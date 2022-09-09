Read full article on original website
Craft campaign kickoff to close portion of downtown area
GLASGOW — A political event will close a portion of Glasgow’s downtown area Tuesday. The closure begins at noon. The closure is expected to last through 8 p.m. along the north side of the Square. The event is a political kickoff for Kelly G. Craft, a Glasgow native running for Kentucky governor in 2023.
Glasgow Public Square to close for political event
Craft touts Republican ties during campaign kickoff event
GLASGOW — Barren County native Kelly G. Craft delivered her first official campaign speech on the north side of the courthouse lawn Tuesday evening. The appearance was the candidate’s first public event after officially announcing her gubernatorial campaign last Wednesday in a video posted online. “I am unapologetic...
Sherry Perry Smith Clowers Newport
Sherry Perry Smith Clowers Newport, 58, of Adolphus, KY passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at her residence. The Franklin, KY native was a retired employee of Dollar General Corporation and a daughter of the late Willie Neal Perry and Martha May Cline Perry and wife of the late Charles Kerry Newport.
Thornbury, Schroeder appointed to state boards, councils
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week various appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions which included two people from Glasgow. Gov. Beshear has appointed Dr. Aneeta Bhatia and Dr. Tamella Cassis as members of the State Board of Medical Licensure. The Governor has also reappointed Dr. William Thornbury Jr.
Vincent Sullivan
Vincent Sullivan, 19, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at his residence. The Bowling Green, KY native was a employee of Door Dash, a former employee of A & C and Dairy Queen. He was a son of Bradford Walker and Wendy Renee Sullivan, who survive. He...
Emit Henry Bow, JR
Emit Henry Bow, JR 68 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky having attained the age of 68 years, one month and sixteen days. Junior is survived by his wife, Randa J Bow; his children, Shannon Bow of Burkesville, Kentucky,...
Barbara Clarkson
Barbara Ellen Clarkson, 59, of Tompkinsville, KY went home to be the Lord on Monday, September 12th, 2022. Barbara was born in Tompkinsville, KY on January 24, 1963, a daughter of Richard Clarkson, of Tompkinsville, KY, and the late Bobbie (Vinson) Clarkson. Barbara was a member of the Oak Grove...
Bowling Green reacts to “By Parties Unknown”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At the Capitol, a documentary was shown on one Kentucky account of lynching. News 40 set up after the documentary ran its course and asked viewers what they thought of the film. Of the people that took time to speak to us, the words “disturbing”, “sad” and “I had no idea” hung in the air. One viewer said “children are born loving, we teach them to hate.” while another said “It’s history, it may not be pretty but it happened, it’s the truth and we need to educate each other so these things don’t continue to happen.”
Charlotte Tibbs
Charlotte Jean Tibbs, 78, of Glasgow, passed away Sunday September 11, 2022, at the Barren County Nursing & Rehab facility. She was born in Glasgow on May 2, 1944, to the late Roma Britt and the late Gladys Jones Britt. Mrs. Tibbs was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. She will be missed and was loved by all that knew her.
Suspicious material at WKU determined to be ‘construction-related’
BOWLING GREEN — Authorities determined two explosive-related threats on the campus of Western Kentucky University Wednesday morning posed no threats. Suspicious material was located near Cherry Hall. Building in the area were evacuated and all classes were canceled until the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives removed the material for disposal. The material was construction-related, according to an email from the university’s Director of Media Relations, Jace Lux.
Richard Allen Cloyd
Richard Allen Cloyd, age 56, died unexpectedly Friday, September 2, 2022 at his home in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. He was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on November 2, 1965 to the late Orville Wheeler, Jr. and Christine Rhinehart Cloyd. Richard was the youngest of 4 brothers. His brother, Raymond Cloyd (Linda) preceded...
Submit Questions for the 2022 Election Forum!
The first forum will include candidates for Barren County judge/executive, jailer, sheriff and county attorney. The second forum will include Glasgow mayoral candidates and a Glasgow Council meet-and-greet to follow. Additional events for Barren County magistrate and Cave City races are being planned.
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Sept. 5, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Sept. 6 – Sept. 14, 2022. Bethany N. Smith, 29, of Etoile, and Joel G. Dooley, 41, of Edmonton. Sept. 7, 2022:. Stephanie J. Bewley, 45, of Glasgow, and Brian P. Reece,...
Virginia Kelsey Paris
Virginia Kelsey Paris, 89, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of General Electric, former employee of Washington Overall Manufacturing and member of Trammel Fork Missionary Baptist Church for 77 years, where she served as a former Sunday school teacher and treasurer. She was a daughter of the late Devo Dewey Kelsey and Iris Neva Pruitt Kelsey and wife of the late Howard Wayne Paris.
Gary Carver
Gary Carver, age 78, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. He was a member of the Church in Canmer. He was employed by SKF Industries. He enjoyed wood-working, baseball and playing with the grandchildren. He was the son of the...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Traffic Impact Report for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16
BOWLING GREEN — The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should expect...
Gerald “Wormy” Taylor
Gerald “Wormy” Taylor, 80, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at his residence. The Capital Hill, KY native was a retired employee of F.M.C. and a carpenter. He was a son of the late James Riley Taylor and Estell Wheat Taylor Anderson. He is survived...
Olivia (Emmert) Hall
Olivia (Emmert) Hall, 97, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Monroe County Medical Center. She was born on April 28, 1925, the daughter of the late Benton C. and Phoebe (Thompson) Emmert. Olivia was united in marriage on September 9, 1948, to the late Edgar Hall. She was a member of the Freewill Church of Christ. Olivia enjoyed quilting, baking, and her flower gardens. She was a member of the Golden Thimble Quilters, active in the DAV Monroe County Auxillary, and along with her husband was instrumental in the founding of the Isenberg Cemetery Committee.
Sheila Galloway (Updated)
Sheila Galloway, 66, of Munfordville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Bowling Green Medical Center. Sheila, originally from Barren County with family also in Albany, Kentucky, spent most of her life in Deland, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Marshall Cordell and Sammie Lee Byrd Brown.
