Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin End Week On High Note — But This Coin Steals The Show, Rising From The Ashes With 180% Surge
Tokens linked with the erstwhile Terra have all risen significantly this week. The rise can be attributed to different governance proposals that got the all-clear. A Terra whistleblower made fraud allegations against LUNA creator Do Kwon. The native token of Terra LUNA/USD shot up over 180% for the week amid...
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
EXCLUSIVE: Despite Recent Market Pressures, Cannabis REITs Are Growing Like Weeds. Several Industry Execs Explain Why
REITs are becoming more popular in the cannabis industry because companies are starved for capital. There are several types of REITs including equity REITs, mortgage REITs, hybrid REITs and sector REITs. Cannabis REITs are growing like weeds amid an uncertain regulatory landscape. Several cannabis execs talked about the advantages of...
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Plunge In Reaction To CPI Data: What's Going On?
Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging almost 10% lower on Tuesday in an exaggerated reaction to the bearish price action in the general markets, which saw the S&P 500 dive about 4%. Over the same 24-hour trading period, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD tumbled about 7% lower. Consumer price index data (CPI)...
Ethereum Classic Soars As Ethereum Approaches Merge: What's Happening?
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was showing strength in comparison to many other cryptos Wednesday, surging up about 7% at one point, compared to Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, which were trading near flat. Ethereum Classic may be showing strength ahead of Ethereum’s Merge, which takes Ethereum from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, with...
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
Cigna Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cigna. Looking at options history for Cigna CI we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Why Netflix Stock Rose Wednesday Afternoon
Netflix Inc NFLX shares were higher Wednesday after the company estimated that its ad-supported tier would reach 40 million global viewers in about a year. Netflix estimates that its ad-supported version of its streaming platform will reach about 40 million viewers on a global basis by the third quarter of 2023, per a Wall Street Journal report citing a document the company shared with ad buyers.
This Political Ad Conglomerate Offers Steady Dividends And Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish
Since October 2021, the communications sector has been lagging behind the S&P 500, and is down roughly 34% year-to-date, as of Sept. 9. As the economy braces for a potential recession, TV station operators hope to generate revenues through advertisers and subscribers. The Analyst: Rosenblatt Securities senior analyst Barton Crockett...
EXCLUSIVE: How Do You Build A Capital Stack Today's Cannabis Market? Experts Weigh In
Entrepreneurs looking to build a company in the cannabis space often wonder what’s the best strategy for raising capital, and that includes setting up the right capital structure, also known as a capital stack. This structure takes into account all forms of equity and debt invested in the company.
Workday's Analyst Day Reactions: Some Came Back Impressed While Some Asked For More
Analysts attended Workday, Inc's WDAY Rising Conference and Analyst Day and had mixed reactions. Needham analyst Scott Berg reiterated a Buy and $220 price target, citing strong attendance with impressive demand trends thanks to customer/partner energy. While a significant new product announcement was missing, the company announced several enhancements to...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Fast Radius FSRD shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $0.57 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 million. Velo3D VLD stock rose 7.56% to $5.12. Velo3D's trading volume hit 108.7K shares by close, accounting for 4.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $947.0 million.
This Hepatitis Stock Has 'Multiple Paths To Value Creation,' Expects To Double, Bullish Analyst Predicts
SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR with an Outperform rating and a price target of $40, with an investment thesis based on:. With multiple clinic programs, Vir is well-positioned as a leading infectious disease & commercial-stage biopharma company. Vir developed and globally distributed its first generation COVID-19...
Tuesday's Market Bloodbath Hit The Top 10 Richest People Where It Hurts: Here's How And How Much
A market sell-off on the heels of Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data Tuesday saw the broader U.S. markets post their worst day year-to-date in 2022. Here’s a look at how the market collapse impacted the wealth of the richest people in the world. What’s Happened: Tuesday marked the...
(LUMN) - Analyzing Lumen Technologies's Short Interest
Lumen Technologies's (NYSE:LUMN) short percent of float has risen 4.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 150.72 million shares sold short, which is 16.49% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 14.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking At Unity Software's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Unity Software U. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China
Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
After-Hours Alert: Why Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Diving
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc RYTM shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a $100 million proposed public offering. Rhythm has proposed a public offering of $100 million of its common stock. All shares are being offered by the company. Rhythm also intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of common stock.
