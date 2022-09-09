ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Residents Can Apply for FEMA Assistance through Oct. 7

By Rosalind Early
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48DmaF_0hp2n4lE00
Flash floods struck the St. Louis area this summer.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved more than $54 million in federal funding for St. Louis residents after the flash flooding and severe storms in late July. This includes $28.7 million in individual assistance grants for renters and homeowners for damages not covered by insurance.

Time is running out though for those affected by the flooding. St. Louis city and county residents, as well as those affected in St. Charles have until October 7 to apply for assistance from FEMA.

FEMA works with renters and home owners, and it can provide funds for rental assistance if you needed to relocate because of flood damage, reimbursement for lodging if you had to stay in a hotel temporarily, basic home repair costs, and money for personal property that was damaged. Except for spoiled food, which FEMA does not pay for, if you had some loss or damage to your property that insurance isn't covering, reach out to FEMA.

FEMA accepts one application per household. Residents of St. Louis city and county as well as St. Charles can get more information at disasterassistance.gov , 1-800-621-3362, or visit a disaster recovery center.

There are six (soon to be seven) FEMA disaster recovery centers for St. Louis city, county and St. Charles residents:

ST. LOUIS CITY
Ranken Technical College
Mary Ann Lee Technology Center
1313 North Newstead Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63113
(On the corner of Newstead and Page)

Salvation Army Temple Center (opening Saturday, Sept. 10)
2740 Arsenal St
St. Louis, MO 63118
(Near the corner of Arsenal and California)
Saturday hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY
Urban League Empowerment Center
9420 West Florissant Avenue
Ferguson, MO 63136

University City Recreation Division
Centennial Commons
7210 Olive Boulevard

University City, MO 63130

Hazelwood Civic Center
8969 Dunn Road
Hazelwood, MO 63042

ST. CHARLES COUNTY
O’Fallon Municipal Centre
100 North Main Street
O’Fallon, MO 63366
(Southeast Entrance)

Developmental Disabilities Resource Board – DDRB Building
1025 Country Club Road
St. Charles, MO 63303
(Near I-70 at the Zumbehl Road Exit)

This post has been updated since it was first published.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
City
Hazelwood, MO
State
California State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Awesome 92.3

This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?

So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis County
metro-magazine.com

St. Louis Metro Notes Progress for Safer Transit System

According to Metro Transit's latest release, operators of the agency's system and its law enforcement and contracted security partners reported progress in the first half of 2022 in their efforts to establish a safer transit environment for riders in the St. Louis region. The recent release of the MetroLink Task...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
5 On Your Side

Guide: Fall events in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Fall temperatures and brisk winds will be blowing into St. Louis soon and some people are already matching that energy by breaking out their heavier jackets and pumpkin-spiced lattes. How about some places to spread those fall-like vibes around town? 5 On Your Side has created...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
UPI News

Missouri woman's $1M lottery ticket nearly ended up in the trash

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket said her winning ticket nearly ended up in the trash. The St. Louis County woman told Missouri Lottery officials she bought a $50 Millionaire Blowout scratch-off ticket from the 7-Eleven store on Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis and didn't think it was a winner when she scratched it off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
581
Followers
118
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy