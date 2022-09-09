Read full article on original website
Police seeking information after employee struck by car during aggravated robbery
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Robbery Squad is seeking information on an aggravated robbery that injured one person. On Saturday, Sept. 3, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a business in the 1800 block of Clovis Rd. just after 1:30 p.m. Investigators say an...
Ambulance carrying gunshot victim involved in wreck at 114th & Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An ambulance carrying a gunshot victim was involved in a wreck at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday evening. The victim suffered moderate injuries from a gunshot wound they suffered in the 3900 block of 110th Street. The call came in around 5 p.m. Lubbock police are currently investigating to determine the cause.
19-year-old arrested after drugs, stolen firearms seized from West Lubbock home
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 19-year-old was arrested after investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang Center seized stolen handguns and drugs from a home believed to be related to gang activity. Luis Jimenez is charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of theft of a firearm. On Tuesday, investigators conducted...
Dog dead, Lubbock man indicted on aggravated assault charge
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was indicted on an assault charge after threatening to kill a family member; the man also allegedly killed the family dog after an argument earlier in the day. A Lubbock grand jury indicted 19-year-old Jeremiah Lawrence on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
Lubbock man accused of trying to run over boyfriend with car, runs into fence instead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Grand Jury charged David Garcia Jr. with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly attempting to run over his boyfriend with a car, according to the initial police report. A Lubbock police officer responded to a disturbance on March 18, around 12:38 p.m....
Hockley Co. deputies safer with new lit safety vests
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In Hockley County, Sheriff’s deputies have some new safety gear that’s helping them shine through the darkness while serving the community. Don Campbell, an Ohio police officer and the creator of Lit Safety Products, created new light-up vests that can be seen better at night.
LFR investigating early morning apartment fire in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An early morning apartment fire in West Lubbock left 21 people displaced, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue. The fire was reported at 2:40 a.m. with smoke and flames coming from the Mission Villas Apartments near 51st and Aberdeen. Fire crews were able to keep the fire...
Plainview teen arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash
HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police arrested a 19-year-old for intoxication manslaughter early Sunday morning after a deadly crash on I-27. At 1:30 a.m. emergency crews responded to a major crash on I-27. Investigators say an Infiniti SUV driven by Dionelle Pulsingay was driving southbound on the interstate approaching Southwest 3rd Street when she lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the median and rolled over several times.
City council discusses juvenile curfew
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell says his officers are too busy answering emergency calls to patrol for curfew violators. If the police are going to focus on curfew enforcement, Chief Mitchell says it will take six officers working mandatory overtime at night. The officers would patrol...
Wife charged in death of husband takes plea deal, sentenced to 10 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LaSherria Hastings pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbing death of her husband, Randale Stewart. Hastings was sentenced to 10 years in prison. On August 20, 2017, police were called to the 5800 block of Ave. G where a man...
Tesla postpones Lubbock show
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Select-a-seat Lubbock has posted some unfortunate news for Tesla fans, the Lubbock performance has been postponed to a later date due to Jeff Keith being put on vocal rest, according to a post published on their Facebook page. They note refunds will be accepted and original...
City of Lubbock to start issuing fines for cut gas lines
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City Council has implemented a new ordinance that will allow the issuance of fines to contractors who cut through underground gas lines. Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shaun Fogerson says 35 out of the 78 strikes so far this year were due to contractor error. During his presentation to the council this afternoon, he said it costs $3500 just to send a fire engine crew to a gas leak, and that doesn’t even include additional costs for however long it continues to leak.
Good Day Good Dogs: Charlie and Spot
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From the Good Dog Gang:. This trio of puppies were found tied in a bag on the highway a couple of weeks ago. They are precious little boys! They are almost 9 weeks old and ready to find their forever homes. Oreo has been adopted!
City of Wolfforth buys water in hopes to help city water shortage
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City Of Wolfforth has been under a water restriction for years, this restriction prohibits the use of automatic irrigation systems. The citizens of Wolfforth say that they are tired of it, but at Monday’s city council meeting members claimed to have finally found a solution. Randy Criswell the city manager of Wolfforth said, " A contract with Loop 88 LLC for the purchase of untreated groundwater.”
Beloved veteran celebrates 100 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For years, WWII veteran Phil Crenshaw has been telling us he was marching on to 100. That day came on Tuesday, September 13th, his 100th birthday. We surprised Phil today with Blue Bell ice cream from Newschannel 11, and true to form, Phil Crenshaw was quick-witted about his gift.
Frenship ISD investigating threat against 9th Grade Center
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD police and administrators are investigating a threat made against its 9th Grade Center Sunday night. Officials say “there is no credible threat to the school” and administrators are taking action to address those involved in spreading misinformation in a social media post.
West Carlisle firefighters participate in Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On September 11, 2001 at 8:46 a.m. the North tower of the World Trade Center was hit, by 10:28, it collapsed. “All those people and all those firefighters are now gone,” fire chief for the West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, Tim Smith said. Firefighters from...
Flower Turbines Inc., makes Lubbock home
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Flower Turbines Inc. is a small vertical axis wind turbine company. They held a grand opening of their Lubbock location Monday, which will also be the headquarters for all of their North America locations. Lubbock, however, is the first location in North America. CEO and Founder...
Road work on N University to cause traffic delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Drivers in north Lubbock can expect traffic delays due to railroad crossing work starting today. The railroad crossing at N University Avenue and US 84 will be closed for the next week, according to a TxDOT release. Traffic will be detoured from the area until the...
‘Memories are priceless:’ Joyland owners create 50 years of smiles before saying goodbye
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joyland owners announced Monday that if they can’t find a buyer by the end of the month, the Lubbock amusement park is going to auction. Over the past half-century, the park has become a staple of fun and entertainment for families across the South Plains. Owner David Dean strolled through the park, reflecting on the countless memories throughout the last 50 years.
