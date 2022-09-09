ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theburgnews.com

Community Comment: Celebrating Latino Tourism in PA for Hispanic Heritage Month

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 through Oct. 15), it’s important we pause to recognize the major contributions of the Latino community to Pennsylvania’s economy. Latinos make up 18.4 percent of the US population and 17.3 percent of the US labor force, which is expected to rise at least 30 percent by 2060. Nationally, the spending of this demographic amounts to around $870 billion in consumer expenditure annually.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Contractor for Fulton Bank Reports Security Data Breach

>Contractor for Fulton Bank Reports Security Data Breach. (Lancaster, PA) -- A chief subsidiary of Lancaster-based Fulton Bank reports that their internet security system has been breached. A notice filed with the Maine attorney general reports hackers broke into Overby-Seawell Company's network. They reportedly gained access to personal information on over 100-thousand Fulton Bank customers. The disruption was discovered in July, according to the notice.
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Harrisburg, PA
Business
FOX 43

New farmer's market opens in Cumberland County

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Cumberland County's "Market on Market" cut the ribbon on Sept. 13 to celebrate the new farmer's market in Camp Hill. The market, located at 2000 Market Street, will be open rain or shine every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. till Nov. 22 of this year.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Service#City Council#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Debt Service Fund#Ambac
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Water, Sewer Bills Could Rise For York, Adams, Franklin Counties

>Water, Sewer Bills Could Rise For York, Adams, Franklin Counties. (York, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is gathering information on a possible rate hike for customers of the York Water Company. The local utility wants to increase water and wastewater rates for more than 70-thousand customers. Under the proposal, a typical monthly water bill for residential customers would increase by about 27 percent. Waste bills would rise from a little over one percent to up to 69 percent, depending on where a customer lives. A final decision on the proposed hike is due by March of next year.
YORK, PA
therecord-online.com

Wolf Administration Announces More Than $762K In Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants Awarded To 122 Departments

HARRISBURG, PA- The Wolf Administration today announced that it had awarded $762,414 in grants to help Pennsylvania’s rural communities increase protection from wildfires at the Halifax Fire Department in Dauphin County. The grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Mastriano Making Valley Campaign Stops Wednesday

DANVILLE – State Senator and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano will be making some campaign stops in the Valley Wednesday. According to his social media pages, Mastriano will stop at the Danville Municipal Building first for a 10 a.m. meet and greet. That will be followed by meet and...
DANVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
wkok.com

Trump Jr and Mastriano to Campaign Together, PA Headlines

CHAMBERSBURG – WHTM is reporting… Donald Trump Jr. will appear with Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in Chambersburg this week. The event on September 16 will be held at The Orchards Restaurant with the free rally starting with gates opening at 3:30 p.m. Speakers are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. and run through 6 p.m. A paid-ticket reception will be held after the rally inside the restaurant. According to Mastriano’s event website, the two cheapest ticket options for the dinner ($65 and $120) are sold out. Priority seating tickets are available for $1,000 or priority seating with a picture can be purchased for $2,500.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Turnpike Harrisburg exit reopens after crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Turnpike exit ramp near Harrisburg has reopened after several hours due to a crash blocking the exit. According to PennDOT, I-76 at Harrisburg West Shore/Mile Marker 242.2 was closed shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Drivers were said to expect delays and use...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Pro-Second Amendment rally held on the steps of the State Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Supporters of gun rights filled the Capitol steps this morning in Harrisburg. Organized by Republican state representative Daryl Metcalfe, the 17th Annual "Right to Keep and Bear Arms Rally", featured pro-Second Amendment speakers from across the country and the Commonwealth. Metcalfe said this rally on Monday...
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Ground broken for new Lebanon Middle School in plan to reduce overcrowding

The centerpiece of the Lebanon School District’s ambitious plan to alleviate overcrowding moved from the drawing board to the construction phase Thursday when ground was broken for a new middle school adjacent to Lebanon High School. Early morning clouds gave way to sunshine and blue skies as board members,...
LEBANON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy