Altoona man busted selling drugs to state cops at Sheetz

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man faces a slew of felony charges after he reportedly sold over $1,200 in marijuana to troopers and confidential informants (CI).

Charles W. Hesbacker, 18, allegedly sold weed to CIs on two separate occasions as well as state police on three separate occasions, according to charges filed. The alleged drug deals began in May, and each time, he was contacted via Snapchat.

On May 28 at the Sheetz on Pleasant Valley Boulevard, also known as Super Sheetz, Hesbacker allegedly sold an ounce of weed worth $180 to a CI. Then, on June 7, a second CI bought an ounce worth $180 from Hesbacker at his house in Altoona, police noted.

Then, a CI arranged for a state cop to buy weed from Hesbacker. On July 7, the cop reportedly met Hesbacker at Super Sheetz and handed it to the trooper through the vehicle’s window and told the undercover cop, “It was nice to meet you,” according to the affidavit.

On Aug. 16, the state cop contacted Hesbacker again to purchase an ounce for $180, and they again met at Super Sheetz and made the exchange through the window of the trooper’s vehicle. The cop reportedly asked Hesbacker if he ever sold LSD or psilocybin mushrooms, and Hesbacker allegedly told them that he “rarely did but has a buddy who does,” police noted.

The cop reported he thanked Hesbacker who then fist-bumped him, returned to his vehicle, and left.

Finally, on Sept. 8, state police bought 1/4 pound of weed from Hesbacker near his house, and at this point, he was taken into custody.

In total, Hesbacker is accused of selling $1,270 worth of weed during the criminal investigation.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Hesbacker was charged with five felony drug charges and five felony criminal use of a communication facility charges. He was jailed Thursday after failing to post 10 percent of his $75,000 cash bail. However, he posted bail Friday and has since been released.

A preliminary hearing for Hesbacker is scheduled for Sept. 20.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.