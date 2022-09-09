Read full article on original website
Related
Maine Mother & Son Have Been Arrested on Multiple Drug Trafficking Charges
According to a press release from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, a Maine mother and son, as well as multiple others, have been taken into custody and charged with several drug crimes following the execution of a search warrant. The release said that the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, along with...
Maine Mom Needs Your Help Finding Bag Of Son’s Medical Supplies
A Central Maine mother needs our help in locating a bag belonging to her son. According to WGME, Crystal Tardiff-Kelley posted on Facebook that her son, who has Type 1 Diabetes, has lost a bag containing his insulin pump and insulin. The total value of the contents of the bag are about $1,500.
New Countryside Diner Opens at the Former Rebecca’s Place in Augusta, Maine
The New Countryside Diner is now open in Augusta. This restaurant has replaced the former Rebecca's place that was operating for more then 40 years. According to Yahoo, Rebecca's Place closed in January because the owner was unable to find enough employees to continue the business. The owner of the...
What Are The “Drunkest” Cities In Maine And New Hampshire?
Unless a town is either loaded with bars, like Las Vegas, or completely "dry", we can't really logically call one town or city "drunker" than any other. But, let's face it, there are towns and cities in every state whose residents are perceived as being more prone to getting their drink on.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREAKING: Augusta Police Respond to Terror Threat Video Against St Michael School
According to a press release from the Augusta Police Department, officers responded to an incident where an apparent video had been made of a student making threats of terror against some staff members at St Michael School. Police say that because the incident was reported immediately, they were able to...
Can You Help Locate The Family Of This Former Waterville Resident?
Recently, a woman named Ann Webb came across some old photos in a storage unit. She is hoping that she will be able to return the photos to the family members of those in the pictures. She knows that one of the people in the photos is a woman named...
Pickup Truck Rear-Ends Maine School Bus Filled With 47 Children
According to WGME 13, no injuries were reported following a crash that occurred between a blue half-ton pickup truck and an Auburn school bus. The crash reportedly happened at around 8:15 on Tuesday morning near Minot Avenue on the typically busy Hotel Road. Police said no one involved in the...
My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness
Yesterday, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" here in Augusta. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wow'd by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Hospitalized With Serious Injuries Following Monday Afternoon Shooting in Central Maine
At this time it is being reported that 'at least' one person is in custody following an apparent shooting that took place at around noontime on Monday in Central Maine. The Sun Journal is reporting that the shooting took place near a residence on Washington Street in Auburn on Monday.
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
Get Ready to Sing Along, CoComelon Live is Coming to Maine in November!
If you're a parent to small children like I am, chances are pretty good that you can recite at least 500 CoComelon songs by heart. I know I can. Well, if your kid(s) absolutely love the heck out of JJ and company, you're in luck! It has just been announced that CoComelon LIVE will be coming to Maine in November.
Why Did This Popular Maine Ski Resort Change Its Name?
While the ski areas in Maine and New Hampshire in no way rival the ski resorts of the western United States, we do have some decent skiing here in New England. There is a reason why a slew of Olympians have come from our region. Of course, when it is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maine Student Hit by Delivery Truck While at School, Rushed to Maine Med
A student's condition is unknown following an incident in which she was reportedly hit while a delivery truck was reversing. According to WGME 13, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon just after 12. Lewiston Police tell reporters that a student at Bates College was walking on campus Wednesday when she was struck.
Top 10 Most Ridiculous Items For Sale in New England on Craigslist
I have been on an online "buying binge" recently, searching for interesting items for my new home and I started gto morph into Alice and fell down a hell of a rabbit hole. I'd like to call this hole, "Craigslist's World of Peculiar Things That People Want to Sell Because They Are Ridiculously Peculiar and Probably Haunted."
New Gourmet Bagel Shop Coming To Augusta, Maine
For about a year, we have been hearing that a group of Augusta-area developers have been working on doing something with the one remaining building from Augusta's Edwards Manufacturing mill. Tobias Parkhurst, one of the minds behind Cushnoc Brewing, and lawyer James Bass had been discussing opening a wine and...
5 Bedrooms, 5,000 Square Feet & an Inground Pool Await You at This Magnificent Waterville, Maine Home
We always have an eye on the real estate market here in Central Maine and always try to showcase some of our favorites from all different price ranges. And, while this Waterville home that's for sale may not be in everyone's price range (including ours!), we think it's definitely worth snooping through all these photos of how some people live!
Prepare For A Brutal Maine Winter With Handmade Maine Moccasins
As well all know, winter is right around the corner. Summer is slowing saying farewell and the winds are changing. The leaves are starting to turn and fall onto the ground and our feet will become cold soon. My go-to-gift to give for the holiday's are slippers or socks. It's...
Two Sisters From Maine Do CPR And Save a Child Who Had Drowned at a Campground
It was a frightening weekend for several people at a popular New England campground that fortunately ended with the successful rescue of a small child. According to WGME 13, a pair of sisters from Maine were vacationing at New Hampshire's popular Adventurebound Campground in the town of New Hampton. While...
A Quarter Million Dollars Worth of Fentanyl Was Just Seized in Central Maine
According to Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, after a multi-month investigation, Maine drug agents were able to successfully take possession of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of the deadly drug, fentanyl on Thursday, September 1st. Moss stated that that Maine Drug Enforcement Agents, along with assistance from the...
A List Of You Think Your Maine Town is Known For
We asked all of you what your towns, "Claim to Fame" and "Nicknames" are and here is what you said! Is your town in this list?. The Most Unique Ways Outsiders Can Tell You Grew Up in Maine. Can you tell the difference between a Mainer and an out-of-stater? Here...
Kool AM
Augusta, ME
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kool AM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://koolam.com
Comments / 0