Hernando County, FL

5d ago

and mean while this subs life has been turned upside down.

hernandosun.com

HCSO seeks runaway teen

Deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) are hoping that the public can help locate a runaway teen who has been missing since May. According to the HCSO, on May 17, Jacob Bedson, 17, who is under the care of Youth and Family Alternatives (YFA) was taken by a YFA staff member to a Spring Hill store in the 5300 block of Spring Hill Drive to shop for clothing. Once there, the teen eluded the YFA staffer by slipping out the rear door of the store.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Skeletal Remains Found In Pasco County

If you were in Hudson driving on US-19 and Hudson Ave yesterday you were probably wondering why dozens of police cars were out there. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s office, they were investigating reports of skeletal remains in the area. A Sheriff’s office spokeswoman confirmed that the heavy police presence was due to the investigation. Investigators were collecting evidence from a wooded area about 20 yards off the highway. They were surrounded by blue tarps, evidence markers and caution tape. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were investigating what appeared to be decaying remains, but did not give any further information. Story is still developing, check WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

SPLC sues Pasco Sheriff for public records on predictive policing program

The predictive policing program places students on a secret list, identifying those who they believe are most likely to commit future crimes. A coalition of civil rights organizations is suing the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for its refusal to provide public records relating to its controversial predictive policing program.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
City
Brooksville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
#Violent Crime
fox13news.com

Shooting victim airlifted to the hospital in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - A female victim was shot multiple times on Verde Lane in Tampa Tuesday evening, according to police officers. The Tampa Police Department said the victim was airlifted to the hospital. They didn't confirm what her condition is, but they have said she is alive. Police officers are...
TAMPA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bay News 9

Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
LARGO, FL

