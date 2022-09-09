Read full article on original website
5d ago
and mean while this subs life has been turned upside down.
HCSO seeks runaway teen
Deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) are hoping that the public can help locate a runaway teen who has been missing since May. According to the HCSO, on May 17, Jacob Bedson, 17, who is under the care of Youth and Family Alternatives (YFA) was taken by a YFA staff member to a Spring Hill store in the 5300 block of Spring Hill Drive to shop for clothing. Once there, the teen eluded the YFA staffer by slipping out the rear door of the store.
Skeletal Remains Found In Pasco County
If you were in Hudson driving on US-19 and Hudson Ave yesterday you were probably wondering why dozens of police cars were out there. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s office, they were investigating reports of skeletal remains in the area. A Sheriff’s office spokeswoman confirmed that the heavy police presence was due to the investigation. Investigators were collecting evidence from a wooded area about 20 yards off the highway. They were surrounded by blue tarps, evidence markers and caution tape. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were investigating what appeared to be decaying remains, but did not give any further information. Story is still developing, check WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.
SPLC sues Pasco Sheriff for public records on predictive policing program
The predictive policing program places students on a secret list, identifying those who they believe are most likely to commit future crimes. A coalition of civil rights organizations is suing the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for its refusal to provide public records relating to its controversial predictive policing program.
Blood-covered man walks into Davenport Publix after stabbing 2 people: deputies
A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after stabbing two people at a party, according to Polk County deputies.
‘U finna die’: Pasco high schooler found with knife after threatening to kill students, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday after making threats to students, according to deputies.
Polk County man demands money, urinates on victim, deputies say
A Polk County man was arrested and accused of urinating on a family after his demands for money were left unanswered, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Pasco deputies investigate skeletal remains found in Hudson
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of skeletal remains being found in Hudson.
Man hits bicyclist, steals car, causes 2nd crash in New Port Richey, troopers say
A pedestrian was struck by a car in New Port Richey on Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Investigation underway after skeletal remains found in Hudson, sheriff's office says
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating after skeletal remains were found on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4:15 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a wooded area off of US-19, near the New Jersey Avenue intersection. K-9s and forensics teams with the sheriff's office entered...
St. Pete officers suspended over DUI, falsification complaints
Two St. Petersburg police officers were suspended after a command review board found them guilty of misconduct in two separate cases.
Shooting victim airlifted to the hospital in Tampa, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A female victim was shot multiple times on Verde Lane in Tampa Tuesday evening, according to police officers. The Tampa Police Department said the victim was airlifted to the hospital. They didn't confirm what her condition is, but they have said she is alive. Police officers are...
‘Scared me to my core’: Ford’s Garage in Lakeland target of ‘swatting’
Just before the dinner rush on Monday, Steve Holm’s restaurant in north Lakeland was suddenly and inexplicably surrounded by police officers.
Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack
LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
Tampa Teen Trio Arrested After Vehicle Burglary Spree Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested a trio of teens linked to multiple overnight auto burglaries. According to police, just before 2 AM on Wednesday, officers responded to the 7500 block of S Kissimmee St after a victim reported seeing multiple
Wrongful death lawsuit over teen ejected from state fair in 2014 heads to trial
Andrew Joseph III was hit by a car near I-4. His family said HCSO ejected him from the fair, forcing him to cross the busy highway.
Drunken Clearwater driver blew 5 times over legal limit, deputies say
A Clearwater man who was arrested for driving under the influence had a blood alcohol level more than five times the legal limit, according to deputies.
Woman’s 2019 death linked to pregnant mother’s murder in 1999
In 1999, Danielle Scott was eight months pregnant when police say she was stabbed near S.E. 44th and Sunnylane in Oklahoma City.
Two south Florida residents jailed for trafficking cocaine and meth
A south Florida couple are behind bars in Washington County after a routine patrol spotted a suspicious vehicle in Vernon. A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle around 3 a.m. on September 9, parked to the side of the Vernon Express convenience store, after business hours.
‘It sounded like a bomb’: Seminole home damaged by hit-and-run driver
Mike Ross was woken up by a loud bang around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Tarpon Springs inmate on the run for days found in stolen car, FHP says
A 23-year-old Tarpon Springs inmate on the run for several days was arrested Monday after troopers found him sleeping in a stolen SUV.
