BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The State Fire Marshal is reminding residents of a new law regarding carbon monoxide alarms in Louisiana homes. State fire officials said Act 458 requires homes sold or leased after January 1, 2023, to have at least one carbon monoxide alarm. Another change that goes into effect on the same date, according to SFM, is an amendment to the state’s residential building code which requires carbon monoxide alarms to be installed at the same time a whole home, stand generator is installed.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO