New boat ramp opens on Watauga River

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – After several years of cooperation between nearly a dozen different organizations, local officials unveiled a new boat ramp on the Watauga River Friday.

The project began as an idea from Chris Little, the founder of Go Betsy. As a member of the Carter County community, Little said the location made clear sense for local recreation but belonged to the state. After he’d reached out to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), he thought the project might go nowhere. Several months later, however, a meeting in Knoxville with state officials from TDOT, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) got the project off the ground.

“We went in with just an idea,” Little said. “And with all groups working together within an hour we were able to come out with a plan.”

The land belonged to TDOT, but it was soon leased to the City of Elizabethton for $1. The TWRA provided the labor and engineering for the project as well as construction equipment. Carter County helped fund the project and paved the attached parking lot.

Now that the ramp is complete, maintenance is the City of Elizabethton’s responsibility under the office of Parks and Recreation.

The ramp itself is located at 335 Lovers Lane, and is open from sunrise to sunset. Swimming and camping are prohibited on the site, and campfires are not allowed.

