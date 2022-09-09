ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Ambulance carrying gunshot victim involved in wreck at 114th & Indiana

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An ambulance carrying a gunshot victim was involved in a wreck at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday evening. The victim suffered moderate injuries from a gunshot wound they suffered in the 3900 block of 110th Street. The call came in around 5 p.m. Lubbock police are currently investigating to determine the cause.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Dog dead, Lubbock man indicted on aggravated assault charge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was indicted on an assault charge after threatening to kill a family member; the man also allegedly killed the family dog after an argument earlier in the day. A Lubbock grand jury indicted 19-year-old Jeremiah Lawrence on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Hockley Co. deputies safer with new lit safety vests

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In Hockley County, Sheriff’s deputies have some new safety gear that’s helping them shine through the darkness while serving the community. Don Campbell, an Ohio police officer and the creator of Lit Safety Products, created new light-up vests that can be seen better at night.
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

LFR investigating early morning apartment fire in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An early morning apartment fire in West Lubbock left 21 people displaced, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue. The fire was reported at 2:40 a.m. with smoke and flames coming from the Mission Villas Apartments near 51st and Aberdeen. Fire crews were able to keep the fire...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Plainview teen arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash

HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police arrested a 19-year-old for intoxication manslaughter early Sunday morning after a deadly crash on I-27. At 1:30 a.m. emergency crews responded to a major crash on I-27. Investigators say an Infiniti SUV driven by Dionelle Pulsingay was driving southbound on the interstate approaching Southwest 3rd Street when she lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the median and rolled over several times.
PLAINVIEW, TX
fox34.com

City council discusses juvenile curfew

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell says his officers are too busy answering emergency calls to patrol for curfew violators. If the police are going to focus on curfew enforcement, Chief Mitchell says it will take six officers working mandatory overtime at night. The officers would patrol...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Tesla postpones Lubbock show

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Select-a-seat Lubbock has posted some unfortunate news for Tesla fans, the Lubbock performance has been postponed to a later date due to Jeff Keith being put on vocal rest, according to a post published on their Facebook page. They note refunds will be accepted and original...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

City of Lubbock to start issuing fines for cut gas lines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City Council has implemented a new ordinance that will allow the issuance of fines to contractors who cut through underground gas lines. Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shaun Fogerson says 35 out of the 78 strikes so far this year were due to contractor error. During his presentation to the council this afternoon, he said it costs $3500 just to send a fire engine crew to a gas leak, and that doesn’t even include additional costs for however long it continues to leak.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Good Day Good Dogs: Charlie and Spot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From the Good Dog Gang:. This trio of puppies were found tied in a bag on the highway a couple of weeks ago. They are precious little boys! They are almost 9 weeks old and ready to find their forever homes. Oreo has been adopted!
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

City of Wolfforth buys water in hopes to help city water shortage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City Of Wolfforth has been under a water restriction for years, this restriction prohibits the use of automatic irrigation systems. The citizens of Wolfforth say that they are tired of it, but at Monday’s city council meeting members claimed to have finally found a solution. Randy Criswell the city manager of Wolfforth said, " A contract with Loop 88 LLC for the purchase of untreated groundwater.”
WOLFFORTH, TX
fox34.com

Beloved veteran celebrates 100 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For years, WWII veteran Phil Crenshaw has been telling us he was marching on to 100. That day came on Tuesday, September 13th, his 100th birthday. We surprised Phil today with Blue Bell ice cream from Newschannel 11, and true to form, Phil Crenshaw was quick-witted about his gift.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Frenship ISD investigating threat against 9th Grade Center

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD police and administrators are investigating a threat made against its 9th Grade Center Sunday night. Officials say “there is no credible threat to the school” and administrators are taking action to address those involved in spreading misinformation in a social media post.
WOLFFORTH, TX
fox34.com

Flower Turbines Inc., makes Lubbock home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Flower Turbines Inc. is a small vertical axis wind turbine company. They held a grand opening of their Lubbock location Monday, which will also be the headquarters for all of their North America locations. Lubbock, however, is the first location in North America. CEO and Founder...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Road work on N University to cause traffic delays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Drivers in north Lubbock can expect traffic delays due to railroad crossing work starting today. The railroad crossing at N University Avenue and US 84 will be closed for the next week, according to a TxDOT release. Traffic will be detoured from the area until the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

‘Memories are priceless:’ Joyland owners create 50 years of smiles before saying goodbye

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joyland owners announced Monday that if they can’t find a buyer by the end of the month, the Lubbock amusement park is going to auction. Over the past half-century, the park has become a staple of fun and entertainment for families across the South Plains. Owner David Dean strolled through the park, reflecting on the countless memories throughout the last 50 years.
LUBBOCK, TX

