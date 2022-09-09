ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MU Health Care Mexico clinic celebrates grand opening

MEXICO — The new MU Health Care clinic in Audrain County officially opened Tuesday. Dozens of dignitaries gathered in Mexico for a grand opening celebration. The new MU Health Care Urgent Care and Family Medicine Clinic opened earlier this summer. Tuesday’s event gave doctors a chance to explain the importance of their services. MU Health Care doctors joined Audrain County community leaders for a ribbon cutting ceremony during the clinic’s grand opening. Mexico’s South Clark Medical Building offers urgent care and family medicine. The new clinic has some old faces. Many of the clinic’s doctors are the same physicians serving the community for years including Family Medical Doctor Diane Jacobi.
MEXICO, MO
Wreath laying ceremony held in remembrance of 9/11

COLUMBIA — A wreath laying ceremony was held Sunday afternoon in the rotunda of Jesse Hall at the University of Missouri in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the September 11th terrorist attacks. The Joint Services Color Guard and City Honor Guards gave a presentation of colors,...
COLUMBIA, MO
California man gets 15 year sentence for 28 pounds of meth

A man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to driving 28 pounds of meth to California. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough sentenced Johnny Jordan Thompson, 48, without parole. Thompson pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
Columbia man held at gunpoint, accused of trying to break into a residence

A Columbia man is in the Boone County Jail, after being held at gunpoint while trying to rob a house with a knife. According to a Facebook post from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, someone called 911, saying a man came into their residence in the 1400 block of Golf Boulevard with a large knife.
COLUMBIA, MO
Investigators release name of man electrocuted in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man who died after being electrocuted in southern Boone County Monday. Investigators said Andrew Blaine Moss, 22, of Hallsville died after coming into contact with a downed powerline. According to a release, the powerline was knocked...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Tunnel to Towers 5K hosting fundraiser ahead of main event Saturday

JEFFERSON CITY — Tunnel to Towers annual 5K announced a fundraiser at the Texas Roadhouse in Jefferson City Wednesday ahead of their main event planned for Saturday, September 17. The event will honor and celebrate Missouri’s first responders—fire, police, EMTs, and paramedics—as well as military service heroes....
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Accident on 1-70 East just ahead of St. Charles Road exit

One lane of Interstate 70 eastbound is closed following a two vehicle crash just before the St. Charles Road exit in Columbia. According to MoDot the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Traffic was backed up to the I-70/U.S. 63 Connector in Columbia at 7:45 p.m. The cause of the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Blair Oaks and Helias remain on top of Prep Power Polls

Blair Oaks and Helias are number one for the third-straight week in the Prep Power Polls. Blair Oaks is coming off a 56-13 win over Osage on Friday night. Helias beat Battle, 58-16, on their way to becoming the first unanimous No. 1 in this year's Prep Power Polls. See...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Hallsville man electrocuted in Boone County car crash

BOONE COUNTY — A 22-year-old Hallsville man was electrocuted early Monday morning after crashing his car into a powerline pole. The unidentified man was killed after the car he was driving crashed into a power pole, which led to him having contact with the live powerline, officials said. The...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Osage Beach man seriously injured in crash

CAMDEN COUNTY — An Osage Beach man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in Camden County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened in front of 316 Albany Drive at 12:20 a.m. The crash happened when 36-year-old Chancelor Kitts...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Football Friday Night Play of the Week nominees for Week 3

It's time to help us decide the top play from Week 3 of the high school football season. Blair Oaks, Rock Bridge and Helias turned in our top three plays. You can see the three nominees in the video above. Head to our KRCG 13 Facebook and Twitter pages to...
COLUMBIA, MO
Man seriously injured after losing control of motorcycle

GASCONADE — A man was flown by helicopter to Mercy Hospital after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report, Joshua Johnson, 41, of Bland, was riding along Route Y in Gasconade County when he lost control. Johnson's bike...
BLAND, MO

