Fairfax County Votes To Rename Lee And Lee-Jackson Memorial Highways
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted to rename Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway – which take their name from Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson – to Route 29 and Route 50, respectively. The resolution passed on Tuesday in a nine to one vote,...
First Look: Chesapeake Crab Shack And Bar Wants You To Get Crackin’ On U Street
There are few things more quintessentially Chesapeake than Blue crabs and the Eastern Shore crab houses that peddle them, but for crab lovers who have a hankering for the shellfish but don’t want to make the drive out of town, a new D.C. spot called Chesapeake Crab Shack and Bar is stepping up.
Little District Books Owner Hopes His D.C. Shop Bridges A Gap For LGBTQ Readers
People strolling down Barracks Row this summer might have stumbled upon Little District Books. The new LGBTQ+ bookstore, which opened in June, aims to celebrate queer voices and stories by selling books for all ages. The store’s opening, and its mission, are timely. Across the country a wave of challenges...
Tenants And Activists Urge Montgomery County Council To Pass Rent Control
As housing costs climb, some tenants in a D.C. suburb are calling for a policy feared and loathed by the development industry: rent control. “When I say ‘renter,’ you say ‘power,'” barked organizer Frankie Santos Fritz into a microphone Friday morning, as roughly three dozen demonstrators waved signs in front of the Montgomery County Council building in Rockville, Maryland. “Stop gouging us,” one sign read. “My rent increase: $195,” proclaimed another.
‘People Don’t Really Listen To Curfews’: Local Teens Are Skeptical About Curfew Enforcement
Starting Friday, police in Prince George’s County will enforce a curfew on young people under age 17. And in D.C., reporting from the Washington Post suggests that police have increased enforcement of the city’s longstanding curfew law in recent weeks (though the mayor’s office disputes a broad change in enforcement).
The First Day Of Commuting Without Six Blue And Yellow Line Stations Went… Fine?
Monday marked the first weekday commute during a planned six-week shutdown of the WMATA stations south of National Airport. The Blue and Yellow line stations are closed so Metro can integrate the new Potomac Yard station in Alexandria. Free shuttle buses replaced the trains and things seemed to move smoothly...
Bowser Denies Reports That D.C. Police Are Stepping Up Enforcement Of A Youth Curfew
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday downplayed reporting by The Washington Post that the Metropolitan Police Department has quietly resumed enforcement of its curfew for D.C. youth in an effort to curb crime. The curfew has been on the books since 1995, but has not been consistently enforced. Speaking at...
D.C. Delays Planned Inspections Of Marijuana Gifting Stores
D.C. officials are delaying plans to inspect the city’s many marijuana gifting stores this week, deepening the confusion around the maybe-legal, maybe-not industry that continues to grow across the city. The planned inspections were announced a month ago, with D.C. officials saying that after Labor Day they would be...
13 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week
Celebrate District Winery’s five-year anniversary with a week’s worth of programming. WINE AND CHEESE: Help District Winery celebrate their fifth birthday with a week’s worth of specials, including a crash course in wine and cheese pairing. The immersive class led by the executive chef will work its way through five pairings of cheese and wine while teaching skills on cheese temperature, creating boards, and flavor profiles. Other birthday celebrations later in the week include vintage tastings, a flower display, and custom cupcakes. (District Winery; 6 p.m.; $65)
UMD Students Were Devastated When Their Late-Night Calzone Spot Closed. Now, It’s Coming Back.
For around 20 years, students at the University of Maryland flocked to Route 1 in College Park after nights out for dinner plate-sized calzones from the beloved local storefront of Columbus-based franchise D.P. Dough. The restaurant’s reliable, yet creative handheld cuisine (we’re talking tater tots inside calzones, here) was a source of great comfort and pride to Terps of every age.
Metro’s Latest SmarTrip Cards Celebrate The Washington Spirit Championship Win
Metro’s latest, limited-edition SmartTrip cards celebrate the reigning National Women’s Soccer League champions, the Washington Spirit. The cards show the jubilant team holding the trophy overhead after beating the Chicago Red Stars. Metro has minted 10,000 of the cards, and they are only available at a few stations,...
Want To Experience The Best Of The C&O Canal? Jump On A Bike
There’s a moment along the C&O about 85 miles north of D.C. where the towpath that parallels the canal suddenly emerges from the woods. As it does, the Potomac River opens up dramatically before you, and you find yourself moving along a concrete trail that seems to hover between craggy rock cliffs on one side and the placid water on the other.
Marbury Plaza Tenants Say They Still Live In Terrible Conditions Amid Lawsuit
This story was produced by Street Sense Media. Marbury Plaza, a Southeast D.C. apartment complex, was a major attraction for middle-class Black families looking for a place to call home in the 1960s. However, as the years progressed, the once-luxurious apartments deteriorated due to poor management, according to tenants at...
The First-Ever International City Food Festival Is Coming To D.C. In October
D.C. is getting a shiny new food and culture event — sort of. Events DC is putting together the International City Food Festival, “three delicious days of events in partnership with the city’s diplomatic corps,” the sports and conventions authority said Wednesday. The festival, planned for...
Thousands Of Miles From Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II Will Always Be Remembered On One D.C. Street
Standard protocol when meeting Queen Elizabeth II held that you’re only to touch her should she offer her hand; under no circumstances should you hug her. But on a warm spring day in 1991, D.C. resident Alice Frazier threw all norms out the window and embraced the United Kingdom’s then-monarch as she walked into Frazier’s home in Ward 7.
Two D.C.-Area Restaurants Make Bon Appetit’s 50 Best New Restaurants List This Year
It happened again. Bon Appetit magazine is recognizing the D.C. region’s food scene on its 50 Best New Restaurants List, with H Street neighborhood “Indian-ish” spot Daru and Rockville’s Z&Z Manoushe Bakery making the cut this year. The magazine praised Daru co-owner and bar manager Dante...
Five Orange Line Stations Reopen With Refreshed Platforms
Construction wraps up at the New Carrollton station, seen here in the last week of August. Five Orange Line stations in Prince George’s County are back open again after a summer-long shutdown that rehabilitated the aging platform edges and added new amenities. And Metro has announced its new rail schedule in preparation for the upcoming partial shutdown of the Blue Line in Virginia and the total shutdown of the Yellow Line.
National Air And Space Museum Tickets Available Starting Next Week
Starting next Wednesday at noon, you can get free timed-entry passes online to visit the west wing of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, which is set to reopen Oct. 14. All visitors will need passes to visit. The museum, located on the National Mall, has been closed...
Omicron COVID-19 Boosters Are On The Way To D.C., Maryland, And Virginia Next Week
Omicron specific boosters will be available in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia starting next week. Mayor Bowser announced that starting Wednesday, Sept. 7, omicron-specific boosters will be available at pharmacies, clinics, for home appointments, and at COVID centers in all eight wards. The FDA authorized the boosters for emergency use for...
Former Prince William County Election Official Indicted On Corruption Charges
A former Prince William County official tasked with overseeing election procedures was indicted by a grand jury on corruption charges, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday. Michele White, a former county general registrar, faces two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge, for corrupt conduct as an election official, false...
