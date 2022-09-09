Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lookout.co
Morning Lookout: Mental health leader’s lived experience; the force behind Aptos farmers market
Top of the morning to you, readers! It’s Wednesday, Sept. 14, and another mostly sunny day lies ahead for Santa Cruz County, with highs in just the 60s and 70s — blissfully comfortable after our recent heat wave (and something to savor with another one possibly on the way).
lookout.co
‘We’re kind of a big family’: Inside the Aptos farmers market, Santa Cruz County’s first and biggest
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. In 1992, when a young Catherine Barr applied for a job as a market manager for a small but growing farmers market in Aptos, she had never been to a farmers market before.
lookout.co
Imagining a new Seymour Center as climate change, and time, drive new realities
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Change is in the air at UC Santa Cruz’s Seymour Marine Discovery Center. Leadership change and climate change. Jonathan Hicken, new executive director of the Seymour Center, is laying out a new...
lookout.co
Inside the world of the Boardwalk’s global student workers
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. These international students experience the U.S. “warts and all.”. The Beach Boardwalk is a familiar institution in Santa Cruz. We’ve all seen the towering roller coasters and the Crayola-colored machinery, heard the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lookout.co
Lily Belli on Food: Hanloh’s Kaewsawang coming to Bad Animal, a baking Companion and anchovies on ice cream
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. … I have returned from my summer “staycation”...
Comments / 0