Richmond, VA

NBC12

Troopers investigate accidental shooting involving 7-month-old

ORANGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating an accidental shooting involving a 7-month-old boy. On Sept. 12, Virginia State Police were called around 10 a.m. to a home in the 25000 block of Constitution Highway in Orange County. At the scene, troopers found the boy with a...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Heavy police presence after shooting on Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There was a heavy police presence on Richmond’s south side after a shooting early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 5800 block of Warwick Road for the report of a person shot. NBC12 is on the scene working to learn more - check back...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Abduction suspects arrested after juvenile victim escapes

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Two suspects are in police custody after a juvenile abduction in Hopewell. Police said they received a report of the abduction at around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Investigators learned that the suspects met the juvenile in Richmond prior in the evening, and were able to persuade...
HOPEWELL, VA
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Henrico, VA
City
Richmond, VA
NBC12

Man shot to death on Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed on Richmond’s southside early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 5900 block of Warwick Road for the report of a person shot just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday. While investigating the scene, officers...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

2 men hurt in separate Richmond shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating two separate shootings on the city’s south side. The first happened on Afton Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Officers were called to the 2300 block of Afton Avenue for the report of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene,...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Vigil held for 15-year-old shot and killed walking to store

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Not even 24 hours after the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, friends and family gathered off Jahnke Road in Richmond to honor her life. “This is too much for us to be going through with all our kids,” Ciji Redd, Tynashia’s former cheerleading coach, said. " She didn’t deserve that. When I got that call, I ran to Jackson Ward because that is one of the girls I brought up.”
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Catalytic converter, muffler stolen from Petersburg Schools bus depot

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Public Schools says a break-in occurred at its bus depot. According to Petersburg City Police, the break-ins occurred Monday night into Tuesday morning at the Pupil Transportation lot off East Wythe Street where school buses are housed. The school division said its Transportation Department...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

18-year-old indicted in death of Henrico Officer Trey Sutton

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old was indicted by a grand jury in the death of Henrico Police Officer Trey Sutton. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Chamberlayne Road and Wilkinson Road on March 30. Police say a Dodge pick-up truck was traveling south when it...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

George Wythe to hold memorial service for principal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - George Wythe High School is set to hold a memorial service about a month after the passing of its beloved principal. Riddick Parker died unexpectedly while bicycling in August. Parker was a former NFL football player and played with the New England Patriots during the 2001...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man sentenced to prison in 2021 Chesterfield road rage incident

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced to prison in connection to a Chesterfield road rage incident that happened in 2021. Police said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of East Hundred Road in September 2021. Officers said a silver Nissan sedan pulled up beside the passenger side...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

New Midlothian Fire & EMS Station opens in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire & EMS opened its new Midlothian Fire & EMS Station on Sept. 12. The new three-bay station will accommodate up to 30 personnel across three shifts. It will also house an engine company, a new ladder truck, an ambulance, a specialized rescue vehicle and a brush truck.
CHESTERFIELD, VA

