ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC4

Utah inmate charged for murder of fellow inmate sentenced

By Derick Fox
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KcY7L_0hp2ilG300

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah inmate who was charged with aggravated murder in 2018 after police say he killed a fellow inmate at the Salt Lake County Jail has been sentenced.

Kitiona Kitiona Lolani, Jr., now 27, was sentenced to serve 15 years to life at the Utah State Prison one count of First Degree Felony Murder. The sentencing was handed down by Third District Court Judge Randall Skanchy on Thursday, Sept. 8.

An appeal on Lolani’s behalf was filed in the Utah Supreme Court on Friday, Sept. 9.

UPDATE: BYU, Gov. Cox and Duke speak on racist allegations

In Aug. of 2018, Lolani was in Salt Lake County Jail, serving a one-year sentence on one count of Assault with Substantial Injuries, and Drug Possession. His cellmate, Daniel Davis, was facing charges of a Third Degree Felony Violation of a Jail Release Agreement and several Misdemeanor Assault charges including Domestic Violence.

On Aug. 4, 2018, a Salt Lake County Jail corrections officer reportedly responded to Lolani attacking Davis. According to the officer’s statement, Lolani initially punched Davis in the face after the two exchanged words. Davis fell to the ground and Lolani allegedly continued to punch Davis in the head area. After issuing commands for Lolani to stop fighting, the responding officer “deployed an entire bottle of OC spray” but to no effect.

The officer reported Davis was on the ground and not fighting back and it wasn’t until Davis stopped moving that Lolani stop punching. It was reported Lolani punched Davis about 22 times. When the officer asked Lolani was he was doing, Lolani reportedly responded, saying, “He messed with the wrong person.”

An autopsy of Davis was performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office which found he had died of blunt force injury to the head.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 13

SPARKED1UP
5d ago

I bet your parents are so proud of you and your grandparents are even prouder and I bet your kids are disappointed and just so you know you are the biggest disappointment in life ever and I hope nothing for the worst enjoy the showers Merry Christmas you idiot

Reply(3)
3
Related
ksl.com

Roy man sent to prison for killing friend over money dispute

OGDEN — A Roy man was sent to prison Monday for killing his friend over a money dispute and abandoning the body in a parking lot, where it went unnoticed for days. In July, a jury found Daniel Lee Johnson, 49, guilty of murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; abuse of a dead body and use of a firearm by a restricted person, third-degree felonies.
ROY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Bountiful police make arrest in school threat case

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful Police Department (BPD) has spoken out on the arrest made in relation to a threat Bountiful High School (BHS) received on Tuesday afternoon which prompted a school lockdown. One juvenile boy was reportedly arrested in regards to this incident on Wednesday and booked into a juvenile detention facility on […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

Orem man charged with attempted murder for Lincoln Beach rodeo shootings

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man, identified as 25-year-old Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman out of Orem, has been charged for allegedly shooting two people at a Lincoln Beach rodeo. On September 4, 2022, deputies were called on a report of shots fired in the Lincoln Beach area. Deputies arrived on scene and found two victims […]
OREM, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah#Murder#Sentencing#Drug Possession#Violent Crime#Third District Court#The Utah Supreme Court#Domestic Violence
KTAR.com

‘The Letter’ assesses the arrest and motives behind Utah murder

LEHI — Almost as soon as Sgt. Jerry Townsend settled into the driver’s seat of his unmarked police car, the man handcuffed next to him began asking him questions. “How long did it take you guys to find the people I shot?” said 19-year-old Jorge Benvenuto, who wore basketball shorts and a T-shirt. Townsend told him only one of the two teens he’d shot was dead – Zachary Snarr.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UPDATE: Missing Grantsville teen found

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Grantsville Police Department reports that the missing 14-year-old girl has been located and is safe with her family. ORIGINAL STORY: Missing Grantsville teen now kidnapping status SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 / 5:02 PM GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – As of Tuesday, a Grantsville missing person case has been officially reclassified as a […]
GRANTSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Man shot in the face in Taylorsville road rage incident

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – An incident of road rage reportedly led to a man being shot in the face in Taylorsville Tuesday. Taylorsville Police say the incident happened around 5 p.m. in the area of 6200 South and 3200 West Tuesday evening. Two male drivers were allegedly involved in a fit of road rage when […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KUTV

Maryland family of five found shot dead had Utah connections

Authorities identified five members of a family found shot to death inside their Maryland home Friday. The family also had ties to Utah. Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, his wife Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and their three children - Teresa, 14, Nora, 11 and Finn, 8, all died from gunshot wounds according to the medical examiner.
ABC4

Utah leads nation in road rage and confrontational driving

UTAH (ABC4) – We’ve all been there. Driving along I-15 with another car tailing closely behind or being on the receiving end of a car horn honked in annoyance or anger. Most of us have seen our fair share of birds being flipped while driving. As much as we may not like to admit it, […]
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Police investigating road rage incident in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Taylorsville Police are investigating a road rage incident late Tuesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. According to Sgt. Kersdon Bennett, with the Taylorsville Police Department, the incident occurred in the area of 3100 W. 6200 South just before 5 p.m.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
nypressnews.com

Professional bull rider Demetrius Allen shot dead by girlfriend in Utah: cops

A professional bull rider was allegedly shot and killed by his girlfriend late Monday following a competition at the Utah State Fair, police said. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, was found mortally wounded outside a Salt Lake City apartment complex shortly after midnight and rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a press release issued by Salt Lake City police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Shelter-in-place order lifted in Utah County

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A shelter-in-place order was lifted in Utah County after multiple agencies searched for a suspect. According to authorities, at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation near Main Street in Spanish Fork. Officials say the driver […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Man arrested for Ogden double stabbing caught on video

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing that occurred in Ogden early September. On September 3, 2022 at 1:30 a.m., a stabbing was reported in the area of 200 25th. St, Ogden, Utah. The caller reported that two men had been stabbed and had been taken […]
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

10 former Kingston members allege abuse, exploitation in new lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY — L.R.L. says she was 16 years old when she was forced into an arranged marriage with a first cousin nearly 11 years older than her. She was born and raised a member of "the Order," a polygamous Utah sect often referred to as "the Kingstons" by outsiders, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in 3rd District Court. Her parents were brother and sister and her father had over 300 children by at least 14 wives, it alleges.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Woman arrested after a drug-induced crime spree in Roy

ROY, Utah — A 39-year-old woman is in police custody after engaging in several criminal incidents in Roy Saturday night. According to arrest documents, Natalie Hamilton, 39, stole her mother’s car from Ogden and drove to Roy. Another person followed Hamilton by car, letting police know where she was headed.
ROY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy