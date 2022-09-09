ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

InsuranceNewsNet

USAA Survey Shows Inflation Is Affecting Spending

(NewsUSA) - Inflation is top-of-mind for most Americans, as a majority say that they have reduced household spending in many areas except when it comes to retirement savings and life insurance. A new. USAA Life Insurance Company. survey explored how American civilian and military-connected families are faring in today's economy...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Rep. Aguilar Releases Data Showing Lower Health Care Costs for the Inland Empire

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Rep. Pete Aguilar today announced that families in the Inland Empire will soon see more affordable prescription drugs and lower health insurance premiums because of key provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act: extending Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits and allowing Medicare to negotiate directly with drug companies on the price of prescription drugs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

September is Life Insurance Awareness Month

Importance of life insurance and answers to its common misconceptions. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life insurance awareness month is about promoting the overall importance of life insurance and helping individuals understand the product itself. New York Life. has been offering life insurance to its clients for 177 years strong and has been...
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

University of Wisconsin Researcher Updates Current Study Findings on Health Insurance (Regional variation in healthcare usage for Medicare beneficiaries: a cross-sectional study based on the health and retirement study): Health Insurance

-- Current study results on health insurance have been published. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “To investigate whether regional variation changes with different beneficiary health insurance coverage types. A cross-sectional study of the Health and Retirement Study (HRS) in 2018 was used.”. The...
HEALTH
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Benefits Could See The Largest Increase Since 1981

Photo courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Social Security is getting ready to announce the Cost Of Living Increase in October. Each year, usually in October, the Social Security Administration announces the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase for the following year. With the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September 2022 set to be released on Oct. 13, the COLA should be announced around that same time.
InsuranceNewsNet

CIGNA CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure. ("Cigna" or the "Company") officials expect to participate in. meetings with investors and analysts over the next several weeks. During. these meetings, Cigna officials expect to reaffirm projected full year 2022. consolidated adjusted income from operations on a per share basis of at least. $22.90.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

Amalgamated Life Insurance Company Earns Its 47th "A" (Excellent) Rating from A.M. Best

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. , Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amalgamated Life Insurance Company. (www.amalgamatedbenefits.com), a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions, has earned its 47th consecutive "A" (Excellent) rating from. A.M. Best Company. , a full-service credit rating organization dedicated to serving the insurance industry. The "A" (Excellent) rating attests...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

EXL teams with CyberCube to help insurers develop comprehensive cyber insurance offerings

NEW YORK , Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL, a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, today announced a collaboration with CyberCube, the cyber risk analytics company, to jointly develop cyber insurance solutions for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry. Leveraging EXL’s deep insurance industry data, analytics and operations management expertise along with CyberCube’s industry-leading cyber risk signals, scores, and analytics, the industry-first solutions will help insurers rapidly scale their cyber insurance offerings to meet growing demand.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Health care imploding

Every indicator says we are rapidly approaching the implosion of health care in Vermont and probably the nation. The 2021 Vermont Household Health Insurance Survey indicates 38% of Vermonters under age 65 are underinsured, as are 32.3% of those on Medicare. Since the Green Mountain Care Board has again approved large rate increases for both Blue Cross and MVP, this situation will only worsen.
VERMONT STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurtech agency modernizes the consumer and agency experience

Fortriator Insurance offers more value to customers and passive income for agents. /PRNewswire/ -- A new independent insurance technology (insurtech) agency is launching and aims to improve consumers' negative sentiment toward insurance. Over the past two years, the insurance industry has become more digital than ever, largely in response to...
LONGVIEW, TX
InsuranceNewsNet

Upward Health Announces Growth Equity Financing Led by Heritage Group

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Upward Health , a risk-bearing, in-home medical group, today announced the closing of its Series B capital raise. The round was led by. , a healthcare-focused investment firm, and includes participation from existing investors, including. Blue Venture Fund. ,. Noro-Moseley Partners. , and. Windham Venture Partners. . Upward...
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

Chubb Introduces Latest Evolution of Management Liability Offerings for Private, Not-for-Profit, and Healthcare Organizations

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. , Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has launched The ForeFront PortfolioSM, the latest evolution of its suite of management liability offerings, specifically designed to address the needs of private, not-for-profit, and healthcare organizations. Chubb's new product offers organizations the flexibility to decide which management liability coverages best suit their risk management program.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Inflation, market turmoil top consumer concerns, survey finds

Inflation and market volatility are among the top financial consumer worries, with inflation leading the way with 67% of respondents expressing concern, according to a Lincoln Financial Group report. “Of course, as everyday living expenses rise, there are downstream financial-planning impacts in how we budget, save and spend,” said Mike...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Triple-I: Risk-Based Pricing Results in Competitive Markets

Triple-I . "The price reflects risk, helps align premium paid with risk assumed, expands availability of coverage and promotes a competitive marketplace." The risk-based pricing concept also incorporates actuarially sound rating factors such as credit-based insurance scores, geography, home ownership and motor vehicle records. These variables improve the accuracy of insurance prices for auto and homeowners insurance,
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

The advisor’s guide to client risk and insurance

(Editor's Note: A monthly series introducing financial advisors to the importance of life and other insurance solutions, providing answers to client anxieties around personal risk.) I’m an insurance fiduciary. What’s that, you ask? I’m part of a small but growing group of insurance specialists who offer their expertise in ways...
PERSONAL FINANCE
getnews.info

Industry Leader Medicare Advisors Unveils The Best Medicare Advantage Plans

Medicare Advisors, composed of experts who have spent many years learning the ins and outs of each Medicare Advantage plan and Medicaid services that private insurance companies run, has helped hundreds of clients narrow the search to only the plans that most closely align with their needs. Medicare Advisors, an...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

