Daniel Osollo
5d ago
Gd job buddy!! ALL WOMEN BECAREFUL! ALL AGES. SIMILAR THINGS HAPPENING IN EAST L.A. KIDS YOUNG GIRLS ..BECAREFUL!
Video: Thieves try to pull front gate of DTLA cannabis dispensary with car in brazen burglary
They even tried to smash through the thick glass on the front doors, but when both attempts failed, they used a power tool to cut through the metal bars on a back window.
Rapper PnB Rock shot, killed at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South LA
Rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles on Monday, police say.
2 teen boys, ages 15 and 17, fatally shot at street carnival in Lincoln Heights, authorities say
Two teen boys, ages 15 and 17, were killed in a shooting at a street carnival in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. Their killer remains at large.
foxla.com
Audi driver flags police after hitting and killing pedestrian, then drives away
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian in Hollywood Monday. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers say that the driver of a white 2018 Audi S5 hit a pedestrian on Sunset Boulevard, near McCadden Place, continued down the road before making a U-turn and flagged down LAPD patrol officers.
theeastsiderla.com
Coroner identifies teens killed in Lincoln Heights carnival shooting
Lincoln Heights -- Authorities today identified two 17-year-old boys who were killed Sunday night in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival by a suspect who remains at large. Javier Mejia and Winfield Lee, both of Los Angeles, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported. News That...
15-year-old dead after overdose on high school campus in Hollywood; other overdoses investigated
A 15-year-old girl is dead after she was believed to have overdosed at a high school in Hollywood, and police are also investigating several other overdoses in the area.
Police arrest man suspected of stabbing couple outside of Mineshaft bar
Christopher Finley and Jake Stone were on a date when a man attacked them outside a well-known gay bar, killing Finley. Police say they've arrested a suspect, but a motive remains unclear. The post Police arrest man suspected of stabbing couple outside of Mineshaft bar appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Police searching for 3 men in white van after attempted kidnapping in Whittier
Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman while she was walking down a Whittier street on Sunday.
foxla.com
Brazen robbery suspects target victims eating at restaurant in LA
Newly released video from a May 24 robbery shows two suspects armed with handguns rob a pair of victims who were dining at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Police said one of the suspect's has been arrested in connection with a string of statewide robberies.
Canyon News
Help Needed To Locate Ever Manuel Valencia
MALIBU—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Ever Manuel Valencia. He is a 40-year-old Hispanic male last seen on Sunday, September 4, near Malibu Road and Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. Ever is 5 feet and 8 inches...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on Foothill freeway
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel...
newyorkbeacon.com
New Findings Show Registered Nurse Nicole Linton Accelerated, Was Going 130 Mph Before Deadly Fiery Collision: ‘Flies In the Face of the Notion That She Was Unconscious ‘
New court filings show Nicole Linton, the intensive care nurse accused of killing half a dozen people in a car crash in Los Angeles, was driving over 100 miles per hour before she collided with two other cars at a busy intersection. The documents are part of a motion filed...
Headlines: Fatal Stabbing At ‘Mineshaft’ Gay Bar in Long Beach; Beverly Hills Man Being Sentenced For Buying Hitman With Bitcoin
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A study finds that Earth is teetering on the edge of five “disastrous” climate tipping points. [Science Alert]...
Unsolved Episode 304 - The Cellphone Murder / LA County Crime Lab
This week, Unsolved features the case of 15-year-old Ruby Rubio, a follow up on a previous case and a firsthand look at the LA County Crime Lab and the role it plays in solving cold cases.
Woman Charged With Pimping Underage Teen In Stanton
A 22-year-old woman was charged Monday with pimping an underage teen girl in Stanton.
foxla.com
2 teens shot and killed at Lincoln Heights carnival
LOS ANGELES - The search is on for the gunman who shot and killed two teenagers during a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred just after 9:00 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Broadway and Workman Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.
Headlines: Instagram Geotagged Photo Revealed PnB Rock’s Location Before Shooting; L.A. Ranks As Deadliest City for Rappers
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was reportedly shot and killed yesterday during a robbery attempt at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles...
Driver accused in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6 ordered to remain jailed without bail
A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby has been ordered to remain jailed without bail.
Jesus Take The Wheel: Nurse Charged With Multiple Murders Following Fatal Fiery LA Crash Was Going 130 MPH
Remember that lethally lead-foot lady who killed all those people when she blew through an intersection in Los Angeles and crashed into multiple vehicles and a gas station? It’s worse than you thought…. Nicole Linton has been charged with several counts of murder after her now-viral escapade and more...
sgvcitywatch.com
Coroner Names Man Killed in Glendora Shooting
GLENDORA – The man shot and killed in a residential area in broad daylight September 8 has been identified. Joseph Castle, 44, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died of multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was homicide. Officers responded to 600...
