A high-speed chase from the Grambling State University campus to Louisiana Tech farm campus resulted in numerous charges against a Shreveport man Thursday. A GSU officer on patrol encountered a white Honda Civic stopped in the middle of Younger Street with a male driver talking to two females in the roadway. GSU Corporal I. Boldes asked the driver to pull into a parking space. He reportedly replied “okay” and sped off at a high rate of speed. Boldes turned around and pursued the Honda which sped through a parking lot, almost striking some students. The suspect turned south on Main Street and failed to stop at a stop sign at Main and College Ave., then proceeded west on College where he passed into the opposing lane around stopped traffic and failed to stop at the stop sign at College and R.W.E. Jones Drive. The Honda continued south on Jones Dr. reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, running the stop sign at the intersection of Jones and U.S. Highway 80.

2 DAYS AGO