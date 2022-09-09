ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man sentenced for fatally injuring infant

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T6Gey_0hp2hlDq00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spent 20 years in prison and five more years of post-release supervision for assaulting his girlfriend’s infant daughter, resulting in her death.

On September 15, 2020, 37-year-old Robert L. Dumas repeatedly assaulted the 17-month-old at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo. She was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital and died on September 19, 2020 due to blunt force trauma.

Dumas pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter last month.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wutv29.com

17-year-old stabbed at Buffalo school

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A 17-year-old girl is in serious condition tonight after being stabbed by another student at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts this afternoon. Buffalo police say a 16-year-old is in custody. Buffalo police say the stabbing happened right inside of a classroom at the school this afternoon.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man guilty for killing teenager in shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man was found guilty for the killing of a 16-year-old last March. Police say that on March 4, 2022 at approximately 7:50 p.m., Kel Leed Alexander recklessly fired an illegal handgun inside his residence on Fisher Street and killed the teen, the shot hitting him in the head. […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

Former Buffalo Police Dept. employee sentenced for fraudulently collecting OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Former Buffalo Police Department employee was sentenced to fraudulently collecting overtime pay on Wednesday morning. Monica Lalley, 54, of Buffalo, who pled guilty in June to Official Misconduct, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge. She was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and ordered to make restitution to the City of Buffalo, which she did at sentencing.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Buffalo man is facing jail time for fatally stabbing a woman. Antonio B. Lee pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree on Tuesday morning. Lee admitted to fatally stabbing 53-year-old Marguerite A. Reading inside his Albany Street apartment on Jan. 25. Reading’s body was discovered in the vicinity […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating Shirley Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Shirley Avenue on Monday evening. Police say they responded to a call just before 6 p.m. Monday on the first block of Shirley Avenue, where they say a male was shot. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in critical condition. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Nursing home lifts lockout as threats deemed ‘not imminent’

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Batavia Police Department responded to a call at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehab on Tuesday following threats against the center. According to police, Premier staff received several calls from an individual, who threatened the facility. Following the calls, staff locked the facility’s exterior doors, preventing anyone from entering […]
BATAVIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Two Salamanca residents charged with larceny and conspiracy

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Salamanca residents were arrested following robbery and attempted car theft Wednesday in Jamestown. Deven J. Redeye, 26, and Elsie I. Redeye, 19, were arrested Wednesday, according to the Jamestown Police Department. Around noon on Sept. 13, the two attempted to steal property from an unlocked car in a parking lot […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Deputies Charge Dunkirk Man After Disorderly Person Complaint

A report of a disorderly person Tuesday afternoon led to the arrest of a Dunkirk man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Lakeside Mobile Home Park on Route 5 in the Town of Dunkirk shortly before 4:00 PM and found that 34-year-old Shaun Clutter had allegedly damaged property that did not belong to him. Deputies add that Clutter was also causing a disturbance in the presence of children under the age of 17. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and 4th-degree criminal mischief, then sent to the Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment.
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy