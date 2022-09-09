Read full article on original website
Troy Senior Citizens Center finally celebrates 60th anniversary
TROY — The Troy Senior Citizens Center celebrated its 60th anniversary with a ribbon cutting and party Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 13. The center originally opened June 7, 1962. Celebrations of the anniversary were postponed from June due to COVID-19 and concerns for the health and safety of the center’s members.
American Legion Piqua Post 184 hosting chicken dinner
PIQUA — The American Legion Piqua Post 184 is having a chicken dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. The meal includes four pieces of chicken, a baked potato, coleslaw and a roll. The cost of the meal is $9. This meal is open to the...
Lake Loramie hosts 40th annual Fall Festival
FORT LORAMIE — Lake Loramie State Park will host a party four decades in the making from Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 18, during the 40th annual Lake Loramie State Park Fall Festival. “It’s always a big event,” park camping Coordinator Becky Moon said. “This year is the...
DCCA Arts in Education series opens
GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts opens its 2022-2023 Arts In Education series with a cappella quartet Fourth Avenue performing in all area high schools during the week of Sept. 19. According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, DCCA has proudly presented high quality professional artists to...
Westminster Presbyterian Church hosts God’s Table community meal
PIQUA — Join Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St. in Piqua, for God’s Table from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 17. They will be serving hamburgers, chips, fruit and a dessert. To allow them to serve as many people as possible, they are limiting meals to three per car or the number of people in the vehicle. Everyone is invited to come back through for more meals, if available, after everyone has been served.
Piqua YMCA hosts Saturday Night Live event
PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live – Gym & Swim Event on Saturday, Sept. 24 for youth in first through sixth grade. This will be a night filled with gym games, swimming and the Activity Center. Check in begins at...
Calling around Covington
We are back with another ‘Calling around Covington’ column, once again in ink on paper here in the pages of the Miami Valley Today. This Friday, Sept. 16, the ladies of the Covington Christian Church are hosting another monthly salad luncheon drive-thru. This is the second-to-last opportunity in 2022, and will take place from 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m., or until everything is gone. Enjoy their signature hot chicken salad with water chestnuts, along with a container of other various salads, and a third container brimming with delicious desserts.
YMCA offers Piqua Indians pregame parties
PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch will be holding pregame parties for the Piqua Indians Home Games on Sep. 16 and 30 and Oct. 21 at the activity center. These events will run from 5 to 6:15 p.m. for sixth -12th grade YMCA Members and guests. Enjoy...
WACO Field hosts 29th annual fly-in
TROY — Numerous vintage cars and planes will be on display at WACO Airfield this weekend, as part of the 29th annual WACO Vintage Aircraft Fly-In. WACO Air Museum will hold its annual Fly-In from 10 a.m. to around 5 p.m. on Sept. 16-18. The event will be located at the airfield at 1865 S. County Road 25A in Troy.
Stillwater Prairie Reserve hosts 28th annual Youth Fishing Derby
COVINGTON — Anglers of all ages spent the afternoon fishing together at Stillwater Prairie Reserve in Covington on Sunday, Sept. 11, during the Miami County Park District’s 28th annual Youth Fishing Derby. Rainy conditions late in the day didn’t stop a large crowd from attending the event. “It’s...
Serendipity Paper Co. open for business in downtown Tipp City
TIPP CITY — Serendipity Paper Co. has recently opened its doors in the historic downtown district of Tipp City. Located at 32 E. Main St., the shop sells a range of products including cards, stationary/paper products, games, puzzles, books, gifts, and sustainable items for the home. “Most of our...
MEHS choir students accepted into 2023 OMEA All-State choir
CASSTOWN — Congratulations to the following Miami East High School Symphonic Choir students: Sophomores: Vincent Crane (Tenor I) and Tristan Rowey (Bass II). Seniors: Faith Thomas (Alto II), Kierstin Thomas (Tenor I), and Charlie Zawalich (Bass II). These students were selected by competitive audition to represent MEHS at the...
Troy Public Square road closures
TROY — Parts of Market and Main Streets at Troy’s Public Square will be closed in the early morning hours of Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Market Street, from Franklin Street to Water Street, and Main Street, from Cherry Street to Walnut Street, will be closed to through traffic from midnight until 4 a.m. on Thursday.
Tipp City BOE discusses architects for upcoming projects
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education discussed the facilities committe report and the architects for upcoming projects Monday night during the monthly work session. The board also considered the formal approval of monthly financial reports, pay-to-participate, public complaints and more. Having met prior to the board’s...
Lehman celebrates homecoming 2022
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic Cavaliers will celebrate homecoming with a week of school and community events, Sept. 12 – 17. Daily themes for students, faculty, and staff will set the tone for a week filled with fun and tradition. Spirit Week Daily Themes:. • Monday, Sept. 12...
The Guess Who to perform at Arbogast PAC
TROY — Canadian Music Hall of Fame members The Guess Who will bring their unique blend of modern and classic rock to Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy on Saturday, Sept. 17. “The music is reminiscent of the past with a hint of the present,” drummer/vocalist Garry Peterson said....
Tuesday Prep Sports Roundup
TROY — The Troy boys soccer team cruised to an 11-0 win over Fairborn Tuesday night in MVL action at Troy Memorial Stadium. Bradyn Dillow had two goals and three assists and Nicholas Foran scored two goals. Kevin Hipolito had one goal and two assists and Mitchell Davis and...
Miami County voters will consider new aggregation program
TROY – In the upcoming November election, Miami County residents in townships and in unincorporated areas will have the opportunity to vote on the decision for these areas of the county to join an aggregation program. The process started when AES Ohio announced their rate increase to $.11, according...
Week 5 MVL Football Previews
The Troy football team returns home Friday night, looking to continue the momentum fron last week’s road win over Stebbins. The Trojans (2-2 overall, 1-2 MVL) will host Fairborn (1-3, 1-2). Troy had a 17-7 win over previously unbeaten Stebbins last week. The Trojans rely on a powerful running...
