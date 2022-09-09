Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
First students take part in STARBASE Academy at Fort Drum
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum’s new STARBASE Academy is officially open. For the first time this week, more than 40 students from the Watertown City School District visited Fort Drum to participate in the Department of Defense program which focuses on fifth-grade education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
wwnytv.com
‘Peyton’s Path’ dedicated, honors fallen firefighter
LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - ‘Peyton’s Path’ was dedicated Wednesday. The path is on the campus of Siena College near Albany, where Peyton Morse attended school and where he was posthumously awarded his degree. Morse is the LaFargeville native, and Watertown firefighter trainee, who lost his life...
wwnytv.com
$46M awarded to airports in Watertown & Ogdensburg
JOHNSON CITY, New York (WWNY) - Airports in Watertown and Ogdensburg will each receive millions of dollars for improvements from New York state. Their awards are part of a $230 million investment in upstate airports. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the awards at a news conference at Greater Binghamton Airport in...
wwnytv.com
Helen C. Borgolini, 91, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helen passed away peacefully on September 14, 2022 after a brief illness at Samaritan Summit Village. Helen Carolyn Ellithorp Borgolini was born December 17, 1930. The daughter of Roy and Margaret Bruce Ellithorp. Born and raised in Gloversville where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Gloversville High School in 1948. She married Hiram F. Borgolini on May 29, 1952, and after 52 years of marriage he passed away on May 18, 2004.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Ralph E. Taube, 90, formerly of Naumburg
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Ralph E. Taube, 90, formerly of NYS Route 126, Naumburg, passed away on Sunday afternoon, September 11, 2022 at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, where he resided for the past year. He is survived by four children, James Taube (Sue) of Middletown, OH, Susan...
wwnytv.com
Credo Foundation’s fishing tournament to be held Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Credo Foundation is hosting its 6th Annual Fishing Tournament this weekend. Fund Development Director Kourtni Jones appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above. The fishing tournament takes place on Saturday, September 17 at the Lucky...
wwnytv.com
Dale Goutremout, 69, of Three Mile Bay
THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Dale Goutremout 69, of Three Mile Bay passed away on September 8th 2022. Dale was born on February 10th 1953 in Watertown, NY to Harvey Goutremout and Mildred Davis. Dale worked on the family farm for many years before retiring. He worked for...
wwnytv.com
Isabelle A. “Liz” Hyde, 86, of LaFargeville
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Isabelle A. “Liz” Hyde, 86, LaFargeville passed away Tuesday morning, September 13, 2022, at Hospice of Jefferson County. Liz was born in Ellisburg March 11, 1936, daughter of Edmund and Annie White Parker. She attended schools in Clayton and Watertown. On July 18,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Watertown rapids announce new general manager
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids held a press conference Tuesday to announce a new general manager who is no stranger to the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds. Careylynn Schell Parody takes over as GM. She’s no stranger to baseball. She’s been a part of the sport since she was...
wwnytv.com
Linda I. Unrue, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Linda I. Unrue, 76, of Watertown, passed away at her home September 9, 2022. Linda was born on July 17, 1946 in Watertown, daughter of Richard and Marie (Smith) Wiest. She graduated from high school and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from SUNY Plattsburg. A marriage to Earl Ray Unrue ended in divorce. Mr Unrue died in December of 2017.
wwnytv.com
Donna C. Traynor, 59, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Donna C. Traynor, 59, of Cross Rd Watertown NY, went to be with Jesus in Glory on Sunday, September 11, 2022. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Inc., Watertown. Born Nov 30,...
wwnytv.com
Kinney Drugs celebrates birthday, honors founder
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A north country pharmacy chain is celebrating its 119th birthday. Kinney Drugs employees and board members were joined by local officials Wednesday afternoon to unveil a commemorative plaque honoring founder Burt Kinney, and his son, Harold. The ceremonies were held at the original Kinney store...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Mary E. Butcher, 67, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. Butcher, 67, of Watertown, NY, passed away suddenly on September 12, 2022 at her home. She was born on December 27, 1954 in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of Carnell and Mamie Raison. She graduated from high school in Philadelphia, PA. Following school she married Larry Butcher on July 22, 1972 in Philadelphia, where the couple resided for 30 years.
wwnytv.com
Sister Ronald Marie Hax, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sister Ronald Marie Hax died September 11, 2022 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Watertown at the age of 74. She was born, daughter of Howard Hax and Elizabeth Moore Hax. She was a graduate of Alexandria Central School, Alexandria Bay. She then graduated...
wwnytv.com
Clark Henry Babcock, 98, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Clark Henry Babcock of Clayton passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, surrounded by family and friends at his home, one month shy of his 99th birthday. Clark was born October 8, 1923 in Tylerville to Jesse and Florence Babcock. He graduated from Adams Center Central...
wwnytv.com
Aundra Green, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Aundra Green, 65, passed away August 30, 2022, with her children Michael and Aiyala by her side, at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York. A memorial service will be held Tuesday September 13, 2022 at one o’clock at Hart & Bruce Funeral Home in Watertown, New York.
wwnytv.com
State’s gun laws could put historical reenactments in jeopardy
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Under New York’s new gun laws, historical reenactments may be in jeopardy. In the north country, cannons and muskets aren’t an uncommon sight. The area is steeped in history so historical reenactments have become a fixture in places like Ogdensburg and Sackets Harbor.
wwnytv.com
Raymond J. Diehl, 48, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Raymond J. Diehl, 48, Leray St., Watertown, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9th, 2022 at his residence. Calling hours are Friday September 16th, 2022 from 1 pm – 3 pm at the White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn, NY 13021. Local arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
wwnytv.com
Bridge named for police chief who died in line of duty
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - The Route 180 bridge in Dexter is now the Chief Samuel A. Johnson Sr. Bridge, bearing the name of the village police chief killed in the line of duty in 1987. Thirty-five years ago, a shootout cost the life of Dexter Police Chief Samuel Johnson,...
wwnytv.com
Noreen Carnevale, 85, formerly of Philadelphia
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Noreen Carnevale, 85, formerly of Philadelphia, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing, Massena, NY. She was born on January 4th, 1937 in the in New York City to William and Lucille Biglin Kenna. Noreen was married in 1957 to Frank Gerenser and went on to have three children. Sadly, her husband Frank passed away suddenly in 1968.
Comments / 0