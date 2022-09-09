Read full article on original website
PewDiePie Reveals Why He Never Quit YouTube
Although PewDiePie has continued to stream and make videos on a semi-regular basis — with a few breaks in between — the content creator has maintained that he's more or less left the YouTube rat race behind. Over the last couple of years, PewDiePie has told fans that he feels like he's retired on more than one occasion. As he explained in late 2021, he basically just makes videos for fun these days, and questions about the direction of his channel don't necessarily interest him anymore.
Ninja Didn't Get The Reaction He Was Hoping For After His Big Return
Early in September, Ninja abruptly said that he'd be taking a break from streaming and he didn't know when – or where – he'd return. Needless to say, the sudden streaming break had fans freaking out online, and many speculated what Ninja's non-announcement might mean. The streamer de-branded all of his social media, removing his profile picture and changing his name to "User Not Found" on Twitter to create the appearance of a deleted account. Viewers speculated that Ninja might be making a big change soon, with some already guessing that he'd be moving his streaming setup to a different platform – and they weren't wrong – but his announcement shocked everyone.
Ludwig Got Banned From YouTube In Record Time
Variety streamer Ludwig Ahgren has a history with being banned from major platforms, especially during the rocky early days of his YouTube career. Before he was exclusively partnered with YouTube Gaming, Ludwig streamed on Twitch and uploaded content to YouTube as well. In 2021, Ludwig's first major ban on the platform came in the form of a community strike for "child safety" concerns after he posted a clip of a baboon throwing excrement at children. He couldn't upload for a week, breaking an incredibly long daily upload streak, but soon YouTube came in and reinstated the channel to rectify the situation.
MultiVersus Responds To Velma Backlash
"Multiversus" has been slowly introducing updates to existing game mechanics and fixes to some of its annoying issues in the months after its release. On Sept. 8, 2022, the 1.02 patch for "Multiversus" was released, which included a number of changes for most characters, a hitbox overhaul, and the introduction of a new "Multiversus" character to its massive roster: Gizmo from "Gremlins." Among these characters being updated is Velma from "Scooby-Doo," whose passive ability got a major visual overhaul in the 1.02 "Multiversus" patch due to controversy.
The Real Reason Xbox's Logo Is Green
In more than twenty years since its original iteration, the Xbox has gone through some tumultuous transformations. It started out as an underrated console and carried this reputation to the Xbox 360 before turning into one of Microsoft biggest missteps with the Xbox One. The more recent Series X|S might be doing much better, with a positive critical reception, but has still suffered from being outpaced by the Playstation in some major ways.
NBA 2K23: How To Get Dr Disrespect's Cosmetics
"NBA 2K23" is now available, letting people once again start on their own basketball journey. While many players show up to these games for MyTeam mode, some also enjoy the career mode, where they can take their own created player through the NBA ranks. Part of making your own character is getting to pick out what they wear, and "NBA 2K23" offers a variety of items to choose from, including some inspired by the Two-Time champ.
The Entire Splatoon Timeline Explained
On its surface, "Splatoon" is Nintendo's family-friendly take on a multiplayer shooter. Rather than shooting bullets, players spew paint out of super soakers. Instead of focusing on killing other players, matches are won by whichever team has the highest percentage of a map covered in its ink. It also features a fun and cartoony graphical style that makes it more appealing to players of all ages. Whether players are trying to climb up the competitive ladder or are taking place in a debate of whether ketchup or mustard is better, the game features all levels of play.
Early Reactions To Metal: Hellsinger Are All Saying The Same Thing
Metal music and slaying demons have been a staple gaming combo ever since the original "Doom" crawled out of Hell in 1993. But in 2020, "BPM: Bullets Per Minute" turned things up to 11 by forcing players to sync their demon-slaying gameplay with the metal music blasting in the background. And now, indie developer The Outsiders, led by former "Battlefield: Bad Company 2" designer David Goldfarb, is following in the footsteps of "BPM" with its upcoming rhythm FPS "Metal: Hellsinger."
There Are Only 4 Near-Perfect PS2 Games, According To Metacritic
Many gamers have fond memories of the PS2. It represented a massive generational leap forward and is still the best-selling console of all time, having sold more than 155 million units worldwide. Of course, there are a lot of hardware factors that likely weighed into its commercial success, such as its ability to function as an excellent DVD player, but another reason people loved the PS2 was due to its outstanding library of games.
Marvel Just Confirmed The Team-Up Game We All Suspected
After a couple of days of intense speculation and surprising leaks, Marvel has announced its next major video game adaptation and confirmed fans' suspicions. During the first-ever Disney/Marvel games showcase for D23 2022, the media juggernaut released a trailer for an untitled game starring Captain America and Black Panther, along with two other unconfirmed characters, as they battle the evil organization known as Hydra. The game comes from Skydance New Media and is headed by Amy Hennig of "Uncharted" fame, so fans of action-adventure games and comic books alike seem to be in good hands. The title was announced last year, but details have been extremely scarce since then.
Streaming Is Even More Dangerous Than You Realized
What could be safer than streaming? Generally speaking, streamers spend a huge portion of their work day sitting in front of the computer, playing games and talking to their viewers. Most streamers either work from home, or get to choose when and where they're going to do their jobs. Despite the perks of the job, streaming is filled with secret dangers that can entirely disrupt someone's daily life.
The Truth About The Worst-Selling Kirby Game Of All Time
Kirby is perhaps one of the most iconic video game characters of all time, with the little guy even earning a Grammy. It's hard to believe that Kirby almost didn't become video game character, especially given how beloved he is among fans. That doesn't mean every single Kirby game has been a hit, however. One Kirby game in particular, "Kirby Mass Attack," didn't quite meet expectations, selling a mere 1.06 million copies, according to an official Nintendo financial briefing. This is a far cry from the highest-selling Kirby title, "Kirby's Dream Land," which sold a whopping 5.13 million copies (per Nintendo Wire).
6 new Netflix movies and series start streaming today – including one wild true crime series
Most of Netflix’s growth at the moment is coming from outside of its home market, in the United States. That partly explains the extent and depth of the streamer’s massive library of international TV series and movies — a handful of new examples of which, in fact, hit Netflix today.
How To Unlock Splatoon 3's Alterna Logs
While the "Splatoon" games are generally known for their multiplayer content, such as "Salmon Run: Next Wave," they've got surprisingly good single-player content. While it doesn't take long to beat the story content in "Splatoon 3," there are some collectibles, like Alterna Logs, that can stretch the length of the campaign and add exciting details about the world's lore.
We Finally Have A New Release Date For Marvel's Midnight Suns
Although it was already delayed shortly after its initial announcement, fans looking forward to "Marvel's Midnight Suns" got more bad news when it was delayed a second time, this time without a concrete idea of when to expect the game. Now, thanks to the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase at this year's D23, we know that the game has been rescheduled to launch on Dec. 2, 2022. Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC players will be able to get their hands on the game in time for Christmas, while Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 fans will have to wait just a little bit longer.
It's Time To Talk About That Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Trailer
September 13's Nintendo Direct livestream might have been one for the books. The show was announced at nearly the last possible minute, with Nintendo revealing the time slot for the livestream on the morning of September 12, sending fans scrambling as they tried to guess what would be revealed. A bit of controversy arose when it was revealed that Nintendo UK would not be airing the Direct livestream at the same time as the rest of the world, out of respect for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. However, fans in the UK were still able to tune into the livestream through alternate channels, including Nintendo of America's YouTube page. For the fans who were able to tune in, it was a banner day, because Nintendo has finally revealed a brand new trailer for the long-awaited sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."
The Sims 4 Is Making A Shocking Price Change
It seems that recently, anything gaming related has been getting pricier and pricier by the year. Sony recently announced that the PlayStation 5 would be getting more expensive in select regions, while next-gen edition of games have gotten a price hike from the industry standard of $60 to a whopping $70 a pop. Overall, gaming has become an expensive hobby. But if you're a fan of "The Sims 4" or have always been curious but never tried it, then you just caught a huge unexpected break.
343 Industries Is Going Through Some Real Shakeups
"Halo Infinite" and its developing studio of 343 Industries have had a rough time as of late. Fans were still waiting for the launch of Halo's traditionally beloved co-op campaign mode, but the wind was taken out of many fans' sails when the studio announced that local/split-screen co-op would no longer be released. Additionally, "Halo Infinite's" latest roadmap offered good news and bad news, with the game's third season being pushed all the way to 2023, but softened with the confirmation that the game's long-desired Forge mode and online-only co-op would arrive in 2022.
Pokemon Would Be More Helpful In Real Life Than You Realized
Pokémon have long been imagined to work with humans. It's something that's depicted in the manga, animated TV series, and even in the games. Fighting-types are often seen carrying construction materials, Water-types help hydrate vegetation, and Flying-types deliver mail like messenger pigeons. WhIle many fans are accustomed to the concept of Pokémon living and working alongside humans, one Redditor took the idea a step further by imagining how Pokémon would fully integrate into our world.
How to Stream the Vampire Academy Series Adaptation on Peacock
An adaptation of Richelle Mead’s Vampire Academy novels is heading to streaming TV. Here’s how you can enroll with the Peacock service to catch all the supernatural (and romantic) action. Hailing from from executive producers Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals) and Marguerite MacIntyre (The Originals), Vampire Academy promises a story of friendship, romance and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, the friendship between two young women — Rosemarie “Rose” Hathaway and Vasilisa “Lissa” Dragomir (played by Sisi Stringe and Daniela Nieves) — transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter...
