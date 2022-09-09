ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The world is hurtling toward ‘dangerous’ climate tipping points much earlier than once thought, new study finds

By Tristan Bove
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QJHy_0hp2pDGI00

Without serious efforts to limit further warming, humanity may be on the brink of triggering planet-altering climate “ tipping points ” long ahead of schedule.

The climate crisis is bringing the world closer to various critical thresholds that if passed would lead to a cascade of irreversible changes to the ecosphere and impacts on society.

The timeline of when tipping points may be triggered has been inching up for years, but new research published this week in the journal Science suggests the world may have already passed a critical juncture with the current level of warming, now thought to be around 1.2° C (2.2° F) above preindustrial levels.

“These changes may lead to abrupt, irreversible, and dangerous impacts with serious implications for humanity,” the researchers wrote. “Even global warming of 1° C, a threshold that we already have passed, puts us at risk by triggering some tipping points.”

What are climate tipping points?

Warming temperatures are already starting to cause the destruction of coral reefs , thawing of high-latitude permafrost , and collapse of massive ice sheets . Each of these could lead to a spiraling and self-perpetuating cycle of more carbon released into the atmosphere, temperatures rising even faster, and more widespread loss of both human and animal life.

Previous studies estimated that these tipping points likely would not be breached until global temperatures reached somewhere between 1.5° C and 2° C, but the new research appears to pour cold water on that theory.

The international researchers behind the new study, led by David Armstrong McKay of the University of Exeter in the U.K., combed through previous evidence and studies to identify 16 potential tipping points that could have either global or regional repercussions if crossed, finding that the timeline on many has moved up.

Ahead of schedule

The researchers found that five tipping points once considered unlikely to be crossed before global temperatures hit 1.5° C could topple with current levels of warming.

Six will likely be passed after 1.5° C of warming, including the die-off of tropical coral reefs and the collapse of both the Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets.

Crossing these tipping points would lead to severe, long-lasting effects on the Earth’s topography and societies. Collapses of the Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets alone could lead to sea levels rising by at least 3.5 meters, more than 11 feet.

Should temperatures break past the 2° C mark—the upper limit of warming decided upon in the 2015 Paris Agreement—even more tipping points would begin to fall, including the dieback of the Amazon rain forest and the loss of most mountain glaciers.

Based on stated climate pledges and national goalposts, the world could be on track to level off warming at around the 2° C mark, according to a recent study . Based on current policies, however, the planet is likely to heat to somewhere between 2.5 and 3° C .

Such warming would lead to a larger number of climate tipping points falling, and the new research suggests some may already be locked in given the absence of more ambitious environmental policies.

“Currently the world is heading toward around 2° C to 3° C of global warming; at best, if all net-zero pledges and nationally determined contributions are implemented it could reach just below 2° C,” the authors wrote. “This would lower tipping point risks somewhat but would still be dangerous as it could trigger multiple climate tipping points.”

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

Comments / 104

TSmith
5d ago

More of those 50 years of Failed Science and Scary Predictions that never Materialized. Gotta keep those research grants $$$$ coming in.

Reply(8)
29
wake up call
4d ago

fake News, it's more donkey pox, trying to infect you with🐂💩 and lies, climate change is a massive hoax, it's about power control and money, you wouldn't get a 30 year mortgage if that were true, aside from we live under God's firmament and God doesn't make mistakes👍

Reply(4)
18
hmac
4d ago

If your so sure about this maybe you should move to higher ground. I’ll just set here and wait on it. But thanks for the warning 😆😂😝😂

Reply(2)
6
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Tipping Point#University Of Exeter#Coral Reefs#Science
CBS Sacramento

World close to hitting 4 climate "tipping points," new research warns

Even if the world somehow manages to limit future warming to the strictest international temperature goal, four Earth-changing climate "tipping points" are still likely to be triggered with a lot more looming as the planet heats more after that, a new study said.An international team of scientists looked at 16 climate tipping points — when a warming side effect is irreversible, self-perpetuating and major — and calculated rough temperature thresholds at which they are triggered. None of them are considered likely at current temperatures, though a few are possible. But with only a few more tenths of a degree of...
ENVIRONMENT
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Amazon
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
Jax Hudur

The Tribe with the Rarest Electric Blue Eyes in the World

Tribe with the rarest electric blue eyesGeo.rock888/ Instagram. Although blue eyes and blond hair are typical traits of people with European ancestry, the people of the Indonesian Island of Buton have the rarest electric blue eyes in the world. This is because the Islanders have Waardenburg Syndrome, caused by a rare genetic mutation. The condition affects 1 in 42000 people worldwide, making the Buton tribe unique.
Anita Durairaj

Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction

Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
Fortune

UPS drivers who earn $95,000 a year are threatening to strike, and it could hurt virtually every American. Look at what happened in 1997

August 4, 1997, probably doesn’t stand out as a significant day in world history. But some would disagree. That’s was the first time United Parcel Service (UPS) workers organized a nationwide strike in the U.S., which ended up with the company losing almost $780 million. In the 15 days that the strike lasted, 80% of UPS shipments went undelivered.
LABOR ISSUES
Fortune

COVID has evolved to make you sicker quicker, new study finds

If you’d like to hurry up and get your next COVID illness over with, there’s good news for you. As the novel virus has evolved to become more transmissible and virulent, it’s also shortened its incubation period, according to a study out of two Beijing universities published Monday by the Journal of the American Medical Association. That means those who have been infected will experience symptoms more quickly (if they’re going to experience symptoms at all).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Grist

The temperature threshold the human body can’t survive

The following transcript has been edited for clarity. There’s a temperature threshold beyond which the human body simply can’t survive — one that some parts of the world are increasingly starting to cross. It’s a “wet bulb temperature” of 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees C).
HEALTH
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
Fortune

Fortune

211K+
Followers
9K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy