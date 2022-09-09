Oakridge, Westfir evacuated as fire officials expect heat, strong winds to grow Oregon wildfires over weekend

Read full article on original website
RKA ADUDDELL
4d ago
until we can control the lightning there's always going to be fires in Oregon... more slash burning during the winter months would help selective logging also....
Reply
2
Related
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 9/13 – Quick Response Stops Fire On Pioneer Road, Conditions Improve on Rum Creek Fire
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Several fire crews and emergency first responders responded to a reported structure fire in Medford. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) confirmed crews...
Cool weather dampens fire spread, but several wildfires still burn in Oregon
Wildfire spread has slowed in Oregon as cooler temperatures and higher humidity have helped keep the blazes at bay in many areas, allowing for the easing of evacuation orders near some of the state’s largest wildfires. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office lowered evacuation levels in Westfir and parts of...
theportlandmedium.com
Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire
Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
ijpr.org
Weekend of wildfires in Oregon forces evacuees to flee their homes
Thousands of Oregonians had to evacuate their homes over the weekend because of wind-driven wildfires. It’s an experience that’s become more common for people in the West, as summers grow hotter and drier every year. For some, this wasn’t their first time fleeing oncoming flames. Barbara Gaines had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Cedar Creek Wildfire Stirs Strength and Stress Among Fleeing Oregon Residents
Herman Schimmel, 63, moved to the tiny town of Westfir about 40 miles southeast of Eugene only recently, and on Friday he was scrambling to pack up his travel trailer and evacuate his RV park as the Cedar Creek wildfire put the area under serious threat. “Get out of here...
ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters
“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
Wildfire burning in Lane County grows, prompts air quality advisory
Evacuation notices remain in place near the Cedar Creek Fire Monday as heavy smoke blankets much of the area, with those east of the fire experiencing unhealthy air quality.
New wolf family spotted in Oregon. What this means for conservation efforts
The family of four was photographed near the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs in August. According to a wolf advocate, illegal wolf killing is a big issue in Oregon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beachconnection.net
Coast Guard Rescues Vessel Stranded in Storm Off S. Oregon Coast, Coos Bay
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Two fishermen were stranded aboard a disabled vessel off the south Oregon coast for two days, then rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard over the weekend. (Photo courtesy US Coast Guard) The 13th Coast Guard District command center in Seattle received a report at 9:21...
opb.org
Lessons learned from 2020 helped Oregon avoid another fire disaster
The Oregon wildfire season in 2020 destroyed more than 4,000 homes and tore through 1.1 million acres. Nine people died. Most of the devastation occurred over a 72-hour period of a horrific Labor Day weekend. Fires spread rapidly, fueled by wind and dry weather, with many residents fleeing the flames with little advance notice.
Salmon fishing at Buoy 10, area near Bonneville Dam to resume Thursday
Buoy 10 fishing for hatchery coho salmon will resume Thursday. So, too, for either hatchery coho or any chinook in an area downriver from Bonneville Dam to the east end of Reed Island, upriver a few miles from Washougal, for a two-adult salmon limit per day. Oregon and Washington fish...
Washington Examiner
Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres
Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
focushillsboro.com
Where Is The Oregon Red Flag Warning In Effect? Why Do Officials Warn Of Human Actions Could Spark To Fire?
Rum Creek Fire incident command in northern Josephine County reports that multiple days of extreme heat, high temperatures, and spells of strong winds have put the wildfire and its team to the test. Only a few flare-ups were recorded today under Red Flag Warning circumstances yesterday, and no spot fires...
Cedar Creek sees growth overnight as Oregon wildfires continue to burn
UPDATE, 7:30 a.m., Sept. 11: Officials announced the Cedar Creek fire had grown again Sunday morning to almost 86,000 acres, expanding to more than twice the size it had been on Friday. “The winds, dry fuels, high temperatures, low humidities have combined to create extreme fire activity,” fire officials said on Facebook on Saturday.
kbnd.com
Hazardous Air Closes Businesses, Clinics
BEND, OR -- As the Air Quality Index soared past 400 in some areas of Central Oregon on Monday, businesses with outdoor workers - like Sunriver’s SHARC - shutdown. Mosaic Medical also closed several Bend clinics. "Wildfire smoke has small particulate matter that can be an irritant on the lungs and it can cause people to have wheezing, cough, sore throat, headache," says Dr. Jessica LeBlanc, Mosaic's Chief Health Officer.
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
For better or worse, Oregon coast weddings draw couples from around the world
Likely as not, it will rain, or at least blow, and probably both. There will be sand in places it doesn’t belong, the occasional canine party crasher, countless birds and, of course, no end of curious onlookers. But the couples who come from across the globe to say “I do” know it’s all part of the package that is a wedding on the Oregon coast.
oregontoday.net
Governor Kate Brown Statement on Oregon’s Request for a Federal Emergency Declaration for Wildfires DOGAMI Governing Board to me…
If granted, Oregon would be the first state to receive direct assistance under a Presidential Emergency Declaration for wildfires. Governor Kate Brown joined Biden-Harris Administration Officials, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden to announce first of its kind funding for community-based mobile crisis intervention program. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres...
2023 solar eclipse path will cross Oregon
Tens of thousands of people flocked to Oregon in 2017 to stand in the path of the solar eclipse. In 2023, they’ll have the chance to do it again.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 8