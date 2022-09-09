ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

‘I think I’ll remember this forever’: Richmond student recalls meeting Queen Elizabeth II 15 years ago

By Olivia Jaquith
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The second Elizabethan Era came to an end Thursday with the death of Queen Elizabeth II. But her reign, thousands of miles from Virginia, hit close to home even in Richmond. One child, who had the opportunity to meet the monarch personally, shared her story with 8News more than 15 years later.

In May of 2007, the queen visited Virginia for the 400th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown. Sen. Tim Kaine was serving as governor at the time and escorted the monarch and her husband through Capitol Square as local residents sought the chance to see the historic figure.

Hayley Hassett, then 10 years old, was fortunate enough to speak with Queen Elizabeth II, face-to-face.

“We waited a very long time, but it was worth the wait,” she told 8News back in 2007. “I think I’ll remember this forever.”

‘It was a surprise’: British expatriate grapples with the loss of Queen Elizabeth

More than 15 years later, Hassett has held on to the memories with the help of scrapbooks, from that Thursday in May, made by her mother and grandmother.

“Out of all the Richmond City Public Schools, my public school was picked, which was Mary Munford Elementary School, and then, in fourth grade, you learn about Jamestown. So they did a popsicle stick system, and whoever picked the smallest popsicle stick out of the fourth-grade classes got to go, and so my teacher did,” Hassett said, speaking with 8News on Friday. “I ended up holding the flowers at the time that [the queen] was walking down the little aisle to get to the state capitol […] and Prince Philip came over to me and he asked me if I would like to give those to the queen, and I said, ‘Yes,’ and he picked me up over the fence, and I walked up to the queen.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=280hDD_0hp2iSR800
(Photo: Olivia Jaquith, 8News)

Hassett said she didn’t realize the magnitude of the situation at the time, but has always held on to the sound of the queen’s voice.

“She said, ‘You’re so kind,'” Hassett said. “I can hear it still, and I think that stood out to me the most because it happened really fast.”

Youngkin, Kaine, other leaders react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

After Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Richmond, Hassett wrote a letter to Buckingham Palace, which was answered by the queen’s lady-in-waiting, including fact sheets in an envelope marked “Royal Mail.” Photos from Hassett’s meeting with the queen, along with her rough draft letter to Buckingham Palace and the typed response from the United Kingdom, as well as newspaper clippings and DVDs of local news coverage were placed in a scrapbook.

Hassett also held on to a handwritten scrapbook of the events of that day in May of 2007, put together by her grandmother, who Hassett described as a huge fan of the queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXIAb_0hp2iSR800
(Photo: Olivia Jaquith, 8News)

“My grandmother was just over-the-moon about it,” she said. “My grandmother and I were really close.”

Hassett’s grandmother has since passed away. But she held on to a letter that her grandmother had also written to the queen and the response received from Buckingham Palace.

Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?

More than a decade and a half after she met Queen Elizabeth II, Hassett said she was saddened to hear of the monarch’s death on Thursday.

“She is such an icon and such a role model,” Hassett said. “The first thing I thought of was I was so excited that my grandmother, who passed away two years ago, was going to get to meet the queen in heaven. So I thought that was really special.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

How to Spend 24 Fabulous Hours in Richmond, Va.

At under two hours from D.C. (ok, sometimes a little longer with traffic), Richmond is the perfect destination for a long weekend getaway from the city. And it’s an impressive destination from places beyond Washington, whether someone is looking for a hip music scene, an artsy vibe, a dose of history, or most importantly, a delicious meal (with reliably good service throughout the city). Here’s where to sample some of its best culinary options within the confines of a day trip — check out this map of city essentials for those with more time on their hands.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamestown, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Augusta Free Press

Tips to be prepared for your visit to the Virginia State Fair

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. What’s on your Virginia State Fair checklist? Whether it’s thrill rides, live entertainment, exhibits, fair food, farm animals or all of the above, prepare now to get the most out of your visit to the State Fair of Virginia, which runs Sept. 23 through Oct. 2.
VIRGINIA STATE
historynet.com

The One-Man Caretaker to One of the Civil War’s Final Battle Sites

While Dirk Warner toils on his 127-acre farm—the heart of the Cumberland Church battlefield—he often envisions April 7, 1865. Cannons boom, musketry rattles, battle smoke lingers, soldiers shout, blood flows. Then a spade plunges into the rich Virginia earth. A soldier rolls a friend into a grave. The cycle of war and death. How benumbing. How timeless.
CUMBERLAND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Tim Kaine
WRIC - ABC 8News

Celebrate Oktoberfest in Richmond’s Museum District at St. Benedict’s this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — St. Benedict’s Oktoberfest festival in Richmond’s Museum District this weekend features entertainment, German cuisine and beverages. Starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 and going through Sunday afternoon, the St. Benedict Catholic Church turns its yard into a “Festplatz” that has all the makings of a German beer-soaked event. Bands […]
RICHMOND, VA
virginialiving.com

Shocking Truth About Virginia's Peanuts

An old-school farming method returns...and yields spectacular results. The world’s oldest peanut looks puny and unassuming as it rests in a display case at the Isle of Wight County Museum in Smithfield. The man who harvested it, Pembroke D. Gwaltney Sr., wrote “1890” on the smoothest side and saved it as a promotional tool for his business, one of Virginia’s earliest peanut processing plants.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Phillip#Buckingham Palace#British Royal Family#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
U.K.
News Break
Politics
clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Ceremonially Signs Veterans Tax Cut Legislation in Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - The Office of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is reporting that on Friday, September 9th, 2022, Governor Youngkin ceremonially signed two Day One Game Plan Bills reducing state income taxes for Virginia’s Military and Veteran Community. SB 528 patroned by Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania and HB 1128, patroned by Delegate John McGuire, R-Goochland, creates a state income tax deduction for military retirement income for veterans age 55 and older at a phased in rate of $10,000 in taxable year 2022, $20,000 in taxable year 2023, $30,000 in taxable year 2024, and up to $40,000 in taxable year 2025.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy