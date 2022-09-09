ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

cenlanow.com

Parishes with the highest rate of child food insecurity in Louisiana

(Stacker) — Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Sarah Hoffman with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana sits down with Ashley Doughty to discuss the issue of hunger in our area and how the community can work together to battle this problem. For more information, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK […]
WWL

Could Louisiana eliminate income tax?

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s House Ways and Means Committee will soon be studying the state’s tax structure with the possibility of eliminating the state’s income tax. Representative Richard Nelson, a Republican from Mandeville, has asked the committee to make recommendations concerning eliminating individuals and corporate income tax.
cenlanow.com

WATCH: La. House committee focuses on state tax system reforms, elimination of income tax

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee met Tuesday to discuss reforms to the state’s tax system. Specifically, the meeting discussed the elimination of the personal income tax. The Department of Revenue said there was a study commission in 2012 that looked at antiquated tax expenditures. Louisiana’s tax structure has been viewed by other study groups, however, not many of their recommendations have been adopted.
KTBS

New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents

BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
listenupyall.com

State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure plan in Louisiana approved

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A multi-million dollar plan for electric vehicle infrastructure in Louisiana was approved Wednesday, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over five years, the state will receive $73,367,735 for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) to implement its plan to deploy 394...
cenlanow.com

New La. law requires carbon monoxide alarms in homes sold, leased after Jan. 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The State Fire Marshal is reminding residents of a new law regarding carbon monoxide alarms in Louisiana homes. State fire officials said Act 458 requires homes sold or leased after January 1, 2023, to have at least one carbon monoxide alarm. Another change that goes into effect on the same date, according to SFM, is an amendment to the state’s residential building code which requires carbon monoxide alarms to be installed at the same time a whole home, stand generator is installed.
cenlanow.com

Edwards receives latest COVID-19 booster, flu shot

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards received the latest COVID-19 booster shot Tuesday, Sept. 13. Edwards also received a flu shot. Both shots were administered by doctors at the Our Lady of the Lake North Clinic. The governor had a press conference with Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips and Louisiana State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter at 9 a.m.
kalb.com

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Louisiana

(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisiana using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 298 cities and towns in Louisiana. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $52,357 over the last 12 months.
cenlanow.com

Michigan students embrace different community, culture at LCU

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Nearly three-quarters of college students attend schools in their home states, a minority will attend neighboring in neighboring states—and a few adventurous souls will travel far away leaving behind the familiar faces and places of home. Louisiana Christian University students Sydni Gross and Matt...
cenlanow.com

Where Louisiana ranks in retention of college graduates

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards says Louisiana is going in the “right direction” as the state ranks 17th in college graduate retention in a Washington Post analysis. Read Gov. Edwards’ statement below:. “I often say Louisiana’s best days are ahead of us,...
KTAL

U.S. Marshals recover 14 missing, endangered children in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the past four months, the New Orleans Task Force “Summer Knights” operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana has successfully recovered 14 missing or endangered children across the state. The operation ran from April 30 through August 31...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

