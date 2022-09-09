The following is a list of the colleges and universities where Arlington Public Schools (APS) high school graduates (Class of 2022) applied and where they were accepted. Data are provided for H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program, Wakefield High School, Washington-Liberty High School and Yorktown High School, as well as the Arlington Career Center (ACC), whose full-time programs include Arlington Tech, the Academic Academy, the Program for Employment Preparedness (PEP) and the English Language Institute. Given that the acceptance information was “self-reported” by the graduates, school officials stress that they cannot verify its accuracy. The data reflect completed applications only. For brevity’s sake, we limited the list to colleges and universities with at least five applicants from the combined high schools. Data for Northern Virginia Community College was unavailable.

