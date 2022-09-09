Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Robert David Lewis
Robert (Bob) David Lewis passed away on September 8th, 2022 at the age of 85. He was born to Thomas David Lewis and Mary (Mae) Pollack on January 31st, 1937. He is preceded in death by his wife Nina Lewis, son, Scott Mumaw of Clarksville, TN, and sister, Margaret Young of Beaver, PA. He is survived by his sister, Leila Swearer, his children, Amber Knutsen, Heather Palmer, Christine Kyser, Daniel Mumaw, and Robert Mumaw as well as his son-in-laws, Chad Knutsen and Chad Mumaw. Bob is also survived by all his grandchildren, Timothy, Michael, Alicia, Brittany, Miranda, Evan, and Landon.
clarksvillenow.com
Thomas Aurelio Elliott
Thomas Aurelio Elliott, age 52, of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Ahava Healthcare. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Jacob Dio officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
clarksvillenow.com
Charles Parham
LCPL Charles McGavock Parham, age 72, of Clarksville, TN passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 2nd Mile Church. Charles entered this life on January 16, 1950, in Franklin, TN to the late Thomas Leroy Parham and Annie...
clarksvillenow.com
Peggy Lou Miller
Peggy Lou Miller, age 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at her residence. Peggy was born July 22, 1941, in Cleveland, OH to the late Clarence Melvin Miller and Hildred Wallace Miller. She is also preceded in death by her son, Robert John (Robbie) Barrett; brother, Dale Miller; and sisters, Virginia Whitaker and Jean Ford.
clarksvillenow.com
Kenneth Leon Walker, Jr.
Kenneth Leon Walker, Jr., age 50, passed away on September 13, 2022. Visitation Wednesday, September 14, 2022 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life 12:00 noon Thursday, September 15, 2022 at New Jerusalem 5 Fold Ministries.
clarksvillenow.com
Brian Floyd Roosa
Brian Floyd Roosa, age 84, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Walking Horse Meadows in Clarksville, TN. He was born on May 19, 1938, in Burlington, WI to the late Floyd and Vera Marie Peterson Roosa. Brian was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Nancy Halverson Roosa. Left to cherish his memory are his step-daughter, Kathy (Don) Taylor; his sister, Jean (Richard) Olsen; and nieces and nephew, Wendy Danielson, Michael Olsen, and Kelly LoHaus. Brian attended St. Matthew By The Lake Lutheran Church in Benton, KY. In his spare time, Brian enjoyed using amateur radios and bicycling.
clarksvillenow.com
Gerald Wayne Allen
Gerald Wayne Allen, age 70, of Ashland City, TN passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 29, 1952, in Madison, TN to the late John Walter Allen and Myrtle Frances Raymer Allen. Left to cherish his memory is his significant other, Zelda...
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Defiance to host Sevier Days event
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Fort Defiance Interpretive Center will host Sevier Days, a living history event from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Native American and frontier reenactors will demonstrate flint knapping, an authentic blacksmith operation, frontier camp life, and flintlock musket firing. “Our reenactors do a wonderful...
clarksvillenow.com
Michael Morris Blanton
Michael M. Blanton, age 74, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at AHAVA. Michael was born September 30, 1947, in Pittsburg, CA to the late George Blanton and Hazel White Blanton. Mr. Blanton is survived by his loving wife, Dianne Blanton; son, Jason Blanton (Gloria); daughter, Jennifer...
clarksvillenow.com
Renate Hildegard Boger
A Celebration of Life service for Renate Hildegard Boger, age 71, of Clarksville, TN, will be Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Renate passed away on September 12, 2022. She was born...
clarksvillenow.com
Rodger Ogburn
Rodger Ogburn, age 64, of Clarksville passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Visitation Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Interment with full Military Honors at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery West, Hopkinsville, KY. Rodger was born April 23, 1958, in...
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Campbell to host annual Retiree Appreciation Day
FORT CAMPBELL, KY – Dozens of agencies and vendors will provide information and services during the installation’s annual Retiree Appreciation Day 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Soldier Support Center, 2702 Michigan Ave. Partners range from organizations like U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the American Legion...
clarksvillenow.com
Chris Jones running for Clarksville City Council, Ward 6
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Chris Jones has announced he is running for City Council, Ward 6. He said he believe “service” is an action verb, and members of the community want to feel like their interest as a whole is being represented. Jones hails from Detroit...
clarksvillenow.com
Tyler Booth to play Downtown @ Sundown this weekend
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This Friday, Sept. 16, Downtown @ Sundown will feature Tyler Booth. Growing up in Kentucky, Tyler is a bluegrass lover and singer of all things country. Starting at 7 p.m., opener Landon Parker will take the stage. Landon is a singer/songwriter in Nashville offering the crowd a mix of traditional country music.
clarksvillenow.com
Teodoro Rosales
SFC (Ret) Teodoro “BULL” Rosales, 78 of Indian Mound, TN passed away on September 11, 2022 at his residence. Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Wilees Chapel Cemetery, with Dan Burress officiating. Mr. Rosales was born on December 27, 1943, son to...
clarksvillenow.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters slated to host inaugural breakfast ‘The Sky’s the Limit’
CLARKSVILLE, TN –Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Clarksville will be hosting a breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Morgan University Center on the campus of Austin Peay State University. The event is a first for the agency and will benefit BBBS and its mission to create and...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU’s Tennessee Small Business Development Center appoints new director
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) at Austin Peay State University welcomed Liz Snodgrass as its new director earlier this summer. Snodgrass joined the TSBDC after spending several years in business operations and leadership positions, predominantly in the healthcare industry. She most recently served as CEO of Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services in Salem, Kentucky.
clarksvillenow.com
Customs House Museum to host Sharon Mabry’s book launch for debut novel
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center will host a book launch for Sharon Mabry’s debut novel, The Postmaster’s Daughter, from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Mabry will read from the novel in the theatre at 1:30 p.m. and sign books afterwards. The...
clarksvillenow.com
Commissioner questions having County Mayor Wes Golden chair meetings
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden was elected chair of the legislative body on Tuesday, but not without some objections from one county commissioner. In what’s normally a formality, the county mayor was nominated Monday night to be chairman of the commission, essentially presiding over...
clarksvillenow.com
Steven Randolph Chase
Steven Randolph Chase was born in Washington, D.C., on 1 March 1955 to Milton Chase and Alice Chase Coleman (Samual). Steven departed his life on Friday, 2 September 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Clarksville, Tennessee. Steven is survived by his brothers Van (Margaret), Keith, his sister Crystal Swepson, his...
