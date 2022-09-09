Read full article on original website
Related
False fall: Enjoy it while it’s here
The sky is clear (in most places), the air is fresh -- and the humidity is gone. What do we call this glorious weather in the midst of September? False fall, of course. Don’t start thinking it’s the real thing -- there are still many summerlike days on the horizon, to be sure.
Taste of fall weather alert for Alabama
Much of Alabama will get the much-anticipated annual “taste of fall” in the next few days. Full-on fall weather isn’t in the cards just yet, but Alabama will get a tantalizing hint of what is to come, according to the National Weather Service. A cold front was...
Alert: Beer Shortage Could Hit Alabama Sooner Than Expected
It’s football season and what’s better than a cold one with some wings…nothing!. An ice-cold glass with a nice foamy head or popping open a can is something we Alabamians enjoy, along with the rest of the country. What if I were to say to you there...
Best suburbs to live in Baldwin County, according to Niche.com
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County, rated as the fastest growing county in the state and 7th-fasted in the U.S. per 2020 U.S. Census data, is home to some of the more upbeat, on-the-go communities in the entire state. From TV shows in Fairhope to a wide array of sharks along Gulf Shores, there […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This ‘Alabama Astronaut’ went to church for the snakes. He stayed for the music.
Abe Partridge’s very first visit to a serpent-handling church exposed him to something that changed his outlook entirely. And it wasn’t the snakes. It was the music. Unknown songs, wrapped up in a completely unexpected surge of primal roots-rock, an eruption of what another visitor once famously described as “a cross between Salvation Army and acid rock.”
Troy Messenger
Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama
At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
WAAY-TV
Shark spotted in ‘thigh-deep’ water near Alabama beach
Apparently sharks like Alabama hospitality. WAAY 31 viewer Meredith Rayburn (yes, we’re related) sent this photo of a shark she spotted Friday afternoon near the shore at The Beach Club on Fort Morgan. (See the full image below.) No one at the beach was able to identify exactly what...
Bham Now
99.8% of Alabamians live within 50 miles of one of these Forever Wild properties—see how the program has changed our state for the better
At the August 2022 Forever Wild Board of Trustees Meeting in Oxford, Alabama, Chris Blankenship—Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR)—announced a major milestone for the program. According to the Department’s calculations, 92% of Alabama’s population lives within 25 miles of a Forever Wild...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dying Alabama magnolia tree once hid Confederate memorial
It couldn’t go on anymore. Maybe it just didn’t want to. A large, decades-old magnolia tree is dying in plain sight this summer on the Madison County Courthouse’s west side. It’s just two years since the Confederate monument the tree partially hid was moved to a Confederate burial area in Maple Hill Cemetery, and it’s dying just as the courthouse faces a likely death of its own.
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
wymt.com
Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges
CENTRE, Ala. (AP/WYMT) - Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show. Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne was booked into the Cherokee County Jail in northeast Alabama and released about a...
Alabama: Police trying to identify man found dead in cemetery
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – The LaFayette Police Department is working to determine the name of a man found dead in the wooded area of a cemetery on Saturday, September 10th. The cause of death remains unknown. LaFayette police officers say EMS responded to Brookwood SC near the city cemetery when the body was discovered in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News World and Report 2022: This Alabama university made top 10 on two lists
The U.S. World and News Report ranked colleges and universities last week by region in one of several annual school listings. U.S. News separates regional colleges and universities into two different rankings. Universities are typically larger and offer graduate degree programs, while colleges focus on undergraduate and technical training. Here is how the schools in Alabama did.
wbrc.com
Gas prices below $3 in some areas
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - We are finally seeing gas prices below $3.00 again in parts of Alabama. Gas was at $2.95 a gallon on Highway 119 in Alabaster at the Neighborhood Walmart. Some of the other gas stations in that area of Shelby County are still showing $3.10 or...
Law-enforcement spat, human trafficking bust, dying greens: Down in Alabama
If you know anything about golf, you know that the best courses pay a lot of attention to the condition of their greens. For example, it turns out they get really bent out of shape when you throw down your putter in disgust on their greens. So never do that.
Beloved Alabama doctor dies of COVID at 54: ‘You could talk to her about anything’
Longtime Lawrence County physician Dr. Faye S. Wilson has died from an extended illness related to COVID, according to her older brother. “Faye embodied the perfect combination of intelligence and compassion,” said Don Wilson of Florida. “I may have been her big brother, but she was my role model. I will miss her dearly.”
Little Dude, dog taken in Alabama carjacking, reunited with owner weeks later
After Phillip Lewis was carjacked at gunpoint, his biggest concern was his dog, Little Dude, who was in the car when it was taken. “I don’t care about the car, or any objects in the car. I just want that dog back. He means the world to me,” Lewis said in a Sept. 2 interview with WBMA.
Opelika High wins Disney competition, becoming first in Alabama to perform Frozen
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – It typically doesn’t snow during Alabama’s springtime but “Let it Go” for one second as we celebrate Opelika High School winning a nationwide competition to bring Disney’s Elsa and Anna to the high school stage. This summer, nearly 300 schools applied to the United States of Frozen, a competition for high […]
African servals escape from Alabama pet store: One year later
It's officially been one year since a pair of African servals escaped from an exotic pet store in Huntsville.
WAWA coming to Fairhope, first in Alabama
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A piece of the north is headed down south, WAWA, a convenient store and gas station that is being built in Fairhope. WAWA is well known for its famous coffee bar and gourmet food. WAWA Inc. told Fairhope City leaders that the area was the perfect spot to build a new […]
Comments / 0