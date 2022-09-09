Read full article on original website
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
Kopi, 9/14/22 - The Sotiropulos Family Baklava Recipe
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This weekend is Fresno Greek Fest. In honor of the occasion, Kopi and Marie made Baklava in the Great Day Kitchen. Peel of one fresh orange (not grated) Baklava Nut Mixture:. 1 lb. walnuts, coarsely chopped (not too fine) (almonds can also be used) 1/3...
Bullard High placed on lockdown following 911 call in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Bullard High School in Fresno was placed on lockdown around noon on Wednesday after somebody called 911. The Fresno Unified School District says it believes it was an equipment malfunction on a delivery truck that made a loud bang. Fresno police rushed to the school...
B-17 Flying Fortress and B-25 Mitchell at Visalia Municipal Airport
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The B-17 Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey and the B-25 Mitchell Maid in the Shade will be in Visalia from Sept. 12th through Sept.18th. The B-17 Bomber is a heavy Bomber Bristling with armament. They earned a deadly reputation and were legendary for their ability to return home after taking brutal poundings.
Tulare County Job Fair Wednesday at the Visalia Convention Center
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Looking for a job? The 30th Annual Tulare County Job Fair will take place Wednesday, Sept. 14th at the Visalia Convention Center from 9 am to 12 pm. There are many employers with immediate job opportunities throughout the Central Valley including Eagle Mountain Casino in...
Valley veterans visit Arlington National Cemetery on final day of D.C. trip
WASHINGTON, DC (FOX26) — Wednesday is the final day of the 22nd Central Valley Honor Flight. The 67 veterans from the Central Valley arrived on Monday and will be flying back to Fresno Wednesday after lunch. It's been a whirlwind trip for the group, visiting the memorials built to...
Porch pirates caught on camera stealing packages valued at $1,300 in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men were caught on camera stealing two packages from a front porch in Fresno on Monday. The theft happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Cedar Springs apartment complex near Cedar and Shaw Avenues. The victim says the two items that were stolen are a...
Longtime North Fork resident lost everything in the Fork Fire
The Fork Fire burned less than 1,000 acres around North Fork in five days. But the destructive fire devoured 43 structures including homes and commercial buildings. FOX26 News spoke to a retiree in the mountain community who lost everything in the fire. Last Wednesday Frank Smith saw smoke in North...
Bold thieves steal four vintage cars in Tulare over a six day period
Cars worth a small fortune were stolen over a six-day period in the South Valley. The vintage cars date back to the 30s and the 60s. The crooks weren't clever but they were bold. Over several days they came to the same storage building to steal four classics. Two of...
Family: Developmentally disabled daughter left inside bus during extreme heat
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A valley family is now demanding answers and wanting action. According to Joyce Henry, her daughter who is developmentally disabled and relies on a wheelchair was left behind on a bus in triple-digit heat. 47-year-old Charmaine Tyler attends a day program at Central Valley Training...
Visalia homeowners without AC since August demanding answers from American Home Shield
VISALIA, Calif. — Dolores Ramirez and Santiago Trujillo of Visalia have been without a working air-conditioning unit since August 31 and experiencing record-breaking temperatures through the first week of September. The couple purchased home insurance with American Home Shield insurance company in February of this year. In July, a...
VIDEO: Woman wanted following home burglary in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was caught on camera breaking into a home in Fresno, leaving thousands in damages. According to the homeowners, the woman broke into their house on Tuesday, Sept. 6, near Fresno and Divisadero Avenues. At the time, the owners were not home and received...
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kong Meng Vang
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kong Meng Vang. Kong Vang is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. 36-year-old Vang is 5' 7" tall, 140 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know...
Murder suspect wanted out of Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A murder suspect is currently wanted by Merced Police Detectives. Anthony Ruben Perez, 38, of Winton has been wanted by police since a shooting that happened almost 2 years ago. On December 2, 2020, two people were killed in a shootout in the 1100 block...
One hit and killed by train in Downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Downtown Fresno. The incident involving an Amtrak train was reported Monday afternoon near Diana St. and White Ave. The Fresno Police Department says a man in his 30s or 40s was declared dead at...
Animal shelter in desperate need of donations to keep running
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Valley Animal Center is finding it difficult to make it to the end of the year and is in desperate need of donations. The no-kill shelter needs to raise more than $250,000 for food and medical needs to keep operating. According to the nonprofit,...
Victim identified in deadly drive-by shooting Friday night in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno has been identified. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3800 block of E. Hamilton Ave., near Orange and Butler Avenues in Fresno. When officers arrived they found 40-year-old Bernardo Yniguez was found...
Video: Driver caught swerving all over road in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested after they were caught swerving all over the road late night Tuesday in Madera. A Sergeant with the Madera Police Department was on patrol when he spotted a driver who could not properly stay in his lane. In the video, you...
Bishop in Fresno responds to California's new abortion website
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Bishop Joseph Brennan of the Diocese of Fresno issued a statement Tuesday morning following the announcement of the state's new abortion website, Abortion.ca.gov. The governor's office news release said, "As other states outlaw fundamental reproductive health care and criminalize doctors and patients, Governor Gavin Newsom...
Two confirmed deaths due to West Nile in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) has announced the death of two people due to the West Nile virus. According to the KCDPH, a total of three cases have been reported, including the deaths since the first WNV case was reported back in July.
Dispatchers critically low, 6-week course available to fill vacant positions
Dispatchers are needed to fill many vacant positions throughout the city, county and at the state level. Valley ROP is partnering with American Ambulance, CALFIRE and police agencies to offer a 6-week course. Anyone wishing to enter the field can be certified as Emergency Medical and Fire dispatchers at the...
