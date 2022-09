St. Louis Residents Can Apply for FEMA Assistance through Oct. 7

Flash floods struck the St. Louis area this summer.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved more than $54 million in federal funding for St. Louis residents after the flash flooding and severe storms in late July. This includes $28.7 million in individual assistance grants for renters and homeowners for damages not covered by insurance.Time is running out though for those affected by the flooding. St. Louis city and county residents, as well as those affected in St. Charles have until October 7 to apply for assistance from FEMA.FEMA works with renters and home owners, and it can provide funds for rental assistance if you needed to relocate because of flood damage, reimbursement for lodging if you had to stay in a hotel temporarily, basic home repair costs, and money for personal property that was damaged. Except for spoiled food, which FEMA does not pay for, if you had some loss or damage to your property that insurance isn't covering, reach out to FEMA.FEMA accepts one application per household. Residents of St. Louis city and county as well as St. Charles can get more information at disasterassistance.gov , 1-800-621-3362, or visit a disaster recovery center.There are six (soon to be seven) FEMA disaster recovery centers for St. Louis city, county and St. Charles residents:Ranken Technical CollegeMary Ann Lee Technology Center1313 North Newstead AvenueSt. Louis, MO 63113(On the corner of Newstead and Page)Salvation Army Temple Center (opening Saturday, Sept. 10)2740 Arsenal StSt. Louis, MO 63118(Near the corner of Arsenal and California)Saturday hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Urban League Empowerment Center9420 West Florissant AvenueFerguson, MO 63136University City Recreation DivisionCentennial Commons7210 Olive BoulevardUniversity City, MO 63130Hazelwood Civic Center8969 Dunn RoadHazelwood, MO 63042O’Fallon Municipal Centre100 North Main StreetO’Fallon, MO 63366(Southeast Entrance)Developmental Disabilities Resource Board – DDRB Building1025 Country Club RoadSt. Charles, MO 63303(Near I-70 at the Zumbehl Road Exit)