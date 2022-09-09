Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Stolen pickup spotted, chase called off
ELKO – A stolen pickup driven by a burglary and auto theft suspect was spotted late Wednesday morning in Humboldt County, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office. A pursuit began but was called off because it was getting too dangerous, Undersheriff Justin Ames said. Law enforcement agencies...
Manhunt continues in Elko area
ELKO – A manhunt continued Wednesday for a suspect who fled from law enforcement and burglarized residences in the Ryndon/Elburz area Tuesday. The man was last seen headed south from River Ranch in a stolen ATV. He is described as having a beard, and was wearing a white shirt and camo.
Marriage Licenses
-- Joshua Alexander Harper, 27, and Sonya Leigh Roahrig, 24, both of Elko. Troy Alan Richards, 50, and Kristine Marie Moloney, 50, both of Spring Creek. Charles Stephen Henry Bledsoe, 52, of Crescent Valley and Charloth Vanesa Aquino-Bruno, 35, of Elko. Aug. 29. Morgan Vincent Patrolia, 31, and Marcella Ann...
Help sought in finding hit-and-run driver
ELKO — Nevada State Police are seeking witnesses who may have seen a pedestrian being struck early Monday morning on Interstate 80 near Wells. At approximately 6:17 a.m., troopers with the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to a suspected hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near mile marker 354. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.
Manhunt suspect believed to have stolen another vehicle
ELKO – Law enforcement officers are seeking the public’s help in locating a pickup that was stolen Wednesday morning in Ryndon, a day after a burglary suspect fled from state troopers. The orange 2001 Dodge pickup with extended cab and a small trailer was reported stolen at 8:18...
Elko woman sentenced to prison
ELKO – A woman who was arrested on felony charges five times over the past year and a half has been sentenced to prison. Bobbye L. Carlson, 27, of Elko was first arrested in March 2021 for burglary of a motor vehicle. She was arrested again in April for felony possession of a controlled substance, obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent, drug paraphernalia and trespassing. In May, she was arrested on another charge of burglary of a motor vehicle.
Armed suspect on ATV sought in Ryndon area
ELKO – Law enforcement officers are searching for a suspect who was burglarizing residences Tuesday in the Ryndon/Elburz area. According to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, troopers from the Nevada State Police began a pursuit of a suspect driving a white van with unmatched Utah plates, both of which were determined to have been stolen.
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO -- Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital’s Auxiliary announces a fundraiser for the Northern Nevada Moses Project, founded to help children in foster care, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 15 and 16. Cash-only donations can be dropped off at the Sugar Bush Gift Shop located inside NNRH....
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Jushelle M. Bauer, 47, of Elko was arrested Sept. 5, 2022, at Hot Springs Road and Idaho Street for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. Willow M. Books, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 4, 2022, at 341 Gypsum Place for lewdness committed by person over 18 with child younger than 16, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor or neglect of a minor. Bail: $251,140.
Mining History Association explores the past of a complex industry
As one of the oldest and most enduring of human endeavors, mining has a complicated history. At the center is the evolution of an industry that has changed over time and varies wildly depending on geography and geology. Mining history might focus on gold or lithium or any number of minerals humans have utilized in the past. Each of these histories share some similarities, but differences abound throughout time and space. Mining history comprises a never-ending variety of different stories.
Smoke closes Reno schools, more rain coming to Elko area
ELKO -- Eastern Nevada remains under a flood watch and western Nevada remains under an air quality alert. Washoe County School District canceled all classes Wednesday due to poor air quality. “Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire continues to produce unhealthy to hazardous air quality across the region,” stated the National...
18-year-old arrested on lewdness charge
ELKO – An 18-year-old Spring Creek woman was arrested Sunday night on charges of lewdness with an underage male. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was told that the juvenile had been “hanging out” with Willow M. Books since Thursday, and that she agreed to drop him off at a Spring Creek residence, according to a deputy’s statement.
School district sends out surveys on four-day week
ELKO – Surveys went out this week to parents, school employees and students from middle school age on up in Elko and Spring Creek, asking for their opinions on whether the schools in those communities should go to a four-day school week. Elko County School District Superintendent Clayton Anderson...
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
This evening in Elko: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph.
Kyle Stuersel
ELKO—Kyle Stuersel, 30, passed away unexpectedly on September 1, 2022, in Elko, NV. Kyle was born in Bradenton, FL on October 18, 1991, to Rachel Cook and William Stuersel. He moved with his family to South Lake Tahoe, CA, and eventually found his way to Elko, NV; where he met the love of his life, Mariah. Kyle had a heart of gold and considered his friends part of his family. Kyle was selfless, hardworking, goal oriented, a precious and cherished son and wonderful father to Matthew and Lyndzie.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Elko, NV
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from TUE 5:00 AM PDT until THU 5:00 AM PDT.
Angel Park Fitness Court launch party slated this week
ELKO – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will officially open a state-of-the-art fitness court that provides outdoor workouts to the public. The launch event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Angel Park. A partnership between Renown Health, the City of Elko and National Fitness Campaign, the development of the fitness...
College briefs
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 President’s List: Chelsea Tewell of Elko, Sheryl Young of Spring Creek and Jennifer Moulton of Spring Creek. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and...
Elko home listings for people who need a lot of living space
Browse Elko homes over 4,000 square feet in size. PRICE LOWERED TO SELL FAST! MUST SEE this beautiful custom home on Elko Golf Course. A new 30 yr roof with Architectural Shingles and a New High Efficiency Carrier Furnace and AC unit and New Water Heater create this perfect package. Stunning 3-level home with Breathtaking Views of the Ruby Mountains with so many custom and unique features that you are sure to love! Be greeted by an Elegant entry with chandelier overhead, a marble floored interior,, Living and Dining that leads you to beautiful city and mountain views from the large rear deck. Modern kitchen with center island just off the main great room for casual family fun with gas fireplace, dramatic vaulted ceilings. The Upper level has 2 spacious bedroom suites. The lower level includes another bedroom, full bathroom, extra storage space and a large family room that opens to an outside patio. Park your golf cart and ride out to the 3rd tee box! This property was formerly a duplex, received necessary legal approval to be converted to a condominium, common interest area includes cost of lawn maintenance shared .Listing agent is an Owner of this property.
Business After Hours at Lostra Inc.
ELKO — Join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Lostra Inc. in their new building and location at 225 Sixth St. at 5:30 p.m. With the design and construction of Lostra Inc.’s new building, they made it their mission to make sure that everything that went into it was local: all financing, building materials and vendors. They wanted to give back to the local businesses that have supported them.
