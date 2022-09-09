Read full article on original website
When to expect peak fall color in the Smoky Mountains
With temperature cool downs beginning to feel a bit more like fall, the trees are beginning to change colors.
WKRN
What a ‘triple-dip’ La Niña means for Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Meteorologists are predicting a La Niña pattern for the third winter in a row. This rare “triple-dip” La Niña has only happened twice since 1950. La Niña occurs when strong winds blow warm water on the surface of the Pacific Ocean...
click orlando
Strong storms bring lightning, heavy rain
ORLANDO, Fla – Rounds of heavy rain are moving through Central Florida -- again. With a disturbance parked over the Gulf of Mexico, tropical moisture continues to surge into Florida. Severe thunderstorm warnings popped up for parts of Central Florida this afternoon but have since expired. [TRENDING: Become a...
What to expect this flu season in East Tennessee
The Director of Nursing with the Knox County Health Department shares what the community can expect this flu season.
wataugaonline.com
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Friday September 9, 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009-010-012-015-WVZ042>044-507-508-101200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Grayson-Mercer- Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- 454 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday. Widespread rainfall,...
Flooding rains and thunderstorms across Tampa Bay area possible this weekend
As the weekend begins across the Tampa Bay area, heavy rains and flooding are possible across many parts of the region.
The 2022 Tennessee Valley Fair is in full swing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Fair is back and better than ever this year. The 102nd fair is bringing some big names to the area for its 2022 concert series. the shows began on September 10th, but will continue until the last day of the fair. You can find a list of those acts here.
wcyb.com
Work on Tennessee State Route 93 at Sullivan/Washington County line to cause closures
Work on Tennessee State Route 93 at the Sullivan/Washington County line will cause closures Thursday. The road will temporarily be closed in both directions beginning Thursday at 10 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The closure will be in both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway). The roadway will also be closed at 12:30 p.m.
WSMV
Gas prices continue to fall in Tennessee, down 11 cents in past week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee gas prices continued their downward trend last week, falling nearly 11 cents per gallon on average, according to data from AAA – The Auto Club Group. The Tennessee Gas Price Average is now $3.26 which is nearly 27 cents less expensive than one month...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Valley Fair food vendors feel the pain of inflation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food vendors at the annual Tennessee Valley Fair at Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center are dealing with rising food costs due to inflation. Courtney Norris, a veterinarian at Zoo Knoxville, visits the fair almost daily during her lunch break and noticed the increase in the price of food.
AOL Corp
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
elizabethton.com
Before the national park, large parts of the Smokies were clear cut
Millions of Americans have followed in the steps of the Little River Lumber Company without realizing it. Before the national park, a large part of the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains was owned by the Little River Lumber Company. Between 1901 and 1939, this company cut down hundreds of thousands of trees, turning a forest full of massive trees into a barren landscape.
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes hit Tennessee Near North Carolina Border and Georgia Near South Carolina Border Today
Two relatively weak earthquakes struck this morning in portions of the southeast that have seen a high volume of earthquakes in recent weeks: the first hit Tennessee near the North Carolina border at 6:22 am this morning; the second hit in Georgia near the border with South Carolina at 6:29 am. While people did report feeling the seismic activity to USGS, the earthquakes were far too weak to create any damage or injuries.
travel2next.com
20 Memphis to Nashville Road Trip Attractions
One of the best ways to see Tennessee’s historical landmarks, nature parks and attractions is by travelling from Memphis to Nashville on an epic Southern road trip. Start this journey by visiting Memphis’ parks and museums before hitting the road to Nashville, where you can watch a live music performance on Broadway Street and jump right into the party scene.
Tropical Storm Kay brings flooding to Southern California
The storm, which briefly became a hurricane on Thursday, has already caused heavy rain and flooding in Mexico. Strong winds and rainfall spread into Southern California and Arizona on Friday.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee
Summer may be drawing to a close, but there are still times you may need to cool down in the warm temperatures outside or you simply want a sweet pick-me-up to brighten up your day. What better treat is there to enjoy than a milkshake?. Using Yelp reviews and ratings,...
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee gas prices fall nearly 11 cents
Tennessee gas prices continued their downward trend last week, falling nearly 11 cents, on average to $3.26. Montgomery County has the state’s least expensive average gas price at $3.08, followed by Henry and Sumner Counties at $3.09. Meanwhile, Fayette County has the state’s most expensive average gas price at...
Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch
An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
WATE
Tennessee Valley Fair offers fun for all ages
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – From great food to thrilling attractions to concerts from some of the biggest names, the 2022 Tennessee Valley Fair is a great time for the whole family. The fun does not stop once the Tennessee Valley Fair rolls into Chilhowee Park in Knoxville and 2022...
