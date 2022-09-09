Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers is pointing fingers after Packers 23-7 loss to Vikings | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton reacts to Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. "Part of being a great leader who's trying to win another Super Bowl is not throwing everybody else under the buss."
FOX Sports
Colts ride historic tie to odd share of AFC South lead
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts' opening-day losing streak is over. Their winless streak remains intact. Less than 24 hours after settling for the franchise's first tie in 40 years, the Colts returned home with a share of the division lead — and an odd feeling about a record of 0-0-1.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers' inability to deal with frustration is a concern for Packers | What's Wright?
Aaron Rodgers' first game with Davante Adams ended in a disappointing 23-7 loss to their NFC North division rival Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers finished 22-for-34 yards for 195 yards and an interception and rookie WR Christian Watson dropped a potential 75-yard TD pass on the Packers' first play of the game. Is this officially the Vikings' division? Watch as Nick Wright evaluates both teams, then explains what concern lies ahead for Green Bay.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 1: Bucs-Cowboys top plays, Sunday's surprising finishes
Week 1 of the NFL continued Sunday with an action-packed slate that featured some shocking finishes, while Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing the Dallas Cowboys to close out the evening. Earlier, five games were decided by three points or fewer, two games went to overtime and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
If Cowboys aren't putting Dak Prescott on IR, what's his timeline?
There's optimism in the air in Dallas, from the sounds of it. Dak Prescott has undergone surgery on his injured right thumb, and he isn't going to be placed on injured reserve while he recovers. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning that the team thinks its franchise quarterback can be back playing within the next four games.
FOX Sports
Giants and Braves play, winner takes 3-game series
Atlanta Braves (88-54, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (68-74, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (8-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 180 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (12-8, 2.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 212 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -118, Giants -101; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Ravens offered Lamar Jackson more guaranteed money than Kyler Murray | SPEAK
Prior to the Baltimore Ravens' 24-9 Week 1 win over the New York Jets, there was no deal agreement before Lamar Jackson's Friday deadline. Lamar allegedly rejected a five-year deal worth over $250 million. According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, the guaranteed amount of money was worth more than Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson's. However, Lamar wants a fully-guaranteed deal. Kyler received $189.5 million guaranteed and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson got $230 million. Joy Taylor explains why the Ravens are disrespecting Lamar.
FOX Sports
Will Seahawks spoil Russell Wilson's Broncos debut and return to Seattle? | What's Wright
On the first Monday Night Football of the season, Nick Wright previews Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos debut and return to Seattle. Watch as he lays out the possibility of Russ's former team spoiling his return.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Can Tom Brady and the Buccaneers finally beat the Saints?
The New Orleans Saints have long been a thorn in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' side. The AFC South rivals will square off in New Orleans on Sunday (FOX) in what has been a one-sided rivalry of late. New Orleans has won 17 of the last 21 regular-season matchups, though Tampa Bay beat them in the 2020 NFC Divisional Round.
FOX Sports
Cowboys lose game to Buccaneers, Dak Prescott to injury in disastrous opener
It's hard to imagine how a 19-3 drubbing could get worse, but true to form, the Dallas Cowboys pulled it off. Sunday night's abysmal loss to Tampa Bay was already one of this team's ugliest of the last decade. But their hope for a bounce back hinges on the health of Dak Prescott, and that hope took a hit late in the fourth quarter when Prescott exited the game after his hand collided with Shaq Barrett's helmet.
FOX Sports
Mahomes, Chiefs top Cowherd's Herd Hierarchy ahead of Week 2
Week 1 had everything fans could ask for to satisfy their football fix: staunch defensive displays, offensive explosions, even a few overtime thrillers. But only one team could win each game, and the ones who did set themselves up in a swell position to be included in Colin Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy" after Week 1.
NFL・
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott won't go on IR with sight for return in four games | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Dak Prescott underwent thumb surgery after injuring it (throwing hand) in the Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 loss against the Tampa Bay Bucs. Dak bumped his thumb twice into Bucs LB Shaq Barrett. While he was initially expected to be out for 6-8 weeks, owner Jerry Jones said that Dak will not be placed on the Injury Reserved list and could play within four games. Nick Wright reacts to Jones' comments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chiefs Paint Field to Match Original 1972 Design Ahead of ‘TNF’
The throwback designs include the original Arrowhead logo on the 50-yard line.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Chargers-Chiefs, pick
Two high-powered NFL offenses will face off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Chargers are coming off a big Week 1 win against their AFC foe, the Las Vegas Raiders, where Justin Herbert threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns. The Chargers are looking to build on a promising start to the season.
FOX Sports
How many of Adam Wainwright's non-Yadier Molina catchers does he remember?
On Wednesday at Busch Stadium, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will make history. For the 325th time, Molina will catch a Wainwright start, breaking the record held for nearly 50 years by Tigers battery Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, who teamed up for 324 starts from 1962 to 1975. Molina...
MLB・
Aaron Rodgers says his appearance at 2022 NFL Honors sparked his decision to finally get a haircut
On Tuesday, during his first appearance of the 2022 NFL season on "The Pat McAfee Show," Aaron Rodgers revealed why he decided to get a haircut.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott suffers devastating hand injury in Cowboys loss | THE CARTON SHOW
The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 1 with high hopes, but their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended in a slew of disappointing events, capped with their quarterback, Dak Prescott, suffering a serious injury in the 4th quarter. Jerry Jones told reporters after the game that Dak would likely need surgery on his hand, meaning the Dallas QB would be out for several weeks. Craig Carton reacts to this news, and decides whether the Cowboys should look to San Francisco and bring in Jimmy G as a temporary fix.
FOX Sports
Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott has 'real chance' to return in four games | THE HERD
While the Dallas Cowboys received bad news regarding QB Dak Prescott's thumb injury, there is a shot he could return in four games. With a unique schedule, should America's Team acquire another QB? Colin Cowherd weighs in.
FOX Sports
Is Baker Mayfield the answer at QB for Carolina?
Baker Mayfield made his debut for the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 — but it wasn't the one he had hoped for. Going up against the team that traded him, the Cleveland Browns, a late comeback to take the lead was not enough for Carolina, as the Panthers fell short on Sunday after rookie kicker Cade York hit a go-ahead 58-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to ultimately secure a 26-24 Browns victory.
FOX Sports
Chargers show no fear against Chiefs in AFC West showdown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have taken on an almost unbeatable air in the AFC West over the past six years, not only winning the division each time but losing just six games total against some of their longest-standing rivals. Except when it comes to...
Comments / 0