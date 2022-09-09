ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Kopi, 9/14/22 - The Sotiropulos Family Baklava Recipe

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This weekend is Fresno Greek Fest. In honor of the occasion, Kopi and Marie made Baklava in the Great Day Kitchen. Peel of one fresh orange (not grated) Baklava Nut Mixture:. 1 lb. walnuts, coarsely chopped (not too fine) (almonds can also be used) 1/3...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Bullard High placed on lockdown following 911 call in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Bullard High School in Fresno was placed on lockdown around noon on Wednesday after somebody called 911. The Fresno Unified School District says it believes it was an equipment malfunction on a delivery truck that made a loud bang. Fresno police rushed to the school...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

B-17 Flying Fortress and B-25 Mitchell at Visalia Municipal Airport

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The B-17 Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey and the B-25 Mitchell Maid in the Shade will be in Visalia from Sept. 12th through Sept.18th. The B-17 Bomber is a heavy Bomber Bristling with armament. They earned a deadly reputation and were legendary for their ability to return home after taking brutal poundings.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Tulare County Job Fair Wednesday at the Visalia Convention Center

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Looking for a job? The 30th Annual Tulare County Job Fair will take place Wednesday, Sept. 14th at the Visalia Convention Center from 9 am to 12 pm. There are many employers with immediate job opportunities throughout the Central Valley including Eagle Mountain Casino in...
VISALIA, CA
Fresno, CA
KMPH.com

Longtime North Fork resident lost everything in the Fork Fire

The Fork Fire burned less than 1,000 acres around North Fork in five days. But the destructive fire devoured 43 structures including homes and commercial buildings. FOX26 News spoke to a retiree in the mountain community who lost everything in the fire. Last Wednesday Frank Smith saw smoke in North...
NORTH FORK, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Woman wanted following home burglary in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was caught on camera breaking into a home in Fresno, leaving thousands in damages. According to the homeowners, the woman broke into their house on Tuesday, Sept. 6, near Fresno and Divisadero Avenues. At the time, the owners were not home and received...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kong Meng Vang

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kong Meng Vang. Kong Vang is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. 36-year-old Vang is 5' 7" tall, 140 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Murder suspect wanted out of Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A murder suspect is currently wanted by Merced Police Detectives. Anthony Ruben Perez, 38, of Winton has been wanted by police since a shooting that happened almost 2 years ago. On December 2, 2020, two people were killed in a shootout in the 1100 block...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

One hit and killed by train in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Downtown Fresno. The incident involving an Amtrak train was reported Monday afternoon near Diana St. and White Ave. The Fresno Police Department says a man in his 30s or 40s was declared dead at...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Animal shelter in desperate need of donations to keep running

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Valley Animal Center is finding it difficult to make it to the end of the year and is in desperate need of donations. The no-kill shelter needs to raise more than $250,000 for food and medical needs to keep operating. According to the nonprofit,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Victim identified in deadly drive-by shooting Friday night in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno has been identified. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3800 block of E. Hamilton Ave., near Orange and Butler Avenues in Fresno. When officers arrived they found 40-year-old Bernardo Yniguez was found...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Video: Driver caught swerving all over road in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested after they were caught swerving all over the road late night Tuesday in Madera. A Sergeant with the Madera Police Department was on patrol when he spotted a driver who could not properly stay in his lane. In the video, you...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Bishop in Fresno responds to California's new abortion website

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Bishop Joseph Brennan of the Diocese of Fresno issued a statement Tuesday morning following the announcement of the state's new abortion website, Abortion.ca.gov. The governor's office news release said, "As other states outlaw fundamental reproductive health care and criminalize doctors and patients, Governor Gavin Newsom...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Two confirmed deaths due to West Nile in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) has announced the death of two people due to the West Nile virus. According to the KCDPH, a total of three cases have been reported, including the deaths since the first WNV case was reported back in July.
KINGS COUNTY, CA

