PulteGroup, one of the nation’s most recognized and trusted brands in homebuilding for 70 years, has closed on a 44-acre parcel of land for a new Pulte Homes-branded community, Legacy Groves, in Nokomis, just north of Venice in Sarasota County. Pulte Homes has announced plans for 138 single-family homes and twin villas with attractive pricing in the enclave-style community. Model homes are expected to break ground in early 2023, with anticipated completion and home sales planned for mid-2023. The gated community will offer two entrances on Albee Farm Road, just north of its intersection with Florence Street and Edmonson Road. A 120-year-old oak tree will provide a focal point upon entering Legacy Groves, which will offer a neighborhood pool and covered pool cabana. With pricing anticipated to start from the $400,000s, Legacy Groves is located within 10 minutes of three Gulf of Mexico beaches and the city of Venice, a quintessential Florida beach town with a unique small-town ambiance. Legacy Groves residents will enjoy convenient access to shopping, dining, entertainment, recreation, and healthcare at the new Sarasota Memorial Hospital campus and nearby providers. National retail brands are minutes away in shopping plazas and the Costco-anchored Sarasota Square mall as are hometown favorites, including Sharky’s on the Pier, Daiquiri Deck, and Detwiler’s Farm Market. The community is five minutes from Interstate 75 and U.S. 41, Southwest Florida’s main commuter corridors, close to the Punta Gorda Airport, and midway between international airports in Sarasota and Fort Myers. Community and professional theaters are also close to home at the Venice Theatre and Sarasota’s renowned venues. Nearby national, state, and local parks offer boundless opportunities for outdoor recreation and biking along the 20-mile Legacy Trail, only a half mile away. Golfers will enjoy six public courses while baseball fans can follow the 2021 World Champion Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. For families, Legacy Groves is served by A-rated elementary, middle, and high schools located within a 10-minute radius. To receive exclusive monthly updates as the community progresses, join the VIP Interest List for Legacy Groves by visiting www.Pulte.com/LegacyGroves.

NOKOMIS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO