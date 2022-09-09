ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

False fall: Enjoy it while it’s here

The sky is clear (in most places), the air is fresh -- and the humidity is gone. What do we call this glorious weather in the midst of September? False fall, of course. Don’t start thinking it’s the real thing -- there are still many summerlike days on the horizon, to be sure.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Taste of fall weather alert for Alabama

Much of Alabama will get the much-anticipated annual “taste of fall” in the next few days. Full-on fall weather isn’t in the cards just yet, but Alabama will get a tantalizing hint of what is to come, according to the National Weather Service. A cold front was...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Jacksonville, AL
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
Troy Messenger

Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama

At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
TROY, AL
WAAY-TV

Shark spotted in ‘thigh-deep’ water near Alabama beach

Apparently sharks like Alabama hospitality. WAAY 31 viewer Meredith Rayburn (yes, we’re related) sent this photo of a shark she spotted Friday afternoon near the shore at The Beach Club on Fort Morgan. (See the full image below.) No one at the beach was able to identify exactly what...
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

99.8% of Alabamians live within 50 miles of one of these Forever Wild properties—see how the program has changed our state for the better

At the August 2022 Forever Wild Board of Trustees Meeting in Oxford, Alabama, Chris Blankenship—Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR)—announced a major milestone for the program. According to the Department’s calculations, 92% of Alabama’s population lives within 25 miles of a Forever Wild...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#San Jose#Central Alabama#Auburn
AL.com

Dying Alabama magnolia tree once hid Confederate memorial

It couldn’t go on anymore. Maybe it just didn’t want to. A large, decades-old magnolia tree is dying in plain sight this summer on the Madison County Courthouse’s west side. It’s just two years since the Confederate monument the tree partially hid was moved to a Confederate burial area in Maple Hill Cemetery, and it’s dying just as the courthouse faces a likely death of its own.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama: Police trying to identify man found dead in cemetery

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – The LaFayette Police Department is working to determine the name of a man found dead in the wooded area of a cemetery on Saturday, September 10th. The cause of death remains unknown. LaFayette police officers say EMS responded to Brookwood SC near the city cemetery when the body was discovered in […]
LA FAYETTE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Facebook
AL.com

US News World and Report 2022: This Alabama university made top 10 on two lists

The U.S. World and News Report ranked colleges and universities last week by region in one of several annual school listings. U.S. News separates regional colleges and universities into two different rankings. Universities are typically larger and offer graduate degree programs, while colleges focus on undergraduate and technical training. Here is how the schools in Alabama did.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Gas prices below $3 in some areas

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - We are finally seeing gas prices below $3.00 again in parts of Alabama. Gas was at $2.95 a gallon on Highway 119 in Alabaster at the Neighborhood Walmart. Some of the other gas stations in that area of Shelby County are still showing $3.10 or...
ALABASTER, AL
WKRG News 5

WAWA coming to Fairhope, first in Alabama

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A piece of the north is headed down south, WAWA, a convenient store and gas station that is being built in Fairhope. WAWA is well known for its famous coffee bar and gourmet food. WAWA Inc. told Fairhope City leaders that the area was the perfect spot to build a new […]
FAIRHOPE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy