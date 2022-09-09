St. Louis Residents Can Apply for FEMA Assistance through Oct. 7
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved more than $54 million in federal funding for St. Louis residents after the flash flooding and severe storms in late July. This includes $28.7 million in individual assistance grants for renters and homeowners for damages not covered by insurance.
Time is running out though for those affected by the flooding. St. Louis city and county residents, as well as those affected in St. Charles have until October 7 to apply for assistance from FEMA.
FEMA works with renters and home owners, and it can provide funds for rental assistance if you needed to relocate because of flood damage, reimbursement for lodging if you had to stay in a hotel temporarily, basic home repair costs, and money for personal property that was damaged. Except for spoiled food, which FEMA does not pay for, if you had some loss or damage to your property that insurance isn't covering, reach out to FEMA.
FEMA accepts one application per household. Residents of St. Louis city and county as well as St. Charles can get more information at disasterassistance.gov , 1-800-621-3362, or visit a disaster recovery center.
There are six (soon to be seven) FEMA disaster recovery centers for St. Louis city, county and St. Charles residents:
ST. LOUIS CITY
Ranken Technical College
Mary Ann Lee Technology Center
1313 North Newstead Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63113
(On the corner of Newstead and Page)
Salvation Army Temple Center (opening Saturday, Sept. 10)
2740 Arsenal St
St. Louis, MO 63118
(Near the corner of Arsenal and California)
Saturday hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY
Urban League Empowerment Center
9420 West Florissant Avenue
Ferguson, MO 63136
University City Recreation Division
Centennial Commons
7210 Olive Boulevard
University City, MO 63130
Hazelwood Civic Center
8969 Dunn Road
Hazelwood, MO 63042
ST. CHARLES COUNTY
O’Fallon Municipal Centre
100 North Main Street
O’Fallon, MO 63366
(Southeast Entrance)
Developmental Disabilities Resource Board – DDRB Building
1025 Country Club Road
St. Charles, MO 63303
(Near I-70 at the Zumbehl Road Exit)
This post has been updated since it was first published.
