FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Local Fall Essentials for Your Home [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
3 Kid-Friendly Vendor Highlights at Root's Country Market & AuctionMelissa FrostManheim, PA
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and MilkshakesMelissa FrostDuncannon, PA
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife ParkMelissa FrostHalifax, PA
theburgnews.com
Community Comment: Celebrating Latino Tourism in PA for Hispanic Heritage Month
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 through Oct. 15), it’s important we pause to recognize the major contributions of the Latino community to Pennsylvania’s economy. Latinos make up 18.4 percent of the US population and 17.3 percent of the US labor force, which is expected to rise at least 30 percent by 2060. Nationally, the spending of this demographic amounts to around $870 billion in consumer expenditure annually.
wskg.org
Pennsylvania counties have received their first payments from prescription drug companies
TRANSFORMING HEALTH – Pennsylvania counties have received their first payments from a $26 billion multi-state settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson — companies that made or distributed some of the prescription drugs that fueled the deadly opioid addiction crisis. Pennsylvania will receive $1 billion of...
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates. While some would consider those positions...
iheart.com
Contractor for Fulton Bank Reports Security Data Breach
>Contractor for Fulton Bank Reports Security Data Breach. (Lancaster, PA) -- A chief subsidiary of Lancaster-based Fulton Bank reports that their internet security system has been breached. A notice filed with the Maine attorney general reports hackers broke into Overby-Seawell Company's network. They reportedly gained access to personal information on over 100-thousand Fulton Bank customers. The disruption was discovered in July, according to the notice.
People gather on capitol steps in Harrisburg for gun rally
People gathered at the Pennsylvania capitol Monday for the 17th annual Right to Keep and Bear Arms rally.
lebtown.com
PLCB to auction off 21 expired restaurant licenses, including 1 in Lebanon County
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will auction its 11th round of expired restaurant licenses since the practice began in August 2016 with the passage of Act 39. The last auction was held in June 2020, when Ideal Food Basket purchased a license for $101,900 before seeing its relocation to the City of Lebanon blocked by Lebanon City Council.
New farmer's market opens in Cumberland County
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Cumberland County's "Market on Market" cut the ribbon on Sept. 13 to celebrate the new farmer's market in Camp Hill. The market, located at 2000 Market Street, will be open rain or shine every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. till Nov. 22 of this year.
New licenses on the way for Pennsylvania drivers
PennDOT says the cards look different and have additional enhanced security features that improve fraud prevention and protect from counterfeiting and alteration.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
iheart.com
Water, Sewer Bills Could Rise For York, Adams, Franklin Counties
>Water, Sewer Bills Could Rise For York, Adams, Franklin Counties. (York, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is gathering information on a possible rate hike for customers of the York Water Company. The local utility wants to increase water and wastewater rates for more than 70-thousand customers. Under the proposal, a typical monthly water bill for residential customers would increase by about 27 percent. Waste bills would rise from a little over one percent to up to 69 percent, depending on where a customer lives. A final decision on the proposed hike is due by March of next year.
therecord-online.com
Wolf Administration Announces More Than $762K In Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants Awarded To 122 Departments
HARRISBURG, PA- The Wolf Administration today announced that it had awarded $762,414 in grants to help Pennsylvania’s rural communities increase protection from wildfires at the Halifax Fire Department in Dauphin County. The grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000...
wkok.com
Mastriano Making Valley Campaign Stops Wednesday
DANVILLE – State Senator and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano will be making some campaign stops in the Valley Wednesday. According to his social media pages, Mastriano will stop at the Danville Municipal Building first for a 10 a.m. meet and greet. That will be followed by meet and...
In Pa., climate change can increase flooding risk in places that rarely worried about it. This community is seeking solutions
Samantha Sharp was home alone at her house in Middletown when floodwaters broke through windows and started filling her basement. It was 2011, and Tropical Storm Lee was sweeping through Pennsylvania. “I called my dad in a panic. I’m like, I don’t know what I’m supposed to do. I can’t...
Footwear store relocating to former Pier 1 Imports location
The Shoe Fly store in Camp Hill is moving, but not too far. The footwear retailer announced on its Facebook page that its moving to another location within the Camp Hill Shopping Center. “We’ll be relocating to the former Pier 1 location two units down,” the company said.
abc27.com
Lockdown lifted at Harrisburg school after report of weapon; second in the Midstate today
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Rowland Academy was temporarily placed in a precautionary lockdown after a report of a weapon might be used after school. The lockdown was implemented at 11:35 a.m. after school administrators received the report and contacted the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Administrators conducted a search of...
wkok.com
Trump Jr and Mastriano to Campaign Together, PA Headlines
CHAMBERSBURG – WHTM is reporting… Donald Trump Jr. will appear with Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in Chambersburg this week. The event on September 16 will be held at The Orchards Restaurant with the free rally starting with gates opening at 3:30 p.m. Speakers are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. and run through 6 p.m. A paid-ticket reception will be held after the rally inside the restaurant. According to Mastriano’s event website, the two cheapest ticket options for the dinner ($65 and $120) are sold out. Priority seating tickets are available for $1,000 or priority seating with a picture can be purchased for $2,500.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Turnpike Harrisburg exit reopens after crash
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Turnpike exit ramp near Harrisburg has reopened after several hours due to a crash blocking the exit. According to PennDOT, I-76 at Harrisburg West Shore/Mile Marker 242.2 was closed shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Drivers were said to expect delays and use...
Pro-Second Amendment rally held on the steps of the State Capitol
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Supporters of gun rights filled the Capitol steps this morning in Harrisburg. Organized by Republican state representative Daryl Metcalfe, the 17th Annual "Right to Keep and Bear Arms Rally", featured pro-Second Amendment speakers from across the country and the Commonwealth. Metcalfe said this rally on Monday...
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County borough considers ordinance making it legal to ride ATVs, dirt bikes on streets
MINERSVILLE, Pa. - As cities across Pennsylvania work to get illegal ATVs and dirt bikes off the street, one place is about to welcome them in. On Tuesday, Minersville Borough Council in Schuylkill County is voting on an ordinance that would make it legal to ride off-road vehicles on borough streets.
lebtown.com
Ground broken for new Lebanon Middle School in plan to reduce overcrowding
The centerpiece of the Lebanon School District’s ambitious plan to alleviate overcrowding moved from the drawing board to the construction phase Thursday when ground was broken for a new middle school adjacent to Lebanon High School. Early morning clouds gave way to sunshine and blue skies as board members,...
