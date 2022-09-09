Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Rain chances still high, but a change is coming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’ve had a wet week on the Suncoast. Our 7-day rain totals are 4.00″ at SRQ, 5.43″ Downtown Bradenton, and 4.69″ at Lakewood Ranch. Rain chances are still high through Saturday. But starting Sunday and into next week a less active weather pattern develops and thunderstorms will not be as widespread. Even with all the rain, we’re still two inches below average rain at SRQ for the year.
Mysuncoast.com
Legacy Trail opens North Port Connector
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The construction of the Legacy Trail is one step closer to completion, with the opening of the North Port connector Sept. 9. County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the latest segment, the final portion of The Legacy Trail extension. Nicole...
Mysuncoast.com
Sandbags available for Manatee County business owners
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Sandbags are going to be distributed in Manatee County to help business owners prepare for inclement weather. The Manatee County Economic Development is working with business owners and operators in flood-prone areas to help protect their properties. Those interested will be able to pick up free...
srqmagazine.com
Pulte Homes Announces Legacy Groves Community Coming to Nokomis, Just 10 minutes to the Beach
PulteGroup, one of the nation’s most recognized and trusted brands in homebuilding for 70 years, has closed on a 44-acre parcel of land for a new Pulte Homes-branded community, Legacy Groves, in Nokomis, just north of Venice in Sarasota County. Pulte Homes has announced plans for 138 single-family homes and twin villas with attractive pricing in the enclave-style community. Model homes are expected to break ground in early 2023, with anticipated completion and home sales planned for mid-2023. The gated community will offer two entrances on Albee Farm Road, just north of its intersection with Florence Street and Edmonson Road. A 120-year-old oak tree will provide a focal point upon entering Legacy Groves, which will offer a neighborhood pool and covered pool cabana. With pricing anticipated to start from the $400,000s, Legacy Groves is located within 10 minutes of three Gulf of Mexico beaches and the city of Venice, a quintessential Florida beach town with a unique small-town ambiance. Legacy Groves residents will enjoy convenient access to shopping, dining, entertainment, recreation, and healthcare at the new Sarasota Memorial Hospital campus and nearby providers. National retail brands are minutes away in shopping plazas and the Costco-anchored Sarasota Square mall as are hometown favorites, including Sharky’s on the Pier, Daiquiri Deck, and Detwiler’s Farm Market. The community is five minutes from Interstate 75 and U.S. 41, Southwest Florida’s main commuter corridors, close to the Punta Gorda Airport, and midway between international airports in Sarasota and Fort Myers. Community and professional theaters are also close to home at the Venice Theatre and Sarasota’s renowned venues. Nearby national, state, and local parks offer boundless opportunities for outdoor recreation and biking along the 20-mile Legacy Trail, only a half mile away. Golfers will enjoy six public courses while baseball fans can follow the 2021 World Champion Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. For families, Legacy Groves is served by A-rated elementary, middle, and high schools located within a 10-minute radius. To receive exclusive monthly updates as the community progresses, join the VIP Interest List for Legacy Groves by visiting www.Pulte.com/LegacyGroves.
Longboat Observer
Country Club home tops sales at $1.7 million
A Country Club home topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. James and Margaret Pontious sold their home at 7018 Dominion Lane to Thomas and Jean Canty, of Bradenton, for $1.7 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,356 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,335,000 in 2006.
I-75 reopens after semi-truck crash in Sarasota County
At least one person was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County on Tuesday.
Mysuncoast.com
Car crashes into Port Charlotte home, destroying home
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Fire and EMS responded after a car crashed into a home in Port Charlotte Wednesday. Firefighters say that the homeowner was in the process of moving to Port Charlotte. Now the home is a total loss. Officials say that a vehicle crashed into...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota school district holding job fair Sept. 16
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School District will hold a job fair Friday, Sept. 16 at the district’s administrative offices at the Landings, 1960 Landings Blvd. The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Job seekers should go to the building with the black awning...
Mysuncoast.com
SWAT clear scene after showing up to serve warrant at Sarasota home
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The SWAT team from Sarasota County was used to execute a warrant in Sarasota near 19th and Gillespie. The scene is now clear and all departments have left after blocking the roadways for a while. Sarasota County Sheriff had their helicopter in the air hovering near...
WINKNEWS.com
Vehicle crashes into home in Port Charlotte; driver injured
A vehicle struck a home in Port Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Broad Ranch Drive. The home has extensive damage, said Todd Dunn, public information officer for Charlotte County Fire EMS. Todd said the driver was extracted from the vehicle and flown to...
Vote now: Who wins between Venice (FL) and St. Frances Academy (MD) this week?
VENICE, FLORIDA- This week’s ESPN high school game of the week heads to Sarasota County as the Venice Indians (FL) faces off against national powerhouse St. Frances Academy (MD) The matchup is interesting in the sense of what it could be as St. Frances Academy (MD) comes into the game as the ...
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch Invitational gives prep golfers a shot at fun format
If lightning never strikes the same place twice, let's hope that also applies to golf tournaments. On Sept. 17, the Lakewood Ranch Invitational will be held at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club's Royal Lakes course. It is not, like most high school golf tournaments, an individual stroke play event. The event features a scramble format.
Mysuncoast.com
Flood Advisory for the Suncoast until 4:30pm
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Flood Advisory is in effect until 430 pm Saturday, for the following counties, in southwest Florida: Charlotte, Manatee, and Sarasota. Heavy rain from thunderstorms is causing urban and small stream flooding. Sarasota PD has reported flooding in the St Armand’s Circle area where roads have been closed. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
Mysuncoast.com
Discovering the Selbys of the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You’ll find the name “Selby” in many parts of the Suncoast. But what do you know about Bill Selby? He was an early settler, a wealthy man, who lived a very quiet life on the Suncoast. And he is still changing lives, nearly 70 years after he died.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police identify man found dead in water near Bayfront Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have identified the man who was found floating in the water near Bayfront Park last week. The body of Daniel D. Flowers, 31, of Sarasota, was found just after 6:15 p.m. Sept. 8 by a passer-by. When Sarasota Police officers arrived, Flowers was pronounced dead.
Red drift algae plagues some Sarasota-area beaches
VENICE, Fla. — Round after round of stormy weather over the weekend pushed piles of red drift algae along sections of the Gulf coastline. At first glance, and smell, it's concerning — but there's no cause for alarm. That is, unless, you wanted to enjoy a day at the beach.
2 people dead, 2 injured in Sarasota crash
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Two people were killed and two people were hurt following a two-car crash Monday evening in the Englewood area of Sarasota, the Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened just before 6:27 p.m. at the intersection of Indiana (State Road 776) and Artists avenues. An SUV was...
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Sept. 15-21
4 p.m. at Arts Advocates Gallery, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail. Visit ChalkFestival.org and ArtsAdvocates.org. You may have questions like "How do you draw a shark the size of a football field?" And "How do you start a local festival that eventually becomes a local institution?" Denise Kowal, founder of the Chalk Festival, will have answers for you. Kowal started the Chalk Festival all the way back in 2007, and it's matured into a gigantic event that draws chalk artists from all over the world.
Bay area teens race on Gandy Bridge at 130 mph, troopers say
Two Bay area teens were busted for street racing Sunday after authorities clocked them going nearly 130 mph on the Gandy Bridge.
