Lubbock, TX

Scoreboard, results for Week 3 of Lubbock, Amarillo high school football

By Carlos Silva Jr., Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 5 days ago

The wait is over, Texas high school football is back!

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal and Amarillo Globe-News are slated to offer up coverage of games throughout the 806 area code this fall.

And Week 3 is upon us.

Here's a look at where the Lubbock A-J and AGN reporters and photographers will be covering games this weekend.

To report scores

Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing the correct address below. Please submit with a name/contact number.

Lubbock:

sports@lubbockonline.com

LUBBOCK THURSDAY GAME

Lubbock High 21, Levelland 14

LUBBOCK FRIDAY GAMES

Brownfield at Roosevelt

Smyer at Floydada

AMARILLO THURSDAY GAME

CAPROCK 20, PAMPA 0

AMARILLO FRIDAY GAMES

Canyon vs. West Plains

Stratford at Gruver

LIVE HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD, AMARILLO AND LUBBOCK

LIVE TWITTER UPDATES, LUBBOCK AVALANCHE-JOURNAL, AMARILLO GLOBE-NEWS

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Scoreboard, results for Week 3 of Lubbock, Amarillo high school football

