Washington, DC

DCist

Tenants And Activists Urge Montgomery County Council To Pass Rent Control

As housing costs climb, some tenants in a D.C. suburb are calling for a policy feared and loathed by the development industry: rent control. “When I say ‘renter,’ you say ‘power,'” barked organizer Frankie Santos Fritz into a microphone Friday morning, as roughly three dozen demonstrators waved signs in front of the Montgomery County Council building in Rockville, Maryland. “Stop gouging us,” one sign read. “My rent increase: $195,” proclaimed another.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Washington, DC
Government
City
Washington, DC
DCist

D.C. Delays Planned Inspections Of Marijuana Gifting Stores

D.C. officials are delaying plans to inspect the city’s many marijuana gifting stores this week, deepening the confusion around the maybe-legal, maybe-not industry that continues to grow across the city. The planned inspections were announced a month ago, with D.C. officials saying that after Labor Day they would be...
WASHINGTON, DC
Person
Kojo Nnamdi
Person
Muriel Bowser
DCist

13 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week

Celebrate District Winery’s five-year anniversary with a week’s worth of programming. WINE AND CHEESE: Help District Winery celebrate their fifth birthday with a week’s worth of specials, including a crash course in wine and cheese pairing. The immersive class led by the executive chef will work its way through five pairings of cheese and wine while teaching skills on cheese temperature, creating boards, and flavor profiles. Other birthday celebrations later in the week include vintage tastings, a flower display, and custom cupcakes. (District Winery; 6 p.m.; $65)
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

UMD Students Were Devastated When Their Late-Night Calzone Spot Closed. Now, It’s Coming Back.

For around 20 years, students at the University of Maryland flocked to Route 1 in College Park after nights out for dinner plate-sized calzones from the beloved local storefront of Columbus-based franchise D.P. Dough. The restaurant’s reliable, yet creative handheld cuisine (we’re talking tater tots inside calzones, here) was a source of great comfort and pride to Terps of every age.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
DCist

Want To Experience The Best Of The C&O Canal? Jump On A Bike

There’s a moment along the C&O about 85 miles north of D.C. where the towpath that parallels the canal suddenly emerges from the woods. As it does, the Potomac River opens up dramatically before you, and you find yourself moving along a concrete trail that seems to hover between craggy rock cliffs on one side and the placid water on the other.
WASHINGTON, DC
#911#The D C Auditor#Wamu
News Break
Politics
DCist

Five Orange Line Stations Reopen With Refreshed Platforms

Construction wraps up at the New Carrollton station, seen here in the last week of August. Five Orange Line stations in Prince George’s County are back open again after a summer-long shutdown that rehabilitated the aging platform edges and added new amenities. And Metro has announced its new rail schedule in preparation for the upcoming partial shutdown of the Blue Line in Virginia and the total shutdown of the Yellow Line.
NEW CARROLLTON, MD
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

