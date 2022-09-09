Read full article on original website
WOLF
21-year-old charged by federal grand jury on drug trafficking, firearm offenses
OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Moises Vargas-Olivio, age 21, of Olyphant, Pennsylvania, was indicted yesterday by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearm offenses. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the...
WOLF
Scranton man faces drug trafficking and firearms charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man is facing drug trafficking and firearm charges in Lackawanna County following incidents that occurred earlier this year. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 26-year-old David Paul Quick, of Scranton, was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 6th.
WOLF
Police: Ashland woman charged for attacking neighbor with scissors
ASHLAND, SCHUYKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County woman is facing assault charges after allegedly stabbing her neighbor with scissors on Monday. According to Skook News, the Ashland Police Department was called to the 600 block of Walnut Street on Monday evening for a reported domestic dispute. Through investigation,...
WOLF
Vacant positions prompt change in Luzerne County Public Defender's office
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Due to eight open vacancies, Luzerne County Chief Public Defender Steven Greenwald has decided to stop providing representation to nonincarcerated citizens facing misdemeanor charges. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Greenwald's office is supposed to be staffed with 28 attorneys, but 8...
WOLF
Police: Man arrested in Bloomsburg following bar shooting
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Bloomsburg Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 21-year-old man who they say allegedly shot a man in the knee and also threatened to shoot up the Capitol Bar with another man on East Main Street around 12:30 Sunday morning. Police say the...
WOLF
Woman arrested for allegedly leaving infants on sidewalk while shoplifting
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police have charged a woman with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and retail theft after they say she attempted to steal from a Turkey Hill and left her children on the sidewalk at the time. According to Kingston Police, officers were...
WOLF
Former Carbondale councilman facing theft charges, wins $66K in stolen lotto tickets
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A former Carbondale City Councilman who resigned last month is facing charges after allegedly stealing PA Lottery tickets from his place of employment. According to court documents, Joseph McDonald stole winning tickets totaling nearly $66,000 from Mr. B's Tobacco Shop. He then allegedly cashed...
WOLF
Monroe County fighting against voter fraud
MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Monroe County is stepping up election security in an effort to make sure the election is fair honest and represents the choices of voters. During the general election, law enforcement will be throughout the county keeping an eye out for fraud - surveillance, tips and in-person investigation will be used as tactics to deter such actions.
WOLF
9/11 service held in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Here locally, people throughout northeast PA gathered to remember the firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and ordinary people who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on 9-11-2001. A local group held their own ceremony at the Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton on Sunday evening. The...
WOLF
Police: Homeless man arrested after stabbing street sweeper
MOUNT POCONO, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A homeless man from Monroe County is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly stabbing a street sweeper on Friday. Officials say that 43-year-old Arnaldo Delrio was talking with the driver about personal property left in the parking lot of Mount Pocono Plaza when he jumped into the street sweeper through an open window and began stabbing the driver.
WOLF
Boy dies at hospital following drowning in Luzerne Co.
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A young boy was pronounced dead over the weekend after drowning in Luzerne County. Officials say the 12-year-old died Saturday night at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre following an incident at Coal Creek in Plymouth Borough. According to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office, at around 2:15...
WOLF
First suspect charged under John Wilding Law, facing felony for evading arrest on foot
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — A new law designed to protect police officers in Pennsylvania was used to charge the suspect that police say is responsible for shooting a Wilkes-Barre City Police Officer Sunday evening. The John Wilding Law, that went into effect in July, was designed to honor a fallen Scranton Police officer who lost his life while chasing suspects on foot.
WOLF
Weiler Abrasives to expand operations into Mexico
CRESCO, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Weiler Abrasives, headquartered in Cresco, Pennsylvania, announced the expansion of its manufacturing operations into Juarez, Mexico with a new, 40,000-square-foot facility, scheduled to open in December 2022. No Cresco-based Weiler jobs will be eliminated or transferred as a result of this multi-million-dollar investment. Production...
WOLF
Holy Transfiguration Retreat Reopens
DALTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — One local retreat center has opened it's doors once again since the beginning of the pandemic. The Holy Transfiguration Retreat Center in Dalton welcomed many this afternoon for their open house. The center, which was once a Catholic Seminary, has become a serene destination...
WOLF
Boil advisory in Schuylkill County due to water main break
TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A section of Schuylkill County is under a water boil advisory on Wednesday. According to an announcement by the Tamaqua Area Water Authority, residents should boil their water before drinking it while officials are working on a leaking water main. The advisory will be...
WOLF
Felittese Festival in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Friday kicked off the Felittese Festival in Old Forge. It's located on the Chapel Grounds. It's a festival that's all about chowing down on your favorite Italian foods. It also includes raffle drawings along with a procession and mass. Louis Mazza, treasurer and...
WOLF
Knoebels' Phoenix rollercoaster named the Best Wooden Rollercoaster 4th year in a row
ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — Knoebels' Phoenix rollercoaster has been named the Best Wooden Rollercoaster for the fourth year in a row by Amusement Today's magazine. Knoebel family members accepted the award in San Antonio, Texas, which is the birthplace of the coaster that was built in Elysburg in...
WOLF
Healthcare workers job fair set for September 28th
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The Gino. J. Merli Veterans' Center in Scranton is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, September 28 for nurses and nurse aides. The event is from 1-6 p.m. at 401 Penn Ave. and are looking for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nurse aides and nurse aide trainees.
WOLF
Luzerne County Community College Hosts Annual 9/11 Remembrance Event
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Yesterday marked 21 years since the tragic 9/11 attacks that killed thousands. One local college in our area held a remembrance this morning, honoring the lives who were lost and those who continue fight for freedom. “On a daily basis, people walking through here...
