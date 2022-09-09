Buffalo man sentenced for fatally injuring infant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spent 20 years in prison and five more years of post-release supervision for assaulting his girlfriend’s infant daughter, resulting in her death.

On September 15, 2020, 37-year-old Robert L. Dumas repeatedly assaulted the 17-month-old at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo. She was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital and died on September 19, 2020 due to blunt force trauma.

Dumas pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter last month.

