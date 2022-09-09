ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

Germantown breaks ground on new baseball fields

By Abigail Warren
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XVu6_0hp2phXy00

Germantown is investing in its recreational facilities utilized by the next generation.

On Friday, Sept. 9, city leaders ceremonially broke ground on new baseball fields at Bob Hailey Athletic Complex, tucked inside Cameron Brown Park. Germantown Baseball League will soon have new turf fields allowing them more practice and playing time.

“We can move away from rainouts and maybe losing 20 to 25% of the season at times depending on how bad a spring and early summer we have weather-wise,” Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo said of the turf change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JRcz9_0hp2phXy00

Germantown Vice Mayor Mary Anne Gibson (with public works director Bo Mills, middle, and Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo) attended the  groundbreaking of new baseball fields on Friday, Sept. 9. (Ziggy Mack/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Germantown Baseball League is the primary user of the fields at Bob Hailey on the north side of Farmington near Wolf River Boulevard. About 1,200 children ages 4 to 18 play on the league’s 84 baseball and softball teams. During their seasons, cars line Farmington Boulevard on game night.

While the city planned to make parking improvements, the league asked the city to consider turf fields instead of a few more parking spaces.

“It’s going to relieve some of the burden on (staff),” said Bo Mills, public works director. “We’ve been stretched trying to get these fields ready. Now these fields will be ready. They’ll be standing ready. ... Our hope is within a very short period of time after a major rain, people can get right back on the field.”

Drainage improvements are part of the plans. A pipe running from first base to third base, then under the sidewalk will help the flow of water off the field.

Alderman Jon McCreery acknowledged the fields used to be dried with fuel and a match when he was involved with the city’s league.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0961Zz_0hp2phXy00

Germantown Parks & Recreation broke  ground on new baseball fields at Cameron Brown Park on Friday, Sept. 9. (Ziggy Mack/Special to The Daily Memphian)

“That was a long time ago and the statute of limitations is gone,” McCreery said, as the 50 gathered laughed.

Mills noted while there is still some grass in the outfield due to cost constraints, the change to synthetic turf is safer for athletes. He hopes one day the entire field might be turf.

The field will be versatile allowing baseball and softball. The bases and mounds can be moved depending on the age or group playing.

“Government moves as slow as molasses at times. We’re very thoughtful. We look at it. We analyze it. We go out to bid. This has been a fast-track process,” Palazzolo said, adding it took less than two years.

In addition to city staff,  Alderman Brian Ueleke, Vice Mayor Mary Anne Gibson and the league’s board were present for Friday’s ceremony.

“You’ve poured your lives into it,” Gibson told the GBL board members. “It’s for the children. I’ve never doubted that for a minute. The investment that comes with these fields is going to be impactful day one.”

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

