Read full article on original website
Related
USAA Survey Shows Inflation Is Affecting Spending
(NewsUSA) - Inflation is top-of-mind for most Americans, as a majority say that they have reduced household spending in many areas except when it comes to retirement savings and life insurance. A new. USAA Life Insurance Company. survey explored how American civilian and military-connected families are faring in today's economy...
Rep. Aguilar Releases Data Showing Lower Health Care Costs for the Inland Empire
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Rep. Pete Aguilar today announced that families in the Inland Empire will soon see more affordable prescription drugs and lower health insurance premiums because of key provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act: extending Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits and allowing Medicare to negotiate directly with drug companies on the price of prescription drugs.
September is Life Insurance Awareness Month
Importance of life insurance and answers to its common misconceptions. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life insurance awareness month is about promoting the overall importance of life insurance and helping individuals understand the product itself. New York Life. has been offering life insurance to its clients for 177 years strong and has been...
University of Wisconsin Researcher Updates Current Study Findings on Health Insurance (Regional variation in healthcare usage for Medicare beneficiaries: a cross-sectional study based on the health and retirement study): Health Insurance
-- Current study results on health insurance have been published. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “To investigate whether regional variation changes with different beneficiary health insurance coverage types. A cross-sectional study of the Health and Retirement Study (HRS) in 2018 was used.”. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Over Half of Americans Plan To Work in Retirement: Here Are the Best Options
Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top...
Social Security Benefits Could See The Largest Increase Since 1981
Photo courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Social Security is getting ready to announce the Cost Of Living Increase in October. Each year, usually in October, the Social Security Administration announces the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase for the following year. With the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September 2022 set to be released on Oct. 13, the COLA should be announced around that same time.
CIGNA CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure. ("Cigna" or the "Company") officials expect to participate in. meetings with investors and analysts over the next several weeks. During. these meetings, Cigna officials expect to reaffirm projected full year 2022. consolidated adjusted income from operations on a per share basis of at least. $22.90.
Amalgamated Life Insurance Company Earns Its 47th "A" (Excellent) Rating from A.M. Best
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. , Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amalgamated Life Insurance Company. (www.amalgamatedbenefits.com), a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions, has earned its 47th consecutive "A" (Excellent) rating from. A.M. Best Company. , a full-service credit rating organization dedicated to serving the insurance industry. The "A" (Excellent) rating attests...
IN THIS ARTICLE
29 Careless Ways Retirees Waste Money
You've worked hard all your life, so you deserve to enjoy yourself in retirement. However, when you live on a fixed income, it's important to keep track of where every dollar is going and not spend...
EXL teams with CyberCube to help insurers develop comprehensive cyber insurance offerings
NEW YORK , Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL, a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, today announced a collaboration with CyberCube, the cyber risk analytics company, to jointly develop cyber insurance solutions for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry. Leveraging EXL’s deep insurance industry data, analytics and operations management expertise along with CyberCube’s industry-leading cyber risk signals, scores, and analytics, the industry-first solutions will help insurers rapidly scale their cyber insurance offerings to meet growing demand.
Health care imploding
Every indicator says we are rapidly approaching the implosion of health care in Vermont and probably the nation. The 2021 Vermont Household Health Insurance Survey indicates 38% of Vermonters under age 65 are underinsured, as are 32.3% of those on Medicare. Since the Green Mountain Care Board has again approved large rate increases for both Blue Cross and MVP, this situation will only worsen.
Insurtech agency modernizes the consumer and agency experience
Fortriator Insurance offers more value to customers and passive income for agents. /PRNewswire/ -- A new independent insurance technology (insurtech) agency is launching and aims to improve consumers' negative sentiment toward insurance. Over the past two years, the insurance industry has become more digital than ever, largely in response to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Upward Health Announces Growth Equity Financing Led by Heritage Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Upward Health , a risk-bearing, in-home medical group, today announced the closing of its Series B capital raise. The round was led by. , a healthcare-focused investment firm, and includes participation from existing investors, including. Blue Venture Fund. ,. Noro-Moseley Partners. , and. Windham Venture Partners. . Upward...
Chubb Introduces Latest Evolution of Management Liability Offerings for Private, Not-for-Profit, and Healthcare Organizations
WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. , Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has launched The ForeFront PortfolioSM, the latest evolution of its suite of management liability offerings, specifically designed to address the needs of private, not-for-profit, and healthcare organizations. Chubb's new product offers organizations the flexibility to decide which management liability coverages best suit their risk management program.
Inflation, market turmoil top consumer concerns, survey finds
Inflation and market volatility are among the top financial consumer worries, with inflation leading the way with 67% of respondents expressing concern, according to a Lincoln Financial Group report. “Of course, as everyday living expenses rise, there are downstream financial-planning impacts in how we budget, save and spend,” said Mike...
Walmart & UnitedHealthcare Team Up to Offer Healthcare for Seniors
Walmart and UnitedHealth Group announced, via a Sept.7 press release, that they were teaming up to offer affordable health care to seniors and Medicare beneficiaries. In addition, they will offer...
Triple-I: Risk-Based Pricing Results in Competitive Markets
Triple-I . "The price reflects risk, helps align premium paid with risk assumed, expands availability of coverage and promotes a competitive marketplace." The risk-based pricing concept also incorporates actuarially sound rating factors such as credit-based insurance scores, geography, home ownership and motor vehicle records. These variables improve the accuracy of insurance prices for auto and homeowners insurance,
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Move Money Out of Your Savings Account Right Now
It may be time for a transfer. Your savings account is the perfect home for your emergency fund. You may want to put money for other purposes in a different account. The advantages of doing so include tax breaks and easier access if you have a big bill coming up.
The advisor’s guide to client risk and insurance
(Editor's Note: A monthly series introducing financial advisors to the importance of life and other insurance solutions, providing answers to client anxieties around personal risk.) I’m an insurance fiduciary. What’s that, you ask? I’m part of a small but growing group of insurance specialists who offer their expertise in ways...
getnews.info
Industry Leader Medicare Advisors Unveils The Best Medicare Advantage Plans
Medicare Advisors, composed of experts who have spent many years learning the ins and outs of each Medicare Advantage plan and Medicaid services that private insurance companies run, has helped hundreds of clients narrow the search to only the plans that most closely align with their needs. Medicare Advisors, an...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
27K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0