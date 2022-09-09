Read full article on original website
Related
krcgtv.com
Columbia's Loop Community Improvement District received a grant for new expansion project
Columbia — The Loop Community Improvement District, also known as CID, a coalition of citizens, business owners and community leaders are working on a long-term plan to enhance the infrastructure along Business Loop 70 in Columbia has been awarded grant money for a new shared commercial kitchen space. The...
krcgtv.com
The FBI is engaging with Police in new ways as another HBCU bomb threat makes 68 this year
Jefferson City — Several Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the nation have faced ongoing bomb threats since February, with Harris Stowe-State University in St. Louis being the most recent a few weeks ago. HBCU presidents have expressed their frustration with what they say is a lack of federal...
krcgtv.com
MU Health Care Mexico clinic celebrates grand opening
MEXICO — The new MU Health Care clinic in Audrain County officially opened Tuesday. Dozens of dignitaries gathered in Mexico for a grand opening celebration. The new MU Health Care Urgent Care and Family Medicine Clinic opened earlier this summer. Tuesday’s event gave doctors a chance to explain the importance of their services. MU Health Care doctors joined Audrain County community leaders for a ribbon cutting ceremony during the clinic’s grand opening. Mexico’s South Clark Medical Building offers urgent care and family medicine. The new clinic has some old faces. Many of the clinic’s doctors are the same physicians serving the community for years including Family Medical Doctor Diane Jacobi.
krcgtv.com
Wreath laying ceremony held in remembrance of 9/11
COLUMBIA — A wreath laying ceremony was held Sunday afternoon in the rotunda of Jesse Hall at the University of Missouri in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the September 11th terrorist attacks. The Joint Services Color Guard and City Honor Guards gave a presentation of colors,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcgtv.com
California man gets 15 year sentence for 28 pounds of meth
A man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to driving 28 pounds of meth to California. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough sentenced Johnny Jordan Thompson, 48, without parole. Thompson pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to...
krcgtv.com
Columbia man held at gunpoint, accused of trying to break into a residence
A Columbia man is in the Boone County Jail, after being held at gunpoint while trying to rob a house with a knife. According to a Facebook post from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, someone called 911, saying a man came into their residence in the 1400 block of Golf Boulevard with a large knife.
krcgtv.com
Investigators release name of man electrocuted in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man who died after being electrocuted in southern Boone County Monday. Investigators said Andrew Blaine Moss, 22, of Hallsville died after coming into contact with a downed powerline. According to a release, the powerline was knocked...
krcgtv.com
Tunnel to Towers 5K hosting fundraiser ahead of main event Saturday
JEFFERSON CITY — Tunnel to Towers annual 5K announced a fundraiser at the Texas Roadhouse in Jefferson City Wednesday ahead of their main event planned for Saturday, September 17. The event will honor and celebrate Missouri’s first responders—fire, police, EMTs, and paramedics—as well as military service heroes....
RELATED PEOPLE
krcgtv.com
Man reported missing in Missouri River near Hartsburg found safely on shoreline
BOONE COUNTY — Southern Boone County Fire District officials said a man they believed fell into the Missouri River was found safely along the shoreline. Friends of the missing man told authorities they were concerned because the missing man abandoned his vehicle near the river. Fire Chief Jim Bullard...
krcgtv.com
Two found dead, Pulaski County Sheriff Jimmy Bench says no threat to the public
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said two people were found dead north of Waynesville. Wednesday at 9:56 am, someone called deputies to the 25000 block of Highway 17 for a report of an unresponsive person. When deputies got to the scene, they found a dead male and a dead female.
krcgtv.com
Man charged for shooting on Old Highway 63 turns self in at Boone County Jail
A Columbia man turned himself in for a shooting that happened on Old Highway 63. Columbia police were looking for Jeffrey David Tubbs since the August 31 shooting. When police got to Old Highway 63 and Gordon Street at 11:48 am on that day, they found a man with gunshot wounds.
krcgtv.com
13-foot, 625-pound alligator caught in South Carolina
LAKE MARION, S.C. (WCIV) — An alligator that weighed more than 600 pounds was caught by hunters near Lake Marion in South Carolina during the weekend. In a Facebook post, Cordray's Processing and Taxidermy said Nick Gibert and his crew came in with the massive gator on Saturday. "Nick...
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcgtv.com
Charges dropped against man charged for fatal shooting during motorcycle gang fight
Charges were dropped against a man accused of fatally shooting another man on the Bagnell Dam Strip last year. Prosecutors filed charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action against Tonka Way-Con Ponder, 51, of Preston, MO. The special prosecutor in the case, Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson, confirmed that...
krcgtv.com
Accident on 1-70 East just ahead of St. Charles Road exit
One lane of Interstate 70 eastbound is closed following a two vehicle crash just before the St. Charles Road exit in Columbia. According to MoDot the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Traffic was backed up to the I-70/U.S. 63 Connector in Columbia at 7:45 p.m. The cause of the...
krcgtv.com
Blair Oaks and Helias remain on top of Prep Power Polls
Blair Oaks and Helias are number one for the third-straight week in the Prep Power Polls. Blair Oaks is coming off a 56-13 win over Osage on Friday night. Helias beat Battle, 58-16, on their way to becoming the first unanimous No. 1 in this year's Prep Power Polls. See...
krcgtv.com
Hallsville man electrocuted in Boone County car crash
BOONE COUNTY — A 22-year-old Hallsville man was electrocuted early Monday morning after crashing his car into a powerline pole. The unidentified man was killed after the car he was driving crashed into a power pole, which led to him having contact with the live powerline, officials said. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcgtv.com
Osage Beach man seriously injured in crash
CAMDEN COUNTY — An Osage Beach man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in Camden County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened in front of 316 Albany Drive at 12:20 a.m. The crash happened when 36-year-old Chancelor Kitts...
krcgtv.com
Football Friday Night Play of the Week nominees for Week 3
It's time to help us decide the top play from Week 3 of the high school football season. Blair Oaks, Rock Bridge and Helias turned in our top three plays. You can see the three nominees in the video above. Head to our KRCG 13 Facebook and Twitter pages to...
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured after losing control of motorcycle
GASCONADE — A man was flown by helicopter to Mercy Hospital after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report, Joshua Johnson, 41, of Bland, was riding along Route Y in Gasconade County when he lost control. Johnson's bike...
krcgtv.com
High school softball highlights and scores September 13
New Bloomfield — Quite a lot of softball action going on around Mid-Missouri Tuesday evening. Helias, Rock Bridge, and more go home winners. Check out all of the action and scores in the video above!
Comments / 0