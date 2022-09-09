Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Picture perfect weather with pleasant temps continues
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After another chilly start, it is going to be another day in paradise across the mountains. Get out and enjoy it. It won’t be long before we are reminded of what season we are still in for a few days. Today and Tonight. Some patchy...
wymt.com
Beautiful weather continues through the week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A bit gloomy yesterday, but the clouds are long gone, and we are back to absolutely beautiful conditions as we head through the rest of the week. Absolutely beautiful weather as our fall preview continues through this evening. High pressure is in place, meaning cool weather and comfortable humidity as we head through tonight. As cold air continues to filter in, we’re going to have to watch the potential for some patchy dense fog around the region. So, leave a little extra time out there tonight and early tomorrow morning. Otherwise, some very comfortable weather on the way tonight, mostly clear skies with lows down into the lower 50s.
wymt.com
Cold front equals better weather ahead
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The last of our showers and storms have worked through the region and we are on our way to much nicer conditions as we head through the rest of this week. Showers and storms moved out of the area last night and early this morning as our cold front began to work into the area. It’s going to take a little bit, but much nicer and drier air is on the way in as high pressure takes over tonight. Our cooler air continues to work in as well. Partly cloudy skies turn mostly clear tonight as lows fall back into the lower to middle 50s.
wymt.com
One more gloomy day before sunshine takes over
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some spotty showers will follow us into the morning hours, but by this afternoon, the sun should shine again. We will start the morning out gloomy and potentially foggy after some pretty good rain Sunday night. Temperatures should be in the low to mid-60s for most early. I can’t tell you to leave your rain gear at home today, but I can tell you this should be the last day you need it this week and you won’t even need it all day. Skies should start to clear this afternoon, giving way to some late-day sunshine and highs in the low 70s. It will feel much more pleasant behind the cold front.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Flood death count increases to 40, Gov. Andy Beshear announces
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The death toll continues to increase after the flooding in July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll is now at 40. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” said Beshear. “Each of these individuals is a child of God, and we mourn with all of their loved ones and all of Eastern Kentucky.”
wymt.com
Police searching for missing woman in Pike County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky city are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department are looking for Drema Gibson. She was last seen just after lunchtime on Saturday getting into a van on U.S. 23 in the city...
wymt.com
Missing Pike County woman found safe
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Police say Drema Gibson has been found and is safe. Police in one Eastern Kentucky city are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department are looking for Drema Gibson. She was last seen just after lunchtime on...
wymt.com
Black Gold Festival Committee Chairman gives preview on festival
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Gold Festival committee members and others involved in festival prep were out setting up in downtown Hazard on Wednesday. “This year its just a different feeling because there are so many people that are hurting, that have lost so much this year,” said Black Gold Festival Committee Chairman Terry Feltner. “We’re hoping that we can give everybody an opportunity to have some fun for a few days and get their minds off of what’s been going on.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
Hatfield & McCoy Heritage Days set to kick off for first time since 2019
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Hatfield and McCoy Heritage Days is an annual event that celebrates and remembers the history and heritage of the region, but was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. From Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18, Heritage Days is set to kick off once again.
wymt.com
Victim identified in Floyd County deadly crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least one person has died following an early morning crash in Floyd County. The coroner’s office confirmed to WYMT the victim was a woman identified as 73-year-old Sok Snyder of Langley. Officials say the crash happened after 6:00 a.m. as Snyder was attempting...
wymt.com
Continued rental aid available in 12 Kentucky counties
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency officials say continued rental assistance may be available for people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley. To be eligible,...
wymt.com
Long-term flood recovery committees start in various counties
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Various counties across the region have begun implementing long-term flood recovery plans, understanding cleanup could take years. “The way the committees work is that the community as a whole commits to taking on various responsibilities to help rebuild houses, emotional health for people,” said Bailey Richards, the downtown Hazard coordinator.
wymt.com
‘Cocktails for Cancer’ to be held for cancer research, flood relief
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month, and it holds a special meaning for one WYMT staff member. Sports Anchor Courtney Layne Brewer was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2015. She had a 3-inch by 4-inch tumor on her thyroid, but after radiation therapy, by 2017, her...
wymt.com
Pike County Libraries hosts Fairy Tea Party on Pikeville Story Trail
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville’s Story Trail at Bob Amos Park helps families get out of the house, enjoy nature, and read a good book. On Tuesday, July 13, families of fairies and gnomes came out to enjoy a new story, have a tea party, and meet the fairy queen.
wymt.com
Critical Incident Response Team investigating trooper-involved shooting
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced Monday the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate a trooper-involved shooting that happened on Sept. 9, 2022. Three people were killed Friday morning during the shooting along Depot Street in Johnson County just before noon. Troopers...
wymt.com
Peoples Bank donates more than $20,000 to flood relief
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More donations are coming in for flood relief to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Peoples Bank donated a check worth $21,656 to the organization last week. The bank matched the first $10,000 donated by the public. $11,656 were donated at Peoples Bank branches. “Peoples Bank is...
wymt.com
Leslie County’s Bryce Pugh named Player of the Week after standout performance
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Eagles’ first win of 2022, Bryce Pugh made his presence known with 15 tackles, 3 defensive sacks and a fumble recovery. “He plays that way every Friday night, but Friday night he made it happen,” said Leslie County head coach Eddie Melton.
wymt.com
Plenty of events set to kick off in Pikeville, drawing folks in while helping support local businesses - 6pm
Hatfield & McCoy Heritage Days set to kick off for first time since 2019 - 6pm. Through the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center of Public Policy, former governors Phil Bredesen and Bill Haslam are teaming up to co-host a podcast aiming to prove bi-partisanship is still possible in American politics.
wymt.com
Two people in southeastern Ky. charged with attempted murder
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection with attempted murder. Deputies said William Hubbard, 26, of Barbourville and Alice Honeycutt, 44, of Flat Lick blocked a man in his car on KY 223. Deputies added the pair then hit the victim in the “head multiple times with brass knuckles.”
wymt.com
Breathitt County native creating Harvard organization for Appalachian Students
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Aiming to provide a sense of community for Appalachian students, one Breathitt County native and Harvard student is in the process of creating a campus organization for Appalachians. Harvard College sophomore and government major Cameron Snowden founded the Harvard College Appalachian Student Association (HAPPSA) along with...
Comments / 0