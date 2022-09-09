Read full article on original website
Related
mychamplainvalley.com
Giant Pumpkin Growers competition kicks off Saturday
Massive pumpkins will be on full display at the Annual Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growth competition this Saturday in Colchester. Some pumpkins submitted are estimated to weigh over 1,500 pounds. Every year, pumpkin enthusiasts may buy pumpkins that weigh around 15 pounds, but the ones grown by VGPGA contestants are in...
mychamplainvalley.com
Glass blowers from around the country compete in Burlington
Burlington, VT — Glass blowers from all over the country showed off their talents in Burlington, as the Bern Gallery on Main Street celebrates the 15th year of the world’s first-ever, longest-running competitive glass-blowing competition. The event takes place over one week and they have 12 hours broken...
mychamplainvalley.com
CVOEO expand efforts to provide food to those in need
Some Vermonters in rural communities are facing challenges receiving charitable food donations for several reasons. The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity has launched the Food Access Network to try to reach those communities. The Food Access Network operates under Feeding Chittenden and strives to reach more people experiencing hunger and food insecurity. The program aims to offer more diverse food options and now has an online ordering system.
mychamplainvalley.com
High costs, fewer donations hurt local food shelves
As food prices rise for consumers, food banks are also dealing with their own challenges. September is Hunger Action Month, and the Vermont Foodbank says it is a time when collective actions and voices can elevate the fight against hunger here in Vermont and throughout the country. While people at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mychamplainvalley.com
US Open of mountain biking is coming to Vermont
The US Open of mountain bike racing is returning to Killington Resort for the first time since 2018. Some of the biggest names in the sport will compete for the largest purse the event has ever seen- $80,000. The event will kickoff on Thursday, September 15 and go through Sunday....
mychamplainvalley.com
Cannabis sub-committee meets with potential retail businesses
Cannabis will be sold in retail stores in Vermont in just a few weeks. Burlington’s City Council created a sub-committee of the state’s Cannabis Control Board to regulate the licenses in Burlington. The sub-committee held their first meeting on Wednesday and they will largely focus on approving a...
WCAX
Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Northwestern Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Health Department is investigating a cluster of patients who tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease. Five patients who live in Franklin or Grand Isle Counties tested positive for Legionella in August. Health officials say there is no known common source of exposure among the...
mychamplainvalley.com
Camp Ta-Kum-Ta takes to Centennial Field for softball showdown
South Hero, VT — Camp Ta-Kum-Ta will be taking over Centennial Field in September for an all-day softball showdown. The Softballathon will settle a feud among two groups on camp, the ‘Ropies’ and the ‘Waterfront’, as to who is responsible for pranking at camp. KOOL...
RELATED PEOPLE
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington to buy 100 security cameras
Burlington, VT — The Burlington City Council approved the purchase of 100 security cameras. Nearly half a million dollars of capital funds from the City’s IT budget funded the cameras, according to Chief Innovation Office Scot Barker. Barker says the current security camera systems software will also be...
Hunter mistaken for bear shot and critically wounded in Vermont
HUNTINGTON, Vt. - A man was shot and critically wounded in Vermont by a fellow hunter who says he mistook him for a bear, according to authorities.The Vermont Warden Service said it's investigating the incident that happened Saturday in Huntington. A third hunter called 911 on Saturday morning."The victim was walking to a tree stand in a wooded area off Main Road when he was struck in the abdomen by a single gunshot fired by another hunter, who claimed that he mistook the victim for a bear," the Warden Service said in a statement.The Warden Service said no one was wearing the bright orange colors that hunters are "highly encouraged to wear.""These incidents are highly preventable and highlight the importance of positively identifying your target while hunting," Game Warden Detective Sergeant Robert Currier said in a statement. "The Vermont Warden Service encourages hunters and the general public to wear blaze orange while in the field during Vermont's hunting seasons."
mychamplainvalley.com
Advocacy center celebrates healthcare’s ‘unsung heroes’
Plattsburgh, NY — The Advocacy and Resource Center is having an appreciation week for those they call the unsung heroes of the healthcare industry. The center provides service and support to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities and this week, it is paying tribute to direct support professionals. Mark...
mynbc5.com
Boat catches fire in Point Bay Marina
SHELBURNE, Vt. — A boat went up in flames Saturday around 7:25 p.m. in the Point Bay Marina. Shelburne Fire responded and extinguished the flames. The boat was towed back to shore. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. This article will be updated as more information...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynbc5.com
Police searching for missing Vermont woman
FERRISBURGH, Vt. — Police have located an 81-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing on Monday morning. Vermont State Police said Beverly Ross, of Ferrisburgh, was found safe and in good health around 2 p.m. on Green Meadow Lane. She was originally reported missing from her home on...
newportdispatch.com
Log truck crash on I-89 in Waterbury
WATERBURY — A 39-year-old man from Burlington was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place on Interstate 89 at around 1:30 p.m. According to the report, a truck towing a trailer hauling logs was traveling southbound. A tire on the trailer deflated, causing the...
mychamplainvalley.com
Nic Longo appointed Director of Aviation of BTV
Burlington, VT — On Wednesday, Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the appointment of a new Director of Aviation at the Burlington International Airport. Acting Director of Aviation Nicolas Longo will undergo the final City Council confirmation meeting this coming Monday. Weinberger says the City Council went through a “rigorous and competitive” search process and notes that Longo has a wide range of aviation experience that qualified him for the position.
nbcboston.com
ATV Driver Killed After Overturning in Vermont Woods: Troopers
A man riding an ATV in Bristol, Vermont, died Sunday night after it flipped over and landed on him, according to Vermont State Police. Troopers responded just before 8 p.m. Sunday to the woods off Colin Drive, south of the Cove Road intersection. The driver, who has been identified as 54-year-old Matthew White, of Bristol, was driving up a hill while marking a trail for hunting when the ATV overturned, according to state police. The ATV landed on him, and he was pronounced dead on scene, according to troopers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hunter in critical condition after shooting in Huntington
The man was walking to a tree stand in a wooded area when another hunter shot him in the torso.
WCAX
Wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 sends 3 drivers to hospital
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating after a wrong-way driver crashed on Interstate 89 in Milton, sending three people to the hospital. Police were called to the scene just before Exit 17 on I-89 northbound around 11 p.m. Sunday. They say Ernest Yangassa, 43, of Colchester was...
mychamplainvalley.com
Williston officer permanently decertified for violating policies
An officer of the Williston Police Department has been permanently decertified for violating policies during the course of his duty on February 4, 2021. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council voted almost unanimously to impose sanctions on Officer Travis Trybulski. According to the VCJC, Trybulski had violated policies that included Fair and Impartial Policing and Investigative Motor Vehicle Stops.
Comments / 0