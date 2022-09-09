ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Altoona man busted selling drugs to state cops at Sheetz

By Alexis Loya
 5 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man faces a slew of felony charges after he reportedly sold over $1,200 in marijuana to troopers and confidential informants (CI).

Charles W. Hesbacker, 18, allegedly sold weed to CIs on two separate occasions as well as state police on three separate occasions, according to charges filed. The alleged drug deals began in May, and each time, he was contacted via Snapchat.

Altoona man accused of terrorizing neighborhood arrested

On May 28 at the Sheetz on Pleasant Valley Boulevard, also known as Super Sheetz, Hesbacker allegedly sold an ounce of weed worth $180 to a CI. Then, on June 7, a second CI bought an ounce worth $180 from Hesbacker at his house in Altoona, police noted.

Then, a CI arranged for a state cop to buy weed from Hesbacker. On July 7, the cop reportedly met Hesbacker at Super Sheetz and handed it to the trooper through the vehicle’s window and told the undercover cop, “It was nice to meet you,” according to the affidavit.

On Aug. 16, the state cop contacted Hesbacker again to purchase an ounce for $180, and they again met at Super Sheetz and made the exchange through the window of the trooper’s vehicle. The cop reportedly asked Hesbacker if he ever sold LSD or psilocybin mushrooms, and Hesbacker allegedly told them that he “rarely did but has a buddy who does,” police noted.

The cop reported he thanked Hesbacker who then fist-bumped him, returned to his vehicle, and left.

Finally, on Sept. 8, state police bought 1/4 pound of weed from Hesbacker near his house, and at this point, he was taken into custody.

In total, Hesbacker is accused of selling $1,270 worth of weed during the criminal investigation.

Hesbacker was charged with five felony drug charges and five felony criminal use of a communication facility charges. He was jailed Thursday after failing to post 10 percent of his $75,000 cash bail. However, he posted bail Friday and has since been released.

A preliminary hearing for Hesbacker is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Brandon Shutty
5d ago

The police are the true criminals. Ruining someone's life at 18 because of a substance that is available at a dispensary. Sorry he wasn't a millionaire to pay for the license. smh.

Jalen Bryant
4d ago

Your telling me they spending all this time to lock up a 18 year for selling 1200 dollars worth of weed then charge him and set his bond at 75,000 when there are medical dispensary’s in pa and recreational all over jersey. I get he was selling “illegally” and that it is illegal to seek but cmon it’s weed. It will prolly be recreational across the whole country soon.

Ozzz
4d ago

The kid turned 18, that’s so sad. I bet the undercover thought he had a lead and found gold through this kid, eventually getting fed up and charging him. I bet they showed up in full civilian clothes at his house at 7am knocking until he woke up. Probably was home alone too. Once they find a way inside and close that door god knows what they mentally did to that kid.

