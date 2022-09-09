Read full article on original website
Update: Police locate teen in suspected Grantsville kidnapping
GRANTSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 14-year-old girl who police say was kidnapped Saturday night in Grantsville has been located, police said. The girl, named Alexia, was found and returned to family Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post from the Grantsville City Police Department. The...
SLCPD: Suspect arrested on aggravated assault, drug charges after reversing truck into police car
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 54-year-old man was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail after police say he reversed his truck into the patrol car of an on-duty officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department. Jeffrey Asher Doan has been...
Unified police ask public’s help finding teen missing from Millcreek
MILLCREEK, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are trying to locate a Millcreek teen who has been missing since about 5 p.m. Tuesday. The boy sought is 14-year-old Kohel Robison. He is missing from the area of 900 East and 4000 South. Kohel is described as...
Update: Police say meth, alcohol fueled woman’s crime spree near Roy care center
ROY, Utah, Sept. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 39-year-old woman has been booked into the Weber County Jail following what police say was an alcohol and drug-induced crime spree near a Roy care center Saturday night. Roy police say Natalie Hamilton stole her mother’s car in Ogden and...
New information surrounding fatal shooting in Ballpark neighborhood domestic violence case
Read an updated article here. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Arrest documents reveal more details after a fatal shooting overnight in an alleged domestic violence case. Suspected shooter LaShawn Denise Bagley, 21, was booked into jail at 9:50 a.m. Monday on suspicion of:. Murder,...
Uber passenger dead in Salt Lake City car-TRAX collision
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Uber passenger was killed Wednesday morning when the car he was in ran a red light at 700 South and West Temple and collided with a TRAX train, according to the Utah Transit Authority. UTA spokesman James Larson...
Eagle Mountain City bilked of nearly $1.13M in cybercrime; working to boost security, claim insurance reimbursement
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Eagle Mountain City was the victim of a cybercrime that resulted in the loss of almost $1.13 million in city funds, officials announced Monday. The crime occurred in late August, the city’s statement says. “On Aug. 31, 2022, Eagle...
Truck crashes into police car in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers were interviewing a motorist who backed into a Salt Lake City police car at a downtown intersection Monday night. Salt Lake City police say a truck was stopped at a red light on 400 South at the intersection...
SLCPD makes arrest in Ballpark neighborhood shooting death; 21-year-old charged with homicide in domestic violence case
Read an updated article here. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old woman has been taken into custody following a fatal shooting overnight in Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood. Police believe the shooting was domestic-violence related, according to a statement released by the...
Pleasant Grove Police: Man jailed after found in bloody garage with critically injured victim, admitted he ‘was going to kill her’
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was jailed Sunday after he was found in a bloody garage with a woman who had suffered severe head trauma. Pleasant Grove police were alerted by dispatch operators who heard screaming on a phone line which had been intentionally left open once the call was made.
Family pays tribute to son gunned down in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of murdered juvenile Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez has released a statement to Gephardt Daily about the son they lost. “Bryan was loving and caring person who lived life the fullest,” it says. “His family is devastated and is going...
Police identify 17-year-old shot, killed in Salt Lake City, suspect remains at-large
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has released the name of the 17-year-old boy shot and killed in what detectives are investigating as a possible gang-related shooting. The teenage victim, identified as Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez, was mortally wounded early Saturday...
Davis County officials say inmate died by suicide after jumping from jail balcony
FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Davis County Jail inmate died by suicide after jumping from a balcony in a housing unit Sunday evening, county officials said. Life-saving medical intervention was attempted, but the man’s injuries were fatal, according to a news release from the Davis...
Update: Driver dies after I-15 accident, collision with semi in Weber County
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver critically injured in a collision with a semi near Pleasant View early Tuesday has died from his injuries. The man, believed to be a Boise resident, was northbound on Interstate 15, driving a 2002 Toyota Corolla, when the accident happened at about 1:38 a.m.
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle near Murray hospital
MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man in his 30s died after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike Monday morning in Murray. Murray police spokeswoman Kristen Reardon said the bicyclist was traveling west on Vine Street at the intersection with Cottonwood Street just west of Intermountain Medical Center at 6:42 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle headed north on Cottonwood Street.
West Coast Conference issues statement of support for BYU’s investigation into racist remarks
PROVO, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The West Coast Conference issued a statement of support Tuesday for Brigham Young University’s investigation into allegations of racist remarks by a fan during a women’s volleyball match in Provo. Duke outside hitter Rachel Richardson said she and her...
