Fulton County leaders work to clear court case backlog
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The Fulton County justice system is using $75 million to help clear its court case backlog. Since the pandemic began, both criminal and civil cases have piled up in courts, according to officials. Commissioner Lee Morris provided updates Monday about how the county is using Project Orca...
More than $710K worth of illegal drugs seized in Tift County, 4 people arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people after a seizure of illegal drugs totaling $710,000.00, concluding a two-month-old investigation. According to officials, the following were arrested and charged:. Travarious Mike, aka “T...
Loganville man arrested in connection with mother’s murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Loganville man has been charged with one count of felony murder after he was arrested in connection with his mother’s murder. 39-year-old Christopher Pino is accused of killing 61-year-old Tresa Slate after she was found unresponsive at her home. Detectives also discovered Pino had an outstanding warrant from Virginia for theft.
42-year-old man faces murder charges in Rockdale County
CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a 20-year-old man was killed in Rockdale County. According to officials, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s office responded to the 300 block of Tall Oaks Drive in Conyers after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies say they found the victim laying on the ground and bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.
Solemn Wednesday funeral service for fallen Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski
KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) - The first of two funerals for two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies killed last week in the line of duty is being held Wednesday in Kennesaw. Law enforcement officers from across the region joined the loved ones of Jonathan Koleski for a final farewell. WATCH LIVE:
42-year-old man faces murder charges in DoorDash delivery gone wrong
CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a 20-year-old man was killed in a DoorDash delivery gone wrong. According to officials, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s office responded to the 300 block of Tall Oaks Drive in Conyers after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies say they found the victim laying on the ground and bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.
Man wanted for ‘multiple drug and gun offenses’ arrested during traffic stop
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 31-year-old Stockbridge man who was wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies has been arrested by officers during a traffic stop. According to officials, officers with the Dunwoody Police Department Crime Response Team were conducting enforcement actions in the area of Dunwoody high school in response to numerous traffic complaints. After a traffic stop, an occupant of a vehicle fled on foot resulting in a brief lockdown of the high school.
Rockdale ex-K9 handler isn’t facing criminal charges after 3 personal dogs die
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One week after the Rockdale County sheriff’s department announced a K9 deputy would not face criminal charges in the deaths of three of his personal dogs, a CBS46 investigation has uncovered why. Last week, the department said an internal investigation into Deputy Eric Tolbert had...
Scammers take advantage after death of Cobb County deputies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tributes to the slain Cobb County deputies have come in from around the state and the nation, and donations have appeared just as quickly. The Better Business Bureau has warned against scammers who have taken advantage of the grief to steal from unsuspecting supporters. COMPLETE COVERAGE:...
Mug shots of men arrested in Cobb County deputies’ killing released
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mug shots of Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook, the men arrested after two Cobb County deputies were killed, have been released. Golden is accused of killing Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. when the pair were arresting Cook at a home in Marietta. According to officials, there was an exchange of gunfire between Golden and Cook. One deputy was shot in the head and the other deputy was shot in the pelvic area. The shooting was followed by a barricade situation that ended with the arrest of Cook and Golden.
New video released of man wanted in connection to Woodruff Park shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection to a shooting at an area park. Police believe the man in this video is responsible for shooting someone in Woodruff Park over the weekend and leaving the victim there bleeding until help arrived.
Family dispute may have led to firebombing of teacher’s home, police say
RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have released new details about a firebomb attack that injured a Clayton County teacher. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Theriton Wells late last week outside of Houston, Texas. He’s accused of throwing Molotov cocktails into a teacher’s home in Riverdale. The fire left her with severe burns.
Child hit by Atlanta Police patrol car, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A child was hit by a marked police patrol car Tuesday afternoon in northwest Atlanta, officials said. According to an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson, the child is expected to survive and has non-life-threatening injuries. “Preliminary investigation indicates the child was struck by the patrol vehicle while...
Man dead after being shot by Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting involving the Sheriff’s Office. According to the GBI, deputies with WCSO responded to an address on Highway 11 in Monroe shortly before noon on Monday in response to a 911 call about a resident’s neighbor.
Atlanta school addresses safety concerns following gun-related incidents
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents attended a school meeting Tuesday after two recent gun-related incidents at Wesley International Academy. Parents said the school hosted a meeting to address safety concerns. PREVIOUS STORY: Parents, staff react after gun-related incident interrupts recess at Atlanta school. CBS 46 was not allowed to attend...
Funeral arrangements announced for two slain Cobb County sheriff’s deputies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The funeral arrangements have been announced for the two deputies who were killed while attempting to serve a warrant at a Marietta home on Thursday evening. The two fallen deputies were identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Randall Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. The funeral for...
Kemp, metro Atlanta leaders to announce $100 million+ to expand Grady
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp, along with DeKalb and Fulton county political leaders, will announce Thursday a cash infusion of more than $100 million to expand bed capacity at Grady Memorial Hospital. The announcement comes after Wellstar Health System announced earlier this month it is closing Atlanta Medical...
DeKalb County reopens rental assistance program
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County has reopened the Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition (TLAC), the rental assistance program the county created during the COVID pandemic. The fund is designed to help those threatened by eviction during the pandemic. Residents with 80 percent of the county’s median income or less are eligible...
Group rallies to keep Atlanta Medical Center from closing
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of advocates held a rally Tuesday to demand the Atlanta Medical Center remain open. The Party for Socialism and Liberation gathered outside of the hospital to voice their concerns. “It shows racist disregard for the majority of their patient base, which is Black,” said...
School bus involved in crash with car in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A school bus has been involved in a crash in DeKalb County. The crash happened near Snapfinger Road and Pleasant Wood Drive. It appears that a car ran into the school bus. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the car received minor injuries....
