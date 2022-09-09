CHAMBERSBURG – WHTM is reporting… Donald Trump Jr. will appear with Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in Chambersburg this week. The event on September 16 will be held at The Orchards Restaurant with the free rally starting with gates opening at 3:30 p.m. Speakers are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. and run through 6 p.m. A paid-ticket reception will be held after the rally inside the restaurant. According to Mastriano’s event website, the two cheapest ticket options for the dinner ($65 and $120) are sold out. Priority seating tickets are available for $1,000 or priority seating with a picture can be purchased for $2,500.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO