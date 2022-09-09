Read full article on original website
Morning Notes
Program to Control Deer Population in Fairfax County Begins — “Hunters who qualify and undergo training can now take part in the deer archery program in Fairfax County, Virginia, through February 18. The program began in 2010 as a part of the county’s deer management program to reduce and stabilize the white-tailed deer population.” [WTOP]
County board approves preferred path for Soapstone Connector in Reston
After several years of discussion, the county has officially selected the likely path for the Soapstone Connector, a major $237 million connection planned between Sunrise Valley Drive and Sunset Hills Road in Reston. At a board meeting yesterday (Tuesday), the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors selected one of several options...
Fairfax County board votes to rename Lee-Jackson, Lee highways
Lee and Lee-Jackson highways may officially no more. In a 9-1 decision, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted to change names of Lee and Lee-Jackson highways to Route 29 and Route 50 respectively. “This is a necessary and important change for Fairfax County. We will continue to strive to...
Delegate race inadvertently reignites ‘Tysons Corner’ name debate
Local reporter Michael Lee Pope has reignited a war on social media over the name Tysons. The micro-debacle started with Pope’s reporting on the race to take over Mark Keam’s 35th District after the delegate announced his retirement. Pope listed Keam’s district as including parts of Vianna, Oakton, Fair Oaks and — crucially “Tysons Corner.”
Chantilly’s National Botanic Garden Is a Love Letter to Nature and Sustainability
A Loudoun County couple combines art and earthmoving with sustainability and a love of nature to craft garden grounds worth visiting. The spine of a dragon made of rock carves through the earth just inside the gates of National Botanic Garden. In sweeping curves hundreds of feet long, its scaly back winds through a tended lawn of grass and shade trees.
Fairfax Co. to offer hiring bonuses to police, nurses, more
The Board of Supervisors in Fairfax County, Virginia, voted Tuesday to authorize bonuses of up to $15,000 for new hires in certain jobs. The board authorized County Executive Bryan Hill to grant the bonuses, which Supervisor Pat Herrity called important to getting people into jobs “where we are losing recruits to surrounding jurisdictions.”
Fairfax officials may act on Vienna home they consider blighted
Fairfax County supervisors are slated Sept. 13 to authorize a public hearing on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. to discuss a spot-blight-abatement plan that would raze a dilapidated home in the Vienna area and recoup demolition expenses from the homeowner. Neighboring residents since 2016 have complained about the poor condition...
Hiring underway ahead of Wegman’s 2023 opening in Reston
A second round of hiring is underway for more 250 part-time positions at the future Wegmans Food Markets in Reston. The 85,000-square-foot store is located at the Halley Rise mixed-use development at the intersection of Reston Parkway and Sunrise Valley Drive. Marcie Rivera, a spokesperson for Wegmans, tells FFXnow that an opening date has not yet been determined.
Neighborhood Expert: Where to go apple picking this season
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. I would really love for these 85 degree humid days to subside already!. I’m...
NOVA Parks takes over a hidden gem in the Alexandria’s West End
The Winkler Botanical Preserve (5400 Roanoke Avenue) has been a tucked away, isolated enclave of natural beauty not far from the Mark Center, but with a new acquisition it could be thrust into the limelight. Regional parks organization Northern Virginia Regional Parks Authority (NOVA Parks) announced today that it will...
Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the week of Sept. 13-16, 2022
Welcome to The Potomac River Test Range Website. This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on […]
Movie theater backs out of Manassas Park deal
The movie chain intended to anchor the newest downtown development in Manassas Park has pulled out of a deal with the city to build and operate the proposed theater adjacent to the new city hall building. The original plan was for the city to transfer the downtown property to Cinema...
This $15.999M Grand Estate in Mc Lean Boasts Remarkable Beauty and Dream-worthy Features
The Estate in Mc Lean is a luxurious home surrounded by immaculate landscaping that ensures your year-round privacy now available for sale. This home located at 1163 Chain Bridge Rd, Mc Lean, Virginia; offering 06 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 13,882 square feet of living spaces. Call Piper Yerks (Phone: 703 963-1363), Pamela A Yerks (Phone: 703 760-0744) – Washington Fine Properties, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mc Lean.
Superintendent choice sparks controversy in Spotsylvania County
Fireworks at a Spotsylvania County School Board meeting Monday night as parents expressed continued anger over the board’s choice for the next superintendent. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Fredericksburg with more details on the infighting.
‘Shopping Cart Killer' May Be Connected to 6th Death, Authorities Say
A Virginia judge decided Monday that there is enough evidence for a grand jury to consider two first-degree murder charges against the suspected “shopping cart killer,” and police say a sixth death may be connected to the suspect. News4 has been following the cases against Anthony Eugene Robinson...
Trash, recycling pick-up issues frustrate Fairfax County residents
FAIRFAX, Va. — Getting trash picked up in Fairfax County continues to be a growing concern for residents and leaders. On Tuesday, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors addressed ongoing late or missed pick-up times that persist since the pandemic started. Surrounding jurisdictions including Arlington County have faced similar...
1 Stabbed in Fight at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities
One person was stabbed and three others were injured in a large fight near the Langley Park Boys & Girls Club Sunday night, authorities said. A large fight broke out about 8:30 p.m. at Catracho Fest in Hyattsville, police said. Original reports said five people were stabbed, but police now tell News4 they can only confirm one person was stabbed.
Metro commuters begin to feel impacts of Blue, Yellow line shutdown in Virginia
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Metro commuters are starting to feel the impacts of the planned six-week shutdown of the Yellow and Blue lines in Virginia. Monday morning, the Metro commute spilled over for some in Alexandria as long lines were spotted at the Huntington Metro Station for the Yellow line "express line" shuttle service shortly before 8 a.m.
JUST IN: Tornado warning in effect in areas of Fairfax County
A Tornado Warning is in effect for Fairfax County this evening, per the National Weather Service. The warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. today (Monday). A map detailing the area that may be impacted is below.
Parts of Loudoun Cut Off from Fire Service by Bridge Weight Limits
Firefighting vehicles cannot reach some parts of Loudoun without violating posted weight limits on bridges, and other areas could see firefighters having to take longer alternate routes, the Loudoun County Combined Fire-Rescue Service has warned. The issue was raised after a Loudoun County deputy pulled over a Philomont tanker truck....
