Robert (Bob) David Lewis passed away on September 8th, 2022 at the age of 85. He was born to Thomas David Lewis and Mary (Mae) Pollack on January 31st, 1937. He is preceded in death by his wife Nina Lewis, son, Scott Mumaw of Clarksville, TN, and sister, Margaret Young of Beaver, PA. He is survived by his sister, Leila Swearer, his children, Amber Knutsen, Heather Palmer, Christine Kyser, Daniel Mumaw, and Robert Mumaw as well as his son-in-laws, Chad Knutsen and Chad Mumaw. Bob is also survived by all his grandchildren, Timothy, Michael, Alicia, Brittany, Miranda, Evan, and Landon.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO