Wyoming, MI

WWMT

Suspect leads law enforcement on multi-county chase, firing shots at deputies

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — What started as a call to help a suicidal subject, turned into a multi-county chase to stop a man with a gun shooting at deputies. The Calhoun County Sheriff's office received information about a suicidal subject who had been involved in a police chase in Branch County, and had fired shots at deputies earlier in the day.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Man accused of kidnapping, shooting at ex-girlfriend arrested in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek officers found a man accused of kidnapping and shooting at his ex-girlfriend hiding in the back of a cargo van Tuesday, police said. Police arrested the man, 26-year-old Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings, in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Oneita Street, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Officers found him during a traffic stop.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo man sentenced in Canterbury Apartments shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was charged Monday in a 2020 homicide case at Canterbury House Apartments. David Lawrence Barnes was sentenced to 18 years to life in the shooting that killed Elijiah Roberson, 30. Roberson was killed in front of his kids, deputies said. Barnes was found...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Wyoming, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Wyoming, MI
State
Wyoming State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WWMT

Police identify man shot and killed in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man who died Sunday in a shooting on Princeton Avenue was identified by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Sunday morning: One dead after early morning Kalamazoo shooting. Antonio Shavanno Labarre, 53, was shot several times near Drexel Place, according to KDPS. He was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Man armed with a gun robs PNC Bank in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek officers are looking for a man accused of robbing a PNC Bank Monday. The man, described by police as a 6-foot-tall black man with a slender build, was armed with a gun when he demanded money at the Capital Avenue bank around 1 p.m., police said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Driver crashes into Little Caesar's Pizza on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A SUV drove through the front window of a Little Caesar's Pizza Monday night. Cause still unknown: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion. The crash happened around 8 p.m. on South Westnedge Avenue. The three passengers stayed on scene and the driver appeared to cooperate...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

COVID-19 booster shot to be available in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster dose is expected to be available in West Michigan counties starting Thursday. In Kalamazoo, it's expected to be administered Thursday and Friday by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department, according to county officials.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo paper boy to compete on Jeopardy!

A West Michigander will compete on America's Favorite Quiz Show Monday night. Tim Faulkner, a paper boy from Kalamazoo, will be on Jeopardy! with host Ken Jennings at 7:30 p.m. This is not the first time a west Michigan native appeared on the hit TV show. In 2021, Jennifer Quail...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Allegan County Fair continues with parade Monday night

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The 170th Allegan County Fair continues Monday night with a parade downtown. The parade is scheduled to step off at 6:30 p.m. It will appear in front of the grand stand at 7 p.m., according to organizers. The county fair is known to bring big headlining...
ALLEGAN, MI
WWMT

MSU Head Football Coach Mel Tucker to speak in Kalamazoo Monday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan State University's Head Football Coach Mel Tucker is expected to visit Kalamazoo Monday night. He is 2022's guest speaker at the 40th annual Drive for Life Foundation Gala, benefiting the American Cancer Society and other local charities. 42 years at WMU: Former WMU athletic director...
KALAMAZOO, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
WWMT

Former WMU athletic director inducted into Michigan Sports Hall of Fame

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University's athletic director of 42 years was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame. Kathy Beauregard is the longest-serving athletic director at the same institution. She's one of only nine women serving as athletic directors among the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools in America.
KALAMAZOO, MI

