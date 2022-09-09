Read full article on original website
FDA schedules meeting to discuss over-the-counter birth control pill
The Food and Drug Administration has slated a joint committee meeting to review pharmaceutical company Perrigo's application to make its birth control pills available over the counter, which would be the first-ever daily birth control medication to be available without a prescription.
Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden administration’s emergency abortion care guidance
A federal judge in Texas has blocked enforcement of a federal health rule that mandates medical providers must be able to provide emergency abortion care, regardless of state-level bans on abortion.US District Judge James Wesley Hendrix late on 23 August determined that guidance issued by President Joe Biden’s administration under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act was “unauthorised” and “well beyond” the text of the law, which is “silent on abortion”.“Since the statute is silent on the question, the guidance cannot answer how doctors should weigh risks to both a mother and her unborn child. Nor can...
U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor keeps New York City COVID vaccine mandate
NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Monday declined to block New York City from enforcing its mandate that all municipal workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, rebuffing a police detective who challenged the public health policy.
U.S. ban on smoking in public housing is upheld
Aug 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld a ban on smoking in federally subsidized public housing. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) properly enacted a 2016 rule requiring state and local public housing agencies to ban cigarettes, cigars and pipes inside housing units and indoor common areas, and outside within 25 feet of those spaces.
Obamacare can't require coverage for certain HIV prevention drugs, federal judge rules
(CNN) — A federal judge in Texas on Wednesday struck down an Affordable Care Act requirement that insurers and employers offer plans that cover HIV-prevention drugs. The ruling came as part of a broader decision that was a partial victory to Obamacare opponents who challenged the Affordable Care Act mandates for coverage of preventive care services without charge.
Navy Times
This week in Congress: House hearing to focus on VA abortion policy
Less than two weeks after the Department of Veterans Affairs announced it will provide abortion services for the first time, lawmakers will hold a hearing this week questioning officials over the scope and goals of the plan. The Thursday hearing before the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee likely is to be...
How a Texas court decision threatens Affordable Care Act protections
Tom and Mary Jo York are a health-conscious couple, who faithfully go in for annual physicals and periodic colorectal cancer screening tests. Mary Jo, whose mother and aunts had breast cancer, also gets regular mammography tests. The Yorks, who live in New Berlin, Wis., are enrolled in Chorus Community Health...
New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans
WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. Senate are confident the Department of Veterans Affairs can implement a new policy that allows its doctors to provide abortions when the pregnancy threatens the patient’s life or health, or when it’s the result of rape or incest. The VA announced the new policy last week to cheers from Democrats who […] The post New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans appeared first on Michigan Advance.
