September 13's Nintendo Direct livestream might have been one for the books. The show was announced at nearly the last possible minute, with Nintendo revealing the time slot for the livestream on the morning of September 12, sending fans scrambling as they tried to guess what would be revealed. A bit of controversy arose when it was revealed that Nintendo UK would not be airing the Direct livestream at the same time as the rest of the world, out of respect for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. However, fans in the UK were still able to tune into the livestream through alternate channels, including Nintendo of America's YouTube page. For the fans who were able to tune in, it was a banner day, because Nintendo has finally revealed a brand new trailer for the long-awaited sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

