HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some spotty showers will follow us into the morning hours, but by this afternoon, the sun should shine again. We will start the morning out gloomy and potentially foggy after some pretty good rain Sunday night. Temperatures should be in the low to mid-60s for most early. I can’t tell you to leave your rain gear at home today, but I can tell you this should be the last day you need it this week and you won’t even need it all day. Skies should start to clear this afternoon, giving way to some late-day sunshine and highs in the low 70s. It will feel much more pleasant behind the cold front.

HAZARD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO