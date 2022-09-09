ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Despite Recent Market Pressures, Cannabis REITs Are Growing Like Weeds. Several Industry Execs Explain Why

REITs are becoming more popular in the cannabis industry because companies are starved for capital. There are several types of REITs including equity REITs, mortgage REITs, hybrid REITs and sector REITs. Cannabis REITs are growing like weeds amid an uncertain regulatory landscape. Several cannabis execs talked about the advantages of...
Benzinga

US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Benzinga

Cigna Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cigna. Looking at options history for Cigna CI we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

Why Netflix Stock Rose Wednesday Afternoon

Netflix Inc NFLX shares were higher Wednesday after the company estimated that its ad-supported tier would reach 40 million global viewers in about a year. Netflix estimates that its ad-supported version of its streaming platform will reach about 40 million viewers on a global basis by the third quarter of 2023, per a Wall Street Journal report citing a document the company shared with ad buyers.
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Fast Radius FSRD shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $0.57 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 million. Velo3D VLD stock rose 7.56% to $5.12. Velo3D's trading volume hit 108.7K shares by close, accounting for 4.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $947.0 million.
Benzinga

This Hepatitis Stock Has 'Multiple Paths To Value Creation,' Expects To Double, Bullish Analyst Predicts

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR with an Outperform rating and a price target of $40, with an investment thesis based on:. With multiple clinic programs, Vir is well-positioned as a leading infectious disease & commercial-stage biopharma company. Vir developed and globally distributed its first generation COVID-19...
Benzinga

(LUMN) - Analyzing Lumen Technologies's Short Interest

Lumen Technologies's (NYSE:LUMN) short percent of float has risen 4.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 150.72 million shares sold short, which is 16.49% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 14.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Looking At Unity Software's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Unity Software U. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China

Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Diving

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc RYTM shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a $100 million proposed public offering. Rhythm has proposed a public offering of $100 million of its common stock. All shares are being offered by the company. Rhythm also intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of common stock.
Benzinga

