Environment

WKRN

What a ‘triple-dip’ La Niña means for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Meteorologists are predicting a La Niña pattern for the third winter in a row. This rare “triple-dip” La Niña has only happened twice since 1950. La Niña occurs when strong winds blow warm water on the surface of the Pacific Ocean...
TENNESSEE STATE
click orlando

Strong storms bring lightning, heavy rain

ORLANDO, Fla – Rounds of heavy rain are moving through Central Florida -- again. With a disturbance parked over the Gulf of Mexico, tropical moisture continues to surge into Florida. Severe thunderstorm warnings popped up for parts of Central Florida this afternoon but have since expired. [TRENDING: Become a...
FLORIDA STATE
State
Tennessee State
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Friday September 9, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009-010-012-015-WVZ042>044-507-508-101200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Grayson-Mercer- Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- 454 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday. Widespread rainfall,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WBIR

The 2022 Tennessee Valley Fair is in full swing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Fair is back and better than ever this year. The 102nd fair is bringing some big names to the area for its 2022 concert series. the shows began on September 10th, but will continue until the last day of the fair. You can find a list of those acts here.
POLITICS
wcyb.com

Work on Tennessee State Route 93 at Sullivan/Washington County line to cause closures

Work on Tennessee State Route 93 at the Sullivan/Washington County line will cause closures Thursday. The road will temporarily be closed in both directions beginning Thursday at 10 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The closure will be in both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway). The roadway will also be closed at 12:30 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Valley Fair food vendors feel the pain of inflation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food vendors at the annual Tennessee Valley Fair at Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center are dealing with rising food costs due to inflation. Courtney Norris, a veterinarian at Zoo Knoxville, visits the fair almost daily during her lunch break and noticed the increase in the price of food.
KNOXVILLE, TN
elizabethton.com

Before the national park, large parts of the Smokies were clear cut

Millions of Americans have followed in the steps of the Little River Lumber Company without realizing it. Before the national park, a large part of the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains was owned by the Little River Lumber Company. Between 1901 and 1939, this company cut down hundreds of thousands of trees, turning a forest full of massive trees into a barren landscape.
WALLAND, TN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Wake Up Wyoming

First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
WYOMING STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes hit Tennessee Near North Carolina Border and Georgia Near South Carolina Border Today

Two relatively weak earthquakes struck this morning in portions of the southeast that have seen a high volume of earthquakes in recent weeks: the first hit Tennessee near the North Carolina border at 6:22 am this morning; the second hit in Georgia near the border with South Carolina at 6:29 am. While people did report feeling the seismic activity to USGS, the earthquakes were far too weak to create any damage or injuries.
TENNESSEE STATE
travel2next.com

20 Memphis to Nashville Road Trip Attractions

One of the best ways to see Tennessee’s historical landmarks, nature parks and attractions is by travelling from Memphis to Nashville on an epic Southern road trip. Start this journey by visiting Memphis’ parks and museums before hitting the road to Nashville, where you can watch a live music performance on Broadway Street and jump right into the party scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee

Summer may be drawing to a close, but there are still times you may need to cool down in the warm temperatures outside or you simply want a sweet pick-me-up to brighten up your day. What better treat is there to enjoy than a milkshake?. Using Yelp reviews and ratings,...
TENNESSEE STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Tennessee gas prices fall nearly 11 cents

Tennessee gas prices continued their downward trend last week, falling nearly 11 cents, on average to $3.26. Montgomery County has the state’s least expensive average gas price at $3.08, followed by Henry and Sumner Counties at $3.09. Meanwhile, Fayette County has the state’s most expensive average gas price at...
TENNESSEE STATE
Field & Stream

Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch

An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Tennessee Valley Fair offers fun for all ages

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – From great food to thrilling attractions to concerts from some of the biggest names, the 2022 Tennessee Valley Fair is a great time for the whole family. The fun does not stop once the Tennessee Valley Fair rolls into Chilhowee Park in Knoxville and 2022...
KNOXVILLE, TN

