California State

KCRA.com

Video: Police in SoCal rescue family from flash flood

A disturbance call became a swift water rescue for police in San Bernardino on Sunday. Officers who responded to the call were in the process of speaking with a family when a flash flood unexpectedly broke out. The mother and her two children were standing in ankle-deep water when they...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
When will you receive your California inflation relief payment?

In the coming weeks, taxpayers in California are expected to begin receiving payments promised in response to rising gas prices and the cost of living. Earlier this year, the state legislature and governor agreed to send Californians who file income tax in the state making less than $500,000 a year payments between $200 and $1,050 depending on income and family size. You can find out how much you qualify for here. Eligibility is based on 2020 tax filings.
CALIFORNIA STATE
California State
Older couple rescued by El Dorado County sheriff's deputy from Mosquito Fire

VOLCANOVILLE, Calif. — An older couple was rescued from theMosquito Fire line by a Northern California sheriff's deputy, authorities said. The couple and their two dogs were within an evacuated area of the fire when they called the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office this week. They said they were stuck on Volcanoville Road with no way to evacuate as their vehicle was disabled, the sheriff's office said.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

