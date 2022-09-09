Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Parishes with the highest rate of child food insecurity in Louisiana
(Stacker) — Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
kadn.com
Louisiana Lawmakers considering eliminating the income tax
Keeping money in your pocket is something all Americans strive to do. currently, nine states do not have state income tax and Louisiana could be number ten.
Louisiana Living: Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Sarah Hoffman with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana sits down with Ashley Doughty to discuss the issue of hunger in our area and how the community can work together to battle this problem. For more information, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK […]
Could Louisiana eliminate income tax?
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s House Ways and Means Committee will soon be studying the state’s tax structure with the possibility of eliminating the state’s income tax. Representative Richard Nelson, a Republican from Mandeville, has asked the committee to make recommendations concerning eliminating individuals and corporate income tax.
cenlanow.com
WATCH: La. House committee focuses on state tax system reforms, elimination of income tax
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee met Tuesday to discuss reforms to the state’s tax system. Specifically, the meeting discussed the elimination of the personal income tax. The Department of Revenue said there was a study commission in 2012 that looked at antiquated tax expenditures. Louisiana’s tax structure has been viewed by other study groups, however, not many of their recommendations have been adopted.
KTBS
New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents
BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
listenupyall.com
State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
cenlanow.com
Electric vehicle charging infrastructure plan in Louisiana approved
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A multi-million dollar plan for electric vehicle infrastructure in Louisiana was approved Wednesday, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over five years, the state will receive $73,367,735 for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) to implement its plan to deploy 394...
cenlanow.com
New La. law requires carbon monoxide alarms in homes sold, leased after Jan. 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The State Fire Marshal is reminding residents of a new law regarding carbon monoxide alarms in Louisiana homes. State fire officials said Act 458 requires homes sold or leased after January 1, 2023, to have at least one carbon monoxide alarm. Another change that goes into effect on the same date, according to SFM, is an amendment to the state’s residential building code which requires carbon monoxide alarms to be installed at the same time a whole home, stand generator is installed.
cenlanow.com
Edwards receives latest COVID-19 booster, flu shot
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards received the latest COVID-19 booster shot Tuesday, Sept. 13. Edwards also received a flu shot. Both shots were administered by doctors at the Our Lady of the Lake North Clinic. The governor had a press conference with Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips and Louisiana State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter at 9 a.m.
cenlanow.com
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,022 new cases, 16 new deaths on September 14
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,022 new cases and 16 new deaths on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,446,738 and the total number of deaths to 17,955. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may...
kalb.com
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Louisiana
(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisiana using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 298 cities and towns in Louisiana. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $52,357 over the last 12 months.
NOLA.com
Mark Ballard: Who will finally get good internet service? Politics provides the answer in Louisiana
Fewer Louisiana residents have access to high-speed internet than almost anywhere else in the nation — largely because of politics. But the state is on track to be near totally connected before this decade is out — largely because of politics. The work to extend broadband to the...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana Citizens wants 63% rate increase for homeowners' policies amid failures
Louisiana Citizens Insurance Corp., the state’s insurer of last resort, wants to raise its already-high prices by more than half, following a dramatic increase in demand for coverage after eight private insurers collapsed and nearly a dozen others exited the state. The organization has asked the Louisiana Department of...
cenlanow.com
Michigan students embrace different community, culture at LCU
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Nearly three-quarters of college students attend schools in their home states, a minority will attend neighboring in neighboring states—and a few adventurous souls will travel far away leaving behind the familiar faces and places of home. Louisiana Christian University students Sydni Gross and Matt...
WDSU
Louisiana State Fire Marshal reminds residents of new law regarding carbon monoxide detectors
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal is reminding residents of a new law regarding required carbon monoxide alarms in homes across the state. A law was passed during the 2022 legislative session making it required for homes to have at least one carbon monoxide alarm in any house sold or leased after Jan. 1, 2023.
KTBS
New data system problems hindering aid to Louisiana students with disabilities, group says
BATON ROUGE, La. - Students with disabilities are being denied key services because of a troubled data system at the state Department of Education, special education leaders said. They spelled out 13 problems in a letter Friday to leaders of the state Department of Education, including accusations that state officials...
cenlanow.com
Where Louisiana ranks in retention of college graduates
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards says Louisiana is going in the “right direction” as the state ranks 17th in college graduate retention in a Washington Post analysis. Read Gov. Edwards’ statement below:. “I often say Louisiana’s best days are ahead of us,...
KTAL
U.S. Marshals recover 14 missing, endangered children in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the past four months, the New Orleans Task Force “Summer Knights” operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana has successfully recovered 14 missing or endangered children across the state. The operation ran from April 30 through August 31...
Louisiana Man Cited Alleged Oyster and License Violations, Five Sacks of Oysters Seized
Louisiana Man Cited Alleged Oyster and License Violations, Five Sacks of Oysters Seized. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 9, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Theriot, Louisiana man for alleged oyster offenses on September 7 in Terrebonne Parish. Abelardo Carbajal, 59, of Theriot, Louisiana was...
