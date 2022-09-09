ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, GA

WGAU

GBI identifies NE Ga man killed in officer-involved shooting

The GBI has released the name of the man who was shot and killed by Habersham County Sheriff’s deputies Monday in Mt Airy: Anthony Tollison was 39 years old and was from Mt Airy. His was the 87th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been called to investigate this year. The 86th happened just hours earlier on Monday, when a Walton County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man he says pointed a gun at him. Dennis McCullers was 63 years old, from Monroe. That deadly shooting happened at a home on Highway 11 just outside Monroe.
MONROE, GA
John Thompson

Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County home

Christopher Pino.(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Loganville man with the murder of his mother. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said on September 10 at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a medical call in the area of Frank Boyd Road after an elderly male could not wake up the female that lived in the home.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
County
Jackson County, GA
City
Hoschton, GA
Jackson County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Sugar Hill, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies kill Habersham County man carrying replica weapon, GBI says

MT. AIRY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say it's investigating an officer-involved shooting in Habersham County. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call from a home on Cross Street in Mt. Airy at 8:43 p.m. The caller reportedly told the operator that someone in the home had a gun. The call was then disconnected.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WGAU

GBI investigates officer-involved shootings in Habersham, Walton counties

The GBI is investigating two officer-involved shootings in northeast Georgia: one happened last night in Mt Airy in Habersham County; the other happened Monday afternoon in Walton County, where 63 year-old Dennis McCullers was shot and killed by deputies who say he pointed a gun at them. It happened at a home off Highway 11 just outside the city limits in Monroe. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says no deputies were injured.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia man accused of murdering his mother

Forsyth County Sheriff’s detectives have charged a Loganville man with one count of felony murder. Deputies responded to a medical call in the area of Frank Boyd Road in Forsyth County at about 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 10, when an elderly male could not wake up the woman that lived in the home.
LOGANVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Body found inside car along I-20 in Covington, troopers say

COVINGTON, Ga. - Authorities have not said if the car found along Interstate 20 not far from exit 90 belongs to a missing Newton County woman. Troopers said a body was inside that vehicle. Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned.
COVINGTON, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Body of missing Athens woman found near highway in Habersham County

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Habersham County on Tuesday identified a victim found a day earlier near a car whose vehicle security system generated a missing person alert. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Deborah Collier of Athens was the victim found down an embankment in...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested for child molestation

A Gainesville man was booked into the Hall County Jail on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on multiple child molestation charges. Repo X Lewis, 54, is accused of molesting a child, who was 11 years old at the time, for two years. A live-in relative brought the case to the Gainesville Police Department on Aug. 29.
GAINESVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

‘Reckless conduct’: Cornelia police release video of shooting in bank parking lot

Cornelia’s police chief is standing by his department’s decision to charge a woman with reckless conduct after she opened fire on a vehicle in a bank parking lot. Video released Monday by the Cornelia Police Department shows the woman, Mary Leigh Sheriff-Welborn, shooting at the pickup as it drives away from United Community Bank on Level Grove Road. Moments earlier, police say the driver, Sterling Strength, reportedly brandished a firearm when Sheriff-Welborn demanded he get out of her husband’s stolen pickup. Immediately after that confrontation, Sheriff-Welborn returned to her car, got her gun and discharged three rounds from a Taurus 9mm handgun, police say.
CORNELIA, GA
WGAU

Lavonia woman pleads guilty to making false claims about military service

A Lavonia woman has confessed to lying about being a veteran and lying about her daughter having cancer. Gabrielle Beutler pleaded guilty to charges of forgery, false representation of a veteran, and child cruelty in Franklin County. Her false claims of military service came to light after she was named Commander of a VFW post in Lavonia.
LAVONIA, GA

