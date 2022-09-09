Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Public Health Leaders End Weekly Testing Requirements for Workers
To better align state COVID-19 guidance with the most current federal recommendations, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is ending COVID-19 policies that required weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated individuals in high-risk workplaces and schools. Health care facilities, other congregate settings and schools will no longer be required to administer weekly COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated and under vaccinated workers. The changes take effect this Saturday, September 17, 2022.
kymkemp.com
Get Vaccinated for the Flu, Urges Public Health
Press release from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH):. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) urges Californians to get vaccinated against the flu because it’s the best way to prevent serious illness and reduce the spread to others. “Do your part to protect yourselves and your loved...
Comments / 0