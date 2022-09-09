Read full article on original website
NBC12
Troopers investigate accidental shooting involving 7-month-old
ORANGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating an accidental shooting involving a 7-month-old boy. On Sept. 12, Virginia State Police were called around 10 a.m. to a home in the 25000 block of Constitution Highway in Orange County. At the scene, troopers found the boy with a...
NBC12
Heavy police presence after shooting on Richmond’s southside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There was a heavy police presence on Richmond’s south side after a shooting early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 5800 block of Warwick Road for the report of a person shot. NBC12 is on the scene working to learn more - check back...
NBC12
Abduction suspects arrested after juvenile victim escapes
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Two suspects are in police custody after a juvenile abduction in Hopewell. Police said they received a report of the abduction at around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Investigators learned that the suspects met the juvenile in Richmond prior in the evening, and were able to persuade...
NBC12
Community rattled by murder of 15-year-old Armstrong High School student
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city is still rattled over the murder of Armstrong High School freshman Tynashia Humphrey. The 15-year-old was shot and killed while walking to the store Monday night. No suspects are in custody thus far, and outrage continues as many questions about her death go unanswered.
NBC12
Man shot to death on Richmond’s southside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed on Richmond’s southside early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 5900 block of Warwick Road for the report of a person shot just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday. While investigating the scene, officers...
NBC12
TSA stops man from carrying loaded gun onto Richmond flight on 9/11 anniversary
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A North Carolina man was arrested after he was caught with a loaded gun at Richmond International Airport on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Transportation Security Administration officers found the .45 caliber handgun in the man’s carry-on bag after it triggered an alarm...
NBC12
2 men hurt in separate Richmond shootings
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating two separate shootings on the city’s south side. The first happened on Afton Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Officers were called to the 2300 block of Afton Avenue for the report of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene,...
NBC12
Vigil held for 15-year-old shot and killed walking to store
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Not even 24 hours after the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, friends and family gathered off Jahnke Road in Richmond to honor her life. “This is too much for us to be going through with all our kids,” Ciji Redd, Tynashia’s former cheerleading coach, said. " She didn’t deserve that. When I got that call, I ran to Jackson Ward because that is one of the girls I brought up.”
NBC12
Catalytic converter, muffler stolen from Petersburg Schools bus depot
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Public Schools says a break-in occurred at its bus depot. According to Petersburg City Police, the break-ins occurred Monday night into Tuesday morning at the Pupil Transportation lot off East Wythe Street where school buses are housed. The school division said its Transportation Department...
NBC12
18-year-old indicted in death of Henrico Officer Trey Sutton
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old was indicted by a grand jury in the death of Henrico Police Officer Trey Sutton. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Chamberlayne Road and Wilkinson Road on March 30. Police say a Dodge pick-up truck was traveling south when it...
NBC12
George Wythe to hold memorial service for principal
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - George Wythe High School is set to hold a memorial service about a month after the passing of its beloved principal. Riddick Parker died unexpectedly while bicycling in August. Parker was a former NFL football player and played with the New England Patriots during the 2001...
NBC12
Man sentenced to prison in 2021 Chesterfield road rage incident
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced to prison in connection to a Chesterfield road rage incident that happened in 2021. Police said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of East Hundred Road in September 2021. Officers said a silver Nissan sedan pulled up beside the passenger side...
NBC12
Man sentenced to prison for killing man at Petersburg Budget Inn in 2019
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced to 34 years in prison after killing a man at the Petersburg Budget Motor Inn three years ago. This conviction stems from shooting on April 23, 2019, at the Budget Motor Inn on North Jamestown Drive in Petersburg. When police arrived, they...
NBC12
Henrico Police investigate shooting that sent one man to hospital
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Henrico are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Monday. Officials say it happened in the 9700 block of Virginia Center Pl. One adult man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital. At this time,...
NBC12
Man charged in connection to Chesterfield crash that killed woman
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have charged a man in connection to a deadly crash on Iron Bridge Road last week. The crash happened in the 5200 block of Iron Bridge Road around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, closing the road in both directions for some time. Police...
NBC12
‘I’m just completely blessed’: Student’s mother honors RPS teacher
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A highly respected Richmond Public Schools teacher was the next recipient of NBC12′s Acts of kindness. Mr. Keith Washington says he wanted no part of becoming a teacher, but it turns out it’s in his blood. Anthony Antoine has more on Washington’s impact on...
NBC12
Richmond-Henrico Health District rolls out new self-report form for at-home COVID tests
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -With more people testing at home, the Richmond-Henrico Health District has created a self-reporting form where people can log their test results. The health district is using the new system to send people the latest information about COVID guidance. The form can be filled out online and...
NBC12
New Midlothian Fire & EMS Station opens in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire & EMS opened its new Midlothian Fire & EMS Station on Sept. 12. The new three-bay station will accommodate up to 30 personnel across three shifts. It will also house an engine company, a new ladder truck, an ambulance, a specialized rescue vehicle and a brush truck.
NBC12
Early voting set to start in Virginia amid changes to absentee voting requirements
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Friday, Sept. 23, early voting begins across Virginia. That means you can show up at your voter registrar’s office and vote in person. But how exactly you cast that ballot may vary this year. “It might change, or it may look exactly the same,...
NBC12
Police: Dump truck driver leaves after deadly crash involving motorcycle
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle. Officers were called to the 9700 block of Iron Bridge Road shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 14. Police said the motorcyclist died at the scene, while the dump truck driver left on...
