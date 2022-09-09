Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
Insurers force change on police departments long resistant to it
ST. ANN, Mo. - A patrol officer spotted a white minivan with an expired license plate, flipped on his lights and siren, and when the driver failed to stop, gave chase. The driver fled in rush-hour traffic at speeds of up to 90 mph, as other officers joined in the pursuit. Ten miles later, the van slammed into a green Toyota Camry, leaving its 55-year-old driver, Brent Cox, permanently disabled.
Houston Chronicle
WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 15, 2022. Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Coeur d'Alene ID. Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Lewiston ID. Nez Perce Tribe. Relayed by National Weather Service Spokane WA. 1132 AM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022. An Air Quality Alert has been issued...
Comments / 0