KSLA
SporTran names new chief of staff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Baton Rouge native Jimmy D. Thomas will now serve as SporTran’s new chief of staff. In his new role, Thomas will handle the day-to-day operations of SporTran and for Metro Management, Inc. (SporTran’s parent company) Thomas will “take the lead in acquiring additional transit properties and contracts along the Gulf Coast Region, from Texas to Georgia,” according to a news release.
listenupyall.com
State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
KSLA
Ramblin’ on the Red to be held Sept. 24
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Ramblin’ on the Red will be held Sept. 24, starting at 2 p.m., at Hurricane Alley, 515 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City. “Ramblin’ on the Red is a music festival with a purpose,” says a note on the event’s Facebook page.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Pursuit from Grambling to Ruston nets one arrest
A high-speed chase from the Grambling State University campus to Louisiana Tech farm campus resulted in numerous charges against a Shreveport man Thursday. A GSU officer on patrol encountered a white Honda Civic stopped in the middle of Younger Street with a male driver talking to two females in the roadway. GSU Corporal I. Boldes asked the driver to pull into a parking space. He reportedly replied “okay” and sped off at a high rate of speed. Boldes turned around and pursued the Honda which sped through a parking lot, almost striking some students. The suspect turned south on Main Street and failed to stop at a stop sign at Main and College Ave., then proceeded west on College where he passed into the opposing lane around stopped traffic and failed to stop at the stop sign at College and R.W.E. Jones Drive. The Honda continued south on Jones Dr. reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, running the stop sign at the intersection of Jones and U.S. Highway 80.
westcentralsbest.com
Fire breaks out at Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire broke out at the Southern Trace Country Club Clubhouse in Shreveport Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at 8:26 p.m. At one point there were up to 17 Shreveport fire units on the scene. The Shreveport Fire Department confirmed the fire was confined to the...
KTAL
Mayoral forum has Shreveport residents hopeful for November 8th election
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday, ten mayoral candidates hoping to lead Shreveport for the next four years spoke to the public at Huntington High School. Each candidate had two minutes to speak about numerous topics that matter most to citizens. The first topic of discussion during the forum touched on Shreveport water issues.
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Red River Resort
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe is on a mission to solve a mystery. Several people have asked him about a camping area under the I-220 bridge near the Red River. He decided to check out Red River Resort for this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment.
KTAL
Jonetta Kaiser of Peacock’s ‘Vampire Academy’ talks show premiere, Louisiana ties
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The star of NBC Peacock’s upcoming series “Vampire Academy” visited the morning show to talk about what fans can expect. Jonetta Kaiser portrays librarian Sonya Karp in the streaming adaptation of the paranormal young adult romance series of the same name by author Richelle Meade.
KNOE TV8
Shreveport abortion clinic building goes up for sale
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Realtor’s “For Sale” sign has gone up in front of Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport. Louisiana Right to Life this week took note of the signage outside the abortion clinic in the 200 block of Kings Highway:. And Congressman...
KTAL
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club gives back
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club is the world’s largest African American motorcycle club. Our NBC 6 crew caught up with the Shreveport chapter at Waller Elementary School. The club regularly supports charitable causes, such as providing scholarships to graduating seniors, holding toy drives, and helping local schools.
KSLA
Members of youth-led organization clean streets of a Shreveport neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — About a dozen students came together Saturday, Sept. 10 to pick up trash and litter in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood. The nonprofit is led by high school students from area schools, including but not limited to Captain Shreve, Caddo Magnet High and C.E. Byrd. “Shreveport...
KTAL
Crews respond to fire at Shreveport country club
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters worked quickly to help a Shreveport country club after a fire broke out in the basement Tuesday. Just before 8:30 p.m., an emergency call came in at the Southern Trace Country Club on Southern Trace Pkwy. Officials say a fire started in a basement...
Raising Cane’s Kidd’s Kids Give Back Day Is Tuesday, September 13th
When you go to have those fresh, crispy, made-to-order chicken fingers for lunch or dinner from Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Tyler or Longview, Texas on Tuesday, September 13th you could be helping to send a very deserving group of kids on a trip of a lifetime, along with their families, to Walt Disney World in Florida.
KTAL
Comfortable and dry weather today
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will begin the week with mild and dry air taking over behind a cold front that passed through late Sunday. Mornings will be cool and afternoons warm for the next 5 to 7 days. Low humidity and pleasant weather today: You are in for...
KTBS
Port of Caddo-Bossier to host tenant job fair
SHREVEPORT, La. — The Port of Caddo-Bossier will host a job fair for its tenants on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Regional Commerce Center, located at 6000 Doug Attaway Boulevard in Shreveport. Many Port tenants will be...
KTAL
Sponsored Content: VH Barber and Styling Academy
(Loving Living Local)- VH Barber and Styling Academy offers opportunities to students and clients. Owner and instructor of VH Barber and Styling Academy, Vanette Harris joined host, Susan Kirton on location to discuss all of the opportunities available to not only the students but also the benefits to clients of the academy. Harris and her husband, Derrick Harris, saw a need to educate students to be better trained for real-world barber and beauty shop work. Harris aspires to raise the standard of education and professionalism within the hair industry.
KTBS
Pitch to save Fair Grounds Field goes misses at city council
SHREVEPORT, La. -- People are still going to bat for Fair Grounds Field, despite city leaders saying it's too late and the game's over. Major demolition has yet to start. But Mayor Adrian Perkins has said the city has a signed contract with a company to tear down the abandoned former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team.
scttx.com
Texas DPS Engages in High-Speed Pursuit Ending in Center (Updated Sept. 14)
September 13, 2022 - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended in Center on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. What is known is Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields engaged in a pursuit of a black Hyundai Elantra on State Highway 87 North just south of Timpson. An officer initiated a pit maneuver and the vehicle was brought to a stop just before the intersection with Hurst Street and SH 87 North in Center. Officers with multiple agencies converged on the location where a male and female individuals were removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, apparently without incident.
This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home
Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
A Sign in Shreveport a Long Time Coming
It's been a long time coming... and now, it almost looks surreal. For years, many people have protested in front of this building... always trying to make sure they stayed on the public sidewalk so they wouldn't be breaking the law. For years, many people have witnessed in front of this building... hoping to reach maybe just one young woman for whom they could make a difference... hoping they could help her choose life. For years, many people have prayed in front of this building... prayed for the young mothers and their decisions.... prayed for the babies that would never know life outside their mother's womb... For years, many people prayed in front of this building... prayed for this day.
