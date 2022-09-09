For the first time ever, the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer 75252 kit is on sale at Amazon. It's normally $699.99, but today you can pick it up for $649. Technically, that's "only" 7% off, but $50 in raw savings is still a welcome discount for a very coveted set. The LEGO Imperial Star Destroyer is also one of the few kits that hasn't suffered from LEGO's price hikes earlier in the year, so you're not getting a "false" deal that just happened to bring the price back down to the original MSRP.

