USAA Survey Shows Inflation Is Affecting Spending
(NewsUSA) - Inflation is top-of-mind for most Americans, as a majority say that they have reduced household spending in many areas except when it comes to retirement savings and life insurance. A new. USAA Life Insurance Company. survey explored how American civilian and military-connected families are faring in today's economy...
September is Life Insurance Awareness Month
Importance of life insurance and answers to its common misconceptions. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life insurance awareness month is about promoting the overall importance of life insurance and helping individuals understand the product itself. New York Life. has been offering life insurance to its clients for 177 years strong and has been...
Inflation, market turmoil top consumer concerns, survey finds
Inflation and market volatility are among the top financial consumer worries, with inflation leading the way with 67% of respondents expressing concern, according to a Lincoln Financial Group report. “Of course, as everyday living expenses rise, there are downstream financial-planning impacts in how we budget, save and spend,” said Mike...
Americans Are Overwhelmingly Satisfied with their Health Coverage, Finds New PRI National Survey
SACRAMENTO, Calif. , Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sen. Bernie Sanders , I-Vermont, and "Medicare for All" proponents contend that people are not satisfied with their current health care coverage. But the results of a new national survey commissioned by the nonpartisan. , a. California. -based free-market think tank, find...
Amalgamated Life Insurance Company Earns Its 47th "A" (Excellent) Rating from A.M. Best
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. , Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amalgamated Life Insurance Company. (www.amalgamatedbenefits.com), a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions, has earned its 47th consecutive "A" (Excellent) rating from. A.M. Best Company. , a full-service credit rating organization dedicated to serving the insurance industry. The "A" (Excellent) rating attests...
Banking and Insurance Ratings Added to Fossil Free Funds
Berkeley, CA , Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As You Sow today released new Fossil Free Finance and Insurance ratings that score mutual funds and ETFs based on their investments in banks and insurers providing loans and underwriting that support fossil fuel projects. The Fossil Fuel Finance and Fossil...
A-CAP and AmeriLife Enhance APP Annuity with Addition of ESG Macro 5 Index from Credit Suisse
--News Direct-- A-CAP and today announced the addition of the Credit Suisse ESG Macro 5 Index (Bloomberg: CSEAGESG) to their industry-leading Accumulation Protector PlusSM (“APP”) Annuity, a 10-year fixed indexed annuity, offered through A-CAP’s subsidiaries,. Sentinel Security Life Insurance Company. and. Atlantic Coast Life Insurance Company. .
Insurance Information Institute: Risk-Based Pricing Results in Competitive Markets
Triple-I . "The price reflects risk, helps align premium paid with risk assumed, expands availability of coverage and promotes a competitive marketplace." The risk-based pricing concept also incorporates actuarially sound rating factors such as credit-based insurance scores, geography, home ownership and motor vehicle records. These variables improve the accuracy of insurance prices for auto and homeowners insurance,
Inflation report thrashes stocks
Wall Street recoiled Tuesday- with the Dow Jones industrial average nosediving more than 1,200 points- after a new government report showed that consumer prices continued rising in August despite efforts to slow their momentum. The inflation data instantly dashed Wall Street's hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease up on its campaign of aggressively…
Excellence in Insurance Innovation Conference, Sponsored by Insurity, to Recognize Eight Best-in-Class Industry Innovators
Excellence in Insurance Innovation is Insurity’s largest in-person event ever and will gather industry analysts, partners, and insurance organizations to discuss the future of the P&C industry. HARTFORD, Conn. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced its upcoming event,...
iPipeline® Ecosystem Enables National Life Group to Create Fully Automated New Business Underwriting Platform
National Life Becomes One of the First Providers to Offer a Fully Digital Distribution of Indexed Universal Life Insurance Policies via Same-Day Turnaround and Without Human Touch. EXTON, Pa. and. MONTPELIER, Vt. . ,. Sept. 13, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- iPipeline® announces that. National Life Group. is utilizing its iGO®...
FinTech Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Bankers Insurance, Protean Risk, Cover Genius: Global FinTech Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global FinTech Insurance Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. FinTech Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of New York Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “aaa” (Exceptional) of New York Life Insurance Company. ,. New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corporation. (NYLIAC),. Life Insurance Company of North America. (LINA) and. New...
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
On September 7, 2022 , International Business Machines Corporation ("IBM " or the. fiduciary of the IBM Personal Pension Plan (the "Plan"), entered into two. (collectively, the "Insurers") under which the Plan agreed to purchase. nonparticipating single premium group annuity contracts that will transfer to. the Insurers approximately. $16 billion.
The uninsured rate of Americans remains relatively steady
Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Axios Visuals. Footnote: An updated data processing system was implemented beginning with data year 2018 estimates. This system introduced demographic edit changes, revised procedures for editing and added new income and health insurance variables.The number of Americans without health insurance fell by a million people in 2021, according to U.S. Census…
Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Reiterates Full Year 2022 Outlook
WESTLAKE, Texas , Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, announced today that the company reiterates its full year 2022 outlook. The Company’s outlook for full year 2022 is as...
Dow falls 1,250 points, most since June 2020
WDAF-TV (Kansas City, MO) NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,000 points Tuesday as markets shuddered following. realization that inflation isn't slowing as much as hoped. The sell-off knocked the benchmark S&P 500 3.7% lower in afternoon trading, threatening to snap a four-day winning...
Wall Street rallies further ahead of inflation report
NEW YORK — Stocks climbed again Monday, as Wall Street made its final moves ahead of a high-stakes report that will hopefully show inflation hammered the economy less hard last month. The S&P 500 rose 43.05, or 1.1%, to 4,110.41 for its fourth straight gain. That's its longest winning...
Vision Insurance Market: Long-Term Value & Growth Seen Ahead : Aflac, MetLife, Sun Life Assur
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Vision Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Carriers Know What's Coming: Higher Reinsurance Prices in 2023
Primary insurers surveyed by a Moody's Investors Service expect to pay more for both property and casualty reinsurance in 2023, but those willing to pay up for higher amounts of cover will likely seek property-catastrophe protection. Moody's is maintaining a stable outlook in spite of the key threat to profitability— inflation— the same factor that buyers…
