Read full article on original website
Related
GBI identifies NE Ga man killed in officer-involved shooting
The GBI has released the name of the man who was shot and killed by Habersham County Sheriff’s deputies Monday in Mt Airy: Anthony Tollison was 39 years old and was from Mt Airy. His was the 87th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been called to investigate this year. The 86th happened just hours earlier on Monday, when a Walton County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man he says pointed a gun at him. Dennis McCullers was 63 years old, from Monroe. That deadly shooting happened at a home on Highway 11 just outside Monroe.
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County home
Christopher Pino.(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Loganville man with the murder of his mother. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said on September 10 at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a medical call in the area of Frank Boyd Road after an elderly male could not wake up the female that lived in the home.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County police officer charged with vehicular homicide
A Gwinnett County Police officer is being charged in an accident where a Hall County man died. On Friday, Sept. 3, officer Michael Brady, 49, was in his patrol car when he ran into the back of a moped while he was driving south on McEver Road. The accident happened at J White Road.
Loganville man charged with killing 61-year-old mother at Forsyth County home
A Forsyth County man has been arrested on a murder charge after his mother was found dead in her home Saturday morning and the ensuing investigation found signs of foul play, officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies kill Habersham County man carrying replica weapon, GBI says
MT. AIRY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say it's investigating an officer-involved shooting in Habersham County. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call from a home on Cross Street in Mt. Airy at 8:43 p.m. The caller reportedly told the operator that someone in the home had a gun. The call was then disconnected.
Athens-area teen seriously burned after cannister in trash fire explodes
COMER, Ga. — An Athens-area teenage girl was seriously injured when something exploded as she and her boyfriend burned trash in a yard. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home in Comer around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 6. The boyfriend told deputies his girlfriend,...
GBI investigates officer-involved shootings in Habersham, Walton counties
The GBI is investigating two officer-involved shootings in northeast Georgia: one happened last night in Mt Airy in Habersham County; the other happened Monday afternoon in Walton County, where 63 year-old Dennis McCullers was shot and killed by deputies who say he pointed a gun at them. It happened at a home off Highway 11 just outside the city limits in Monroe. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says no deputies were injured.
News briefs? Underwear-clad theft suspect arrested in Jackson Co
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the man they arrested on theft charges was wearing only his underwear when they caught up with him near Hoschton: he’s accused of stealing a truck and a trailer and then crashing it on I-85. From WSB TV…. A thief is behind...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia man accused of murdering his mother
Forsyth County Sheriff’s detectives have charged a Loganville man with one count of felony murder. Deputies responded to a medical call in the area of Frank Boyd Road in Forsyth County at about 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 10, when an elderly male could not wake up the woman that lived in the home.
GBI: North Georgia man wielding fake gun shot by deputies
Habersham County sheriff’s deputies responding to a 911 call at a Mt. Airy home Monday night shot and killed a man who came to the front door with a fake gun, the GBI said.
fox5atlanta.com
Body found inside car along I-20 in Covington, troopers say
COVINGTON, Ga. - Authorities have not said if the car found along Interstate 20 not far from exit 90 belongs to a missing Newton County woman. Troopers said a body was inside that vehicle. Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned.
WXIA 11 Alive
Body of missing Athens woman found near highway in Habersham County
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Habersham County on Tuesday identified a victim found a day earlier near a car whose vehicle security system generated a missing person alert. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Deborah Collier of Athens was the victim found down an embankment in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Argument with Fulton County Animal Control prompts SWAT standoff in East Point, police say
EAST POINT, Ga. — A woman barricaded herself inside her home after getting into an argument with an investigator from Fulton County Animal Control, East Point police say. According to police, they were called to a home on Center Avenue off of Main Street around 3:30 p.m. Dispatchers told...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested for child molestation
A Gainesville man was booked into the Hall County Jail on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on multiple child molestation charges. Repo X Lewis, 54, is accused of molesting a child, who was 11 years old at the time, for two years. A live-in relative brought the case to the Gainesville Police Department on Aug. 29.
Bear lured, illegally killed in White County
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — One person is facing charges after luring and killing a bear. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally killed in White County. An investigation was conducted...
NE Ga police blotter: body found in Tallulah Falls could be that of missing Athens woman
There is an investigation in Habersham County after the discovery of a woman’s body in Tallulah Falls. The GBI is working to identify the body, believed to be that of a woman reported missing from Athens. The Police Department in Elberton is hosting a Community Watch meeting, underway at...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Woman asleep in the middle of the roadway; two men assaulted in Athens; slew of domestic disputes and shoplifting charges
The City of Monroe Police Department is reporting the following incidents for the period Sept. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Person...
nowhabersham.com
‘Reckless conduct’: Cornelia police release video of shooting in bank parking lot
Cornelia’s police chief is standing by his department’s decision to charge a woman with reckless conduct after she opened fire on a vehicle in a bank parking lot. Video released Monday by the Cornelia Police Department shows the woman, Mary Leigh Sheriff-Welborn, shooting at the pickup as it drives away from United Community Bank on Level Grove Road. Moments earlier, police say the driver, Sterling Strength, reportedly brandished a firearm when Sheriff-Welborn demanded he get out of her husband’s stolen pickup. Immediately after that confrontation, Sheriff-Welborn returned to her car, got her gun and discharged three rounds from a Taurus 9mm handgun, police say.
CBS 46
Rockdale ex-K9 handler isn’t facing criminal charges after 3 personal dogs die
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One week after the Rockdale County sheriff’s department announced a K9 deputy would not face criminal charges in the deaths of three of his personal dogs, a CBS46 investigation has uncovered why. Last week, the department said an internal investigation into Deputy Eric Tolbert had...
Lavonia woman pleads guilty to making false claims about military service
A Lavonia woman has confessed to lying about being a veteran and lying about her daughter having cancer. Gabrielle Beutler pleaded guilty to charges of forgery, false representation of a veteran, and child cruelty in Franklin County. Her false claims of military service came to light after she was named Commander of a VFW post in Lavonia.
Comments / 1