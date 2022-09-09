RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Not even 24 hours after the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, friends and family gathered off Jahnke Road in Richmond to honor her life. “This is too much for us to be going through with all our kids,” Ciji Redd, Tynashia’s former cheerleading coach, said. " She didn’t deserve that. When I got that call, I ran to Jackson Ward because that is one of the girls I brought up.”

